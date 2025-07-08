Poland 0-3 Sweden highlights: Hat-trick of headers send Blågult to Women's EURO quarter-finals

Sweden secured progress to the Women's EURO quarter-finals and ended the knockout hopes of tournament debutants Poland with a 3-0 victory in Lucerne.

Key moments 2' Asllani header hits crossbar

13' Janogy follows suit

28' Blackstenius nods Sweden in front

43' Szemik save denies Blackstenius second

52' Asllani header doubles lead

77' Hurtig leaps to convert corner

What happened?

Sweden entered the match knowing a win would secure their quarter-final spot and showed every intention of securing that result from the off.

Madelen Janogy’s second-minute burst down the left wing offered early encouragement, though her low cross was well-blocked by Emilia Szymczak, and captain Kosovare Asllani struck woodwork with a looping header when Johanna Rytting Kaneryd successfully delivered from the right moments later.

Another delivery from the right saw the Poland crossbar shake once more in the 13th minute, Janogy leaping to head Hanna Lundkvist's floated cross, before the trusted formula finally paid off in the 28th minute – Asllani bursting to the byline and clipping the ball back for Stina Blackstenius to head home.

Stina Blackstenius heads Sweden in front Getty Images

The Arsenal striker was unable to convert on two opportunities to double that advantage on the cusp of half-time, the first from Nathalie Björn’s through ball and the second from another Rytting Kaneryd cross, but Sweden quickly made amends after the break.

Substitute Lina Hurtig leaps for Sweden's third headed goal AFP via Getty Images

Rytting Kaneryd finally got her assist as yet another delivery from the right wing teed up Asllani to head in on 52 minutes and substitute Lina Hurtig then completed the hat-trick of headed goals by meeting Jonna Andersson's 77th-minute corner.

Player of the Match: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Sweden)

"She was at the heart of everything positive for Sweden on the right-hand side; her creativity was electrifying. On top of an assist, she also had the most dribbles into the box, played the most passes into the area and created the most chances."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Story of the match

Reaction

Peter Gerhardsson, Sweden coach, speaking to womenseuro.com: "I’m happy that we could win 3-0, especially now that we only need a draw against Germany in order to win the group. We managed to keep Ewa Pajor quiet – our defence was really good. We scored some great goals, and we created a lot of chances. A great performance."

Nina Patalon, Poland coach: "I've known international football for 20 years; I am aware of the striking power of other teams. But if you measure yourself against teams that teach you such lessons as we learnt today, there is nothing left to do but stay humble and keep working to get to such levels."

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Player of the Match, speaking to womenseuro.com: "I’m always happy to help the team to win. I created a lot today on the wing and got an assist. Of course, I always want to assist and score, but the most important thing is to win, and we did that, so I'm happy."

Kosovare Asllani, Sweden captain, to womenseuro.com: "It does not happen that often [scoring with my head]! It was a nice goal. A good win and a good team effort, and now we can put all our focus on Germany and winning the group."

Lina Hurtig, Sweden goalscorer: "It was a fantastic corner from Jonna [Andersson] – we've done that before! Set pieces are important for us as a team. We know we're very strong there and we can win matches from it."

Key stats

Sweden have won all of their nine international matches against Poland.

The Blågult have kept 14 clean sheets in their last 22 Women's EURO group stage matches. They have also only lost two of their last 23 (W15 D6).

Kosovare Asllani has now scored at four Women's EURO final tournaments for Sweden, more than any other player from her country. The Sweden captain had previously scored in 2009, 2013 and 2022.

Stina Blackstenius is one of the five Sweden players who have scored at exactly three finals, the Arsenal forward on target in 2017, 2022 and now 2025.

Sweden are unbeaten in their last 14 international matches (W10 D4)

Reporters' views

Joanna Markis, Poland reporter

Poland put in a brave performance but it was not enough against a Sweden side who dominated in almost every aspect of the fixture this evening. This result, coupled with Germany's earlier comeback victory, means the Biało-czerwone's hopes of reaching the knockout stage at their first ever major tournament have been disappointed.

Jasmin Nur, Sweden reporter

What a result for the Blågult, who reach the quarter-finals! Sweden dominated from the start but only led by one at the break. But continuing with their strategy of crosses, crosses, and more crosses, Peter Gerhardsson's side extended that lead for a comfortable win in the second half.

Fantasy star performers

Nathalie Björn (Sweden) – 10 points

Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden) – 9

Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) – 8

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Sweden) – 8

Line-ups

Sweden's starting 11 Getty Images

Poland: Szemik; Matysik, Szymczak, Woś, Wiankowska (Zieniewicz 71); Achcińska (Kokosz 78), Pawollek, Grabowska (Kamczyk 46); Krezyman (Padilla 46), Pajor, Tomasiak (Zawistowska 78)

Sweden: Falk; Lundkvist, Björn, Ilestedt, Nildén (Andersson 46); Angeldahl, Asllani (Hurtig 68), Zigiotti Olme (Bennison 68); Rytting Kaneryd, Blackstenius (Wangerheim 85), Janogy (Rolfö 77)