Women's EURO 2025 Analysis: France's effective pressing and incisive attacking transitions bring victory over England

France made a highly impressive start to their Women’s EURO 2025 campaign with a 2-1 victory over holders England in Group D.

As is happened: France 2-1 England

The win for Laurent Bonadei’s side was built on a solid defensive performance, dominance in 1v1 duels, and quick and efficient attacking transitions.

After a promising opening by England, France took control during a four-minute spell towards the end of the first half. First, France winger Delphine Cascarino demonstrated her ability to run in behind England’s back line before delivering a first-time cross for Marie-Antoinette Katoto to break the deadlock.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto converts the France opener AFP via Getty Images

Three minutes later, France doubled their lead. This time, attacker Sandy Baltimore received on the left of the French attack before capitalising on indecision in the England defence to power a right-footed strike past Hannah Hampton.

"France’s attacking transitions were a masterclass in efficiency, pace and tactical execution," said Irene Fuhrmann, UEFA Technical Observer. "Each goal came from recognising space, reacting decisively and using width and timing intelligently."

Cascarino's contribution to France’s breakthrough, as well as her constant attacking threat throughout the contest, earned the 28-year-old the Player of the Match prize. "Cascarino had a major impact on the game in the attacking half, especially in the first half," Fuhrmann elaborated. "She was strong one-on-one, quick and team-orientated in her actions. She played several key passes and laid on an excellent assist."

Women's EURO tactical analysis: France's incisive attacking transitions

France's effective pressing creates attacking transitions

France’s success in Zurich will be remembered for the swift counterattacking play that caused numerous problems for Sarina Wiegman's side. However, it was their 1v1 defensive dominance and willingness to press England high up the pitch that provided Les Bleues with the platform to launch such incisive attacks.

"France’s dangerous transitions were a product of intense pressing, explosive running and strong midfield support," continued Fuhrmann, a former Austria coach. "In many situations, the French players aggressively pressed their opponents from behind – who were facing away from them – while receiving support from their midfielders who doubled up from the front.

"After winning possession, France exploited England's high line and disorganisation in transition through direct vertical passing behind the defensive line, as well as through the pace of players like Cascarino, who exploited space behind England left-back Jess Carter."

Delphine Cascarino poses with the Player of the Match award UEFA via Getty Images

French technical excellence helps capitalise on swift counterattacks

For France's first goal, the role of right-back Elisa De Almeida should not be underestimated. With her first touch, the 27-year-old both intercepted Georgia Stanway’s pass and set France on the attack. After two more touches, the Paris defender had driven forward and released Cascarino in behind England’s defensive line with a perfectly weighted ball.

"It was crucial that, after winning the ball, the French players immediately looked to play forward into space," said Fuhrmann. "They had this awareness of space and the attacking players were able to make well-timed coordinated runs into deeper positions."

Confidence, control and composure are required to ensure effective decision-making in moments of attacking transition such as this, explained Fuhrmann. "The players need mental sharpness to respond instantly as well as with composure in decisive moments, especially when leading transition plays. High confidence is needed to execute 1v1 challenges and quick decisions when under pressure."

Women's EURO tactical analysis: France defend penalty area

French defend their goal effectively in closing stages

With the game entering its final stages, England adapted their formation and approach in an attempt to get back into the contest. And after Keira Walsh's composed strike in the 87th minute reduced the deficit to 2-1, France had to show their ability to defend their area with a series of brave blocks and tackles to hold onto their advantage.

"It was a difficult match with a lot of intensity," said France coach Bonadei. "To get this victory, we needed the mentality, and above all to keep this score at the end of the match. It gives a lot of value to the state of mind of the group. I am really satisfied with the state of mind of the players who display a beautiful solidarity."

France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin instructs her defence AFP via Getty Images

Although difficult to train for this intensity of pressure, teams can learn through shared past experiences and a culture where "adversity is part of the process" according to Fuhrmann.

"To train this attitude and to build resilience is not that easy," she added. "True resilience only surfaces under pressure. You can't fully replicate the emotional weight of such situations in important games.

"However, it is beneficial when a team has shared similar experiences, like France did recently in the friendly against Brazil [recovering from 2-0 down to win 3-2]. As a result of this success, a team can develop the belief that they can overcome such periods of pressure together and mentally draw on those moments."

France's ability to preserve their lead late on at Stadion Letzigrund underlined the collective identity cultivated by Bonadei.

"What coaches can do is cultivate a culture where adversity is part of the process, not an exception," Fuhrmann went on. "That way, when the moment comes to throw bodies on the line, it doesn’t feel like desperation – it feels like identity. It’s easy to talk about tactical set-ups and shape, but when the game is in its most chaotic state, success is often determined by mental strength and trust in one another."

Women's EURO fixtures/results

Coaching considerations: How to counterattack like France

Irene Fuhrmann, UEFA Technical Observer, explains how encouraging forward-thinking in game-realistic practices can help coaches develop counterattacking skills like France.

"Players and coaches who want to improve their counterattacking threat must develop a blend of speed, spatial decision-making, technique and psychological readiness," said Fuhrmann.

Helping players hone their understanding of such technical and tactical concepts can benefit from reality-based learning, in which players are placed in realistic game scenarios and actively involved in feedback and discussion.

"To do this, players must train under game conditions as often as possible, like in small-sided transition games with numerical imbalances," the Austrian spelled out. "Coaches should encourage forward-thinking and teach players to scan before receiving and look vertically before going laterally.

"Finally, I would advise coaches to work with video feedback if they can. Show players examples of effective transition goals – like France vs England – to reinforce visual learning. Ask players for solutions by themselves, so that they can develop a better understanding of transition to attack."