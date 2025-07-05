France 2-1 England highlights: Les Bleues defeat holders in winning start to Women's EURO 2025

First-half goals from Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sandy Baltimore gave France a winning start to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D in Zurich as they defeated holders England 2-1, Keira Walsh reducing arrears late on.

Key moments 1' Surprise starter James immediately goes close

36' Katoto gives France lead

39' Baltimore makes it 2-0

54' Hampton denies Geyoro

87' Walsh pulls one back

90' Sombath clears off line from Agyemang

What happened?

The big news pre-match was that fit-again Lauren James started for England with Ella Toone on the bench, while Alice Sombath took over from the injured Griedge Mbock Bathy in central defence with Delphine Cascarino preferred to Kadidiatou Diani wide on the right. Immediately James had a chance when France lost the ball on the left, but her angled shot was over.

As it happened: France 2-1 England

The defending champions had the better of the early exchanges with James and Lauren Hemp especially lively. France were having some joy with the pace of Cascarino, while Sakina Karchaoui tried a lob over Hannah Hampton from distance that fell only just off target.

Indeed, as the first half went on, France started to take control. And it was the pace of Cascarino that produced the goal after being played in when Elisa de Almeida won the ball on the right; the winger cut in and squared for Katoto to turn in. Three minutes later Baltimore made it 2-0 after a mazy run and a fortunate ricochet before a strong finish.

Sandy Baltimore puts France 2-0 up Getty Images

England, backed by the majority of the 22,542 crowd in Zurich, began the second half in the same attacking mood as the first, but France remained a danger and De Almeida shot into the side-netting. On a swift counter, Katoto set Grace Geyoro free but Hampton made an initial parry then grabbed the ball when it threatened to spin over the line.

Both teams made triple substitutions around the hour mark, England introducing the two players who scored as substitutes in the 2022 final, Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly. But it was France with a whole new front three who seemed most refreshed, Diani and Melvine Malard both immediately proving menaces to the England defence.

Certainly in the later stages Les Bleues were looking more likely to add to their lead than the defending champions were to reduce it, but then Toone went close twice late on and after a half-cleared Kelly corner, Walsh smashed the ball in from distance.

That set up a grandstand finish, with a Russo cross almost creeping in and late teenage introduction Michelle Agyemang having an effort cleared off the line by Sombath amid a flurry of late England chances.

But the score remained 2-1 and the Lionesses now need a result on Wednesday against their predecessors as champions, the Netherlands, who beat Wales 3-0 in Group D earlier.

Player of the Match: Delphine Cascarino (France)



Player of the Match: Delphine Cascarino

"Cascarino had a major impact on the game in the attacking half, especially in the first half. She was strong one-on-one, quick and team-orientated in her actions. She played several key passes and laid on an excellent assist."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Story of the match

Reaction

Laurent Bonadei, France coach: "England are a really good team. They are fifth in the FIFA rankings, and they won the last EURO, so we have to respect this team. They started the game very well and put pressure on us with a direct ball right from kick-off. We were a bit surprised; normally they play slower build-up with Keira Walsh in midfield, so it was really hard; we were under pressure. Slowly, step by step, we came back with our forward players, a fantastic goal on the right side with Delphine [Cascarino], a fantastic cross for [Marie-Antoinette] Katoto.

"The [second] goal was magnificent and we need to credit [Maëlle] Lakrar’s intervention, which helped move the ball forward and enabled Sandy to score an amazing goal with her right foot. We must note the amazing work of Maëlle initially."

Sarina Wiegman, England coach: "We hoped after we scored that we could force a second goal and I think we were very close, but unfortunately it was not enough.

"As we know this is part of football too, it's not always sunshine and sometimes you lose. So tomorrow we will do the review and recovery and then we get straight on with our preparation for the Netherlands and get ready for Wednesday."

Delphine Cascarino, Player of the Match: "We were concerned initially but we stayed calm and managed to get to our objective. We kept to our game plan and controlled the match I believe.

"The defence were key. We were really solid with young players who responded well. Everybody was involved and it was really positive for the group, in defence and attack."

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, France goalkeeper: "On a personal level, I would have liked to keep a clean sheet. But we beat England, and that’s the main thing. We take the three points, and it’s a good sign for what’s to come."

Leah Williamson, England captain: "We defended cheaply in one-on-ones. We need to learn from those mistakes. On the ball, we weren't good enough and couldn't keep it in the areas where we needed to. We got better and took advantage as France tired, but it wasn't enough.

"Sometimes it happens. The positive is that I've not seen us like that, in terms of turning the ball over so much, for a while. When you lose the ball cheaply, you're defending in an emergency. When you concede four or five counterattacks in a row against quality like France have, it is tough. We hold ourselves to higher standards in individual battles and we improved on that throughout the game, which is good."

See the match stats

Key stats

France have now won all nine of their games in 2025.

Sarina Wiegman's perfect winning record as a coach at Women's EURO final tournaments with both the Netherlands and England has ended.

England are the first Women's EURO champions to lose the opening match of their final tournament title defence.

France's Geyoro and England's Alex Greenwood both won their 100th caps.

Baltimore has now scored six of her ten France goals in 2025 despite having only won eight of her 44 caps in this calendar year.

Reporters' views

Jérôme Vitoux, France reporter

France showed impressive maturity and calmness despite the youth in their ranks. At the start of both halves, when England applied pressure, Les Bleues remained composed and in control. The defensive organisation held firm, and their attacking transitions made the difference. This 2-1 win is exactly what Laurent Bonadei had hoped for – a result that sets the tone and sends a clear message for the rest of the tournament.

Faye Hackwell, England reporter

It is defeat for the defending champions, as a more clinical France deservedly take the three points. England will need to bounce back quickly against the Netherlands on Wednesday if they are to keep their dreams of retaining their Women's EURO title alive.

Fantasy star performers

To follow.

Line-ups

France: Peyraud-Magnin; De Almeida (N'Dongala 80), Lakrar, Sombath, Bacha; Geyoro, Jean-François, Karchaoui (Toletti 80); Cascarino (Diani 62), Katoto (Mateo 62), Baltimore (Malard 62)

England: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood (Agyemang 86), Carter (Charles 60); Stanway (Clinton 77), Walsh; Mead (Kelly 60), James (Toone 60), Hemp; Russo