Switzerland vs Iceland UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group A preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group A game between Switzerland and Iceland.

Match at a glance When: Sunday 6 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadion Wankdorf, Bern

What: UEFA Women's EURO Group A Matchday 2 game

﻿What do you need to know?

Both teams suffered defeat on the opening day of the tournament and will be looking to pick up their first points of the campaign on Matchday 2. Switzerland took the lead through Nadine Riesen against Norway on Wednesday but ultimately fell to a 2-1 loss in Basel, while Iceland had Hildur Antonsdóttir sent off in their 1-0 reverse to Finland.

Switzerland will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Iceland and Finland avoid defeat by Norway.

Iceland will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Switzerland and Norway avoid defeat by Finland.

Highlights: Switzerland 1-2 Norway

Predicted team line-ups

Switzerland: Peng; Beney, Calligaris, Stierli, Maritz, Riesen; Ivelj, Wälti, Vallotto; Reuteler, Schertenleib

Misses next match if booked: Vallotto

Iceland: Rúnarsdóttir; Árnadóttir, Arnardóttir, Sigurdardóttir, Heidarsdóttir; Jóhannsdóttir, Brynjarsdóttir, Vilhjálmsdóttir; Eiríksdóttir, Jessen, Jónsdóttir

Suspended: Antonsdóttir

Switzerland vs Iceland build-up

Reporters' views﻿

Judith Tuffentsammer, Switzerland reporter

After an unfortunate defeat in their opening game against Norway, this might already be decisive. Making history by reaching the quarter-finals for the first time has been Switzerland's goal since the start of the home tournament; they'll want to keep that dream alive as well as give the fans in the nation's capital something to cheer. Iceland are the second side in Group A that the hosts have recently faced in the Nations League so there won't be any surprises – and Switzerland will hope to build on the two draws earlier this year.

Highlights: Iceland 0-1 Finland

Andri Valsson, Iceland reporter

The possible absence of Glódís Viggósdóttir is the biggest headline from the Iceland camp, as the captain is dealing with illness and is unlikely to train much before the game. Coach Thorsteinn Halldorsson is also forced into changes in midfield, where Dagný Brynjarsdóttir may start. In need of a win, Iceland must build on how they reacted after being reduced to ten players in the loss against Finland. To have the courage to be offensive and aggressive, team unity and togetherness will be required like never before.

What the coaches say

Pia Sundhage, Switzerland coach: "It is important to look at the performance [against Norway]. There are many things we can talk about boosting the players – team confidence, individual confidence – and then look at Iceland, who did not play the way Norway did."

Women's EURO Missing Moments: Switzerland

Thorsteinn Halldorsson, Iceland coach: "We will do everything in our power to get that win. How we will do that, you'll have to wait and see. [Switzerland] were better offensively [in their first game] than we had seen before and we have to analyse everything well – what they are doing differently. This is going to be an interesting game. Both teams have their backs against the wall, and both must be offensive to have any chance of qualifying."

What's next? Group A Matchday 3

10/07 Finland vs Switzerland

10/07 Norway vs Iceland

