Germany 2-1 Denmark highlights: Sjoeke Nüsken and Lea Schüller strike for comeback win at Women's EURO 2025

Germany came from behind to defeat Denmark 2-1 and secure their second UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group C win, enough to reach the quarter-finals with a game to spare.

Denmark, looking to recover from an opening defeat by Sweden, led at half-time through Amalie Vangsgaard. But in an 10-minute spell either side of the hour, Sjoeke Nüsken converted a penalty and Lea Schüller struck to turn the game.

Germany's progress to the quarter-finals was secured tonight after Sweden's 3-0 defeat of Poland, which also left Denmark unable to make the quarter-finals.

Germany and Sweden will meet on Matchday 3 in Zurich to determine who goes through as group winners.

Key moments 26' Vangsgaard puts Denmark in front

41' Østergaard denies Linder and Wamser

56' Nüsken levels from penalty spot

66' Schüller hits Germany winner

What happened?

Carlotta Wamser, who came off the bench in Germany's win against Poland when Giulia Gwinn suffered her tournament-ending injury, started in the skipper's place at right-back while Denmark were unchanged from the loss to Sweden. German fans dominated among the 34,165 crowd in Basel and their team began in determined mood, Schüller immediately causing Denmark a headache with a surging run and Klara Bühl having a shot blocked after chasing down a through ball.

As it happened: Germany 2-1 Denmark

Germany's high press was consistently winning the ball in opposition territory but Denmark, spearheaded by multiple Frauen Bundesliga champion Pernille Harder, were full of attacking intent themselves and they led after 26 minutes. Vangsgaard, who scored both goals when Denmark beat Germany 2-0 in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League, pounced on a loose ball and fired a fine shot past Ann-Katrin Berger, beaten for pace at her near post.

Janni Thomsen went close soon after, but Germany soon regrouped and a looping first-time effort from Sarai Linder forced Maja Bay Østergaard to tip over. The Denmark goalkeeper then kept out Wamser's curling effort and Nüsken shot over.

Bühl had a strike blocked by a defender, but Denmark almost had a second when Sara Holmgaard chased a long ball and her half-volley was well saved by Berger. Just before half-time a low Bühl corner fell to Nüsken but from close range she could not force the ball past a crowd of defenders at the near post. And 11 minutes into the second half Germany had a penalty when Katrine Veje fouled Linda Dallmann, Nüsken (taking over spot-kick duties from Gwinn) converting to Østergaard's right.

Sjoeke Nüsken (left) celebrates after equalising from the penalty spot Getty Images

Germany, who in their surprise 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup group exit won on Matchday 1 but then lost their next match, came out from the break determined to avoid a repeat and a typical Bühl cut-in and run produced an effort that Østergaard cleared, falling to Wamser, who hit it first time but over from distance.

Denmark made a triple substitution in an attempt to turn the game, but were soon 2-1 down through a slice of ill-luck. An Emma Færge clearance knocked over team-mate Emma Snerle (who proved unable to continue) and the rebound fell kindly to Jule Brand, who coolly played through Schüller to put Germany in front with her second goal of the finals, and 13th for her country in the last 12 months.

Schüller then headed just wide before she was replaced, but Germany saw out the game with relative comfort. Indeed, they were close to a third several times, not least late on through the magnificent Bühl.

Player of the Match: Klara Bühl (Germany)

Player of the Match: Klara Bühl

"Fantastic in 1v1 situations and worked tirelessly in attack and defence. She wore the defenders down and was always a threat, always wanting to make a difference. She was a joy to watch."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Story of the match

Reaction

Christian Wück, Germany coach: "It was a victory of mentality. We knew it would be tight, we know it would be a hard team for us to play against. We were very happy to turn it around and it is incredible for me to see the ‘face’ of that team. It was their mentality – they really wanted to win.

"We wanted to play at a higher level but it was important for me to see how the team reacted to falling behind. German teams have certain characteristics, men or women, and we try to implement it – they are never willing to give up."

Klara Bühl on 'crazy' Germany support

Andrée Jeglertz, Denmark coach: "We matched a good team, defended well, created chances and scored a good goal. Our game plan was working very well and the players have such a big heart for the national team and the country that they work extremely hard to make it difficult for our opponents and are very loyal to the plan.

"Germany had some individual qualities that allowed them to win. We have some young players who will have those qualities in the future, but unfortunately we are not there yet with this team. Hopefully, we will be there in a couple of years."

Sjoeke Nüsken, Germany midfielder: "It was a a very, very tough game for us. It felt like we struggled to find our way into the game, and so we had to work very hard to get the win. In the end, we're just happy to have won.

"[The atmosphere] was incredible; it felt like a home game. There were a lot of German fans which made us very happy as they helped to push us on. We could really hear how loud they were."

Cornelia Kramer, Denmark forward: "We had good momentum at the beginning of the game, stood together as a team and reached half-time with a good feeling. We were excited to come out again, and then the second half changed. We were very unlucky with the goals we conceded, and now there's an empty feeling."

See the match stats

Key stats

Germany have won their first two games at a Women's EURO for the fifth time (out of eight group stages). All four previous times they won on Matchday 1, they ended the group on nine points and eventually made the final (2001, 2005, 2009, 2022).

Germany came from behind to win a Women's EURO finals game for the first time since the 2009 semis, when they trailed Norway 1-0 at the break but prevailed 3-1.

The 34,165 crowd is a new record for a Women's EURO match not involving the hosts (other than the final). The previous record was only set five days ago by Spain vs Portugal in Bern. It is overall the fourth highest Women's EURO finals crowd (and the highest that was not a final or opening match).

Reporters' views

Anna Sophia Vollmerhausen, Germany reporter

Germany scored twice in the second half to record a crucial win against a compact Denmark side. Coach Christian Wück’s side have proven their ability to deal with setbacks, first after losing captain Giulia Gwinn to injury and now after coming back from trailing. While there is little doubt about the quality of their attacking set-up, the inexperience of their back line did show at times tonight. But, the job is done and they are now assured of a place in the knockout stages.

Pelle Rasmussen, Denmark reporter

Denmark did brilliantly before the break, but the quality of Germany shone through in the second half as they managed to restrict Andrée Jeglertz's side from creating the same openings as in the first half while scoring twice to turn the match on its head. The Danish players can be proud of their performance as they gave their fans a great show in the amazing atmosphere at St. Jakob-Park.

Fantasy star performers

Sjoeke Nüsken (Germany) – 9 points

Jule Brand (Germany) – 6

Amalie Vangsgaard (Denmark) – 6

Lea Schüller (Germany) – 6

Line-ups

The match was watched by the fourth-highest crowd ever at a Women's EURO final tournament UEFA via Getty Images

Germany: Berger; Wamser, Minge, Knaak (Hendrich 81), Linder; Senss, Nüsken; Brand (Zicai 90+9), Dallmann (Freigang 70), Bühl; Schüller (Hoffmann 70)

Denmark: Østergaard; Færge, Ballisager, Veje (Nadim 85); Thøgersen, K. Holmgaard (Troelsgaard 61), Snerle (Hasbo 69), S. Holmgaard; Thomsen (Bruun 61)﻿, Vangsgaard (Kramer 61), Harder