Switzerland 2-0 Iceland highlights: Géraldine Reuteler and Alayah Pilgrim spark home joy to end opponents' hopes at Women's EURO 2025

Géraldine Reuteler and Alayah Pilgrim scored in the last 14 minutes to secure Switzerland their first UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group A points with a 2-0 victory that leaves Iceland unable to reach the quarter-finals.

Key moments 1' Sigurdardóttir volleys on to bar

45+3' Beney close for Switzerland

76' Reuteler breaks deadlock

90' PIlgrim clinches home victory

What happened?

Sydney Schertenleib and Svenja Fölmli both came into the Switzerland attack with Géraldine Reuteler moved deeper, as coach Pia Sundhage had hinted, while Iceland had the boost that captain Glódís Viggósdóttir was able to start having been taken off against Finland through illness. And they almost scored in the opening seconds as Sveindís Jónsdóttir's long throw was only half cleared and Ingibjörg Sigurdardóttir's volley smashed on to the crossbar.

That did not dampen the enthusiasm of most the 29,658 crowd (though the around 2,000 Iceland fans made themselves heard) and the hosts, like in their opening loss to Norway, were looking to impose their game early. Iceland lost defender Gudny Árnadóttir to injury just after the half-hour, Sædís Heidarsdóttir pressed into action.

Iceland consolidated quickly, though, and another Jónsdóttir long throw was flicked on to Sigurdardóttir, who made Livia Peng save. At the other end, 18-year-old Iman Beney came mighty close from far out just before half-time.

Switzerland kept pushing after the break, but as against Norway their pressure was often leading to frustration, and Sundhage sent on their all-time top scorer Ana-Maria Crnogorčević and Leila Wandeler, a 2023 Women's U17 EURO semi-finalist team-mate of Beney and Schertenleib, to bolster the attack. Immediately a Wandeler cross was met by Beney, forcing Cecilía Rúnarsdóttir to tip over.

The frustration seemed to be continuing for the hosts but 14 minutes from time Reuteler broke the deadlock with an assured finish after being slipped clear by Schertenleib following a smart turn. Beney went close again shortly afterwards, jinking in from the right and curling just over.

Switzerland celebrate their first goal

With Norway having beaten Finland earlier, Iceland knew at kick-off that defeat would end their hopes of progress in the tournament with a game to go. And their elimination was confirmed in the 90th minute when Wandeler found fellow substitute Pilgrim, who worked her way through the defence and produced a strike that crucially moved Switzerland ahead of Thursday opponents Finland on goal difference ahead of their Geneva decider for second place behind Norway.

Player of the Match: Géraldine Reuteler (Switzerland)

"Playing deeper tonight but produced a great finish for the goal, made key passes and line-breaking passes in possession and also interceptions to break up play defensively."



UEFA Technical Observer panel

Story of the match

Reaction

Lia Wälti, Switzerland captain: "We got carried by our fans and it was an incredible atmosphere. At the start, we struggled a little bit to play our game, and in the end we created the chances we needed to win. In the second half, we got a little bit more control. I think we took our chances a little bit better, and then we got a couple of good, good chances and finally scored those goals."

Géraldine Reuteler, Player of the Match: "I really, really wanted to score today. So I'm super happy that it worked out. It was a great pass by Syd[ney Schertenleib], I hit it really well and it went in. And then all hell broke loose here in the stadium. I'm very relieved. I think we played a good game over 90 minutes and fought to the end. This game cost us a lot of energy and power, but it was once again super fun with the fans behind us."

Pia Sundhage, Switzerland coach: "I'm happy and I will it enjoy the whole day because it was a big win with a clean sheet, and we scored goals, so it's a good day. We have been struggling a little bit with scoring goals, so when we scored the first goal it's just contagious, so it feels great."

Glódís Viggósdóttir, Iceland captain: "A lot of disappointment and regret. A lot of bad feelings to be honest, but we have one more game and we want to win that game for us, for our fans, for everyone who has travelled here. They have been incredible, and we really want to give them something to be proud of."

Thorsteinn Halldórsson, Iceland coach: "It is disappointing to lose the game, it's disappointing to be out of the competition. We have one game left and we are going to play with our pride and play for our fans."

Key stats

Reuteler is only the second Switzerland player to score in multiple Women's EURO final tournaments after Ramona Bachmann.

Pilgrim, 22, becomes Switzerland's youngest Women's EURO final tournament scored, beating a record set in 2022 by Reuteler.

Switzerland's only previous win in a Women's EURO final tournament was on Matchday 2 in 2017, against Iceland.

29,658 is the sixth biggest Women's EURO final tournament crowd (the third of Switzerland 2025 to make the top ten).

Reporters' views

Judith Tuffentsammer, Switzerland reporter

Iceland made it difficult for the hosts, but in the end, goals from Reuteler and sub Pilgrim secured the win to send almost 30,000 fans into delirium! There is still room for improvement for the Nati with regards to efficiency, but with this victory, they have set up a decisive encounter with Finland on Matchday 3.

Andri Valsson, Iceland reporter

The Iceland players' dream of reaching the knockout phase is over. They brought the competitiveness needed, but the main problem has been finding the back of the net. The fans were amazing this evening, but unfortunately they will not be able to support their heroes in the knockout phase of EURO 2025.



Fantasy star performers

Géraldine Reuteler (Switzerland) – 12 points

Viola Calligaris (Switzerland) – 8

Noelle Maritz (Switzerland) – 7

Line-ups

Switzerland celebrate their 2-0 win against Iceland

Switzerland: Peng; Beney, Calligaris, Stierli (Crnogorčević 56), Maritz, Riesen (Pilgrim 78); Reuteler, Wälti, Vallotto; Schertenleib, Fölmli (Wandeler 56)

Iceland: Rúnarsdóttir; Gudn. Árnadóttir (Heidarsdóttir 34), Viggósdóttir, Sigurdardóttir (Tryggvadóttir 81), Gudr. Arnardóttir; Jóhannsdóttir (Gunnlaugsdóttir 81), Vilhjálmsdóttir, Brynjarsdóttir; Albertsdóttir (Halldórsdóttir 67), Jessen, Jónsdóttir