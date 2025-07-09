England 4-0 Netherlands: Holders hit Women's EURO 2025 form with Lauren James double

Holders England put their opening UEFA Women's EURO 2025 loss to France behind them as they returned to Zurich and stunned their predecessors as champions, the Netherlands, with a 4-0 win.

Lauren James scored twice and Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone were also on target for the 2022 winners. The Netherlands, who knew a second Group D victory might have taken them through tonight, had no answer to the side coached by the mastermind of their 2017 triumph, Sarina Wiegman.

Key moments 9' Russo heads just wide

22' James puts England ahead

45+2' Stanway strikes from distance

60' James pounces for her second

67' Toone makes it four

What happened?

There was a change of shape for England compared to the loss to France here in Zurich as Toone returned to the starting line-up for Beth Mead, with James moved to the right of attack, while in defence Alex Greenwood swapped to left-back and Jess Carter into the middle .Chasity Grant came in for Daniëlle van de Donk in the Netherlands team, Victoria Pelova moving back into a midfield role. Both teams began with attacking intent, James and Vivianne Miedema (fresh from getting her 100th Netherlands goal against Wales on Saturday) both going close early.

As it happened: England 4-0 Netherlands

England were largely on top, though, and Lauren Hemp put a cross on to the head of Alessia Russo but she turned the ball wide. However, Russo turned provider for the England opener as she collected Hannah Hampton's long ball and took it down the right before passing for James, moving into the vacant central position, to switch to her left foot and swerve a sweet strike in from outside the box.

The holders continued to press and a Keira Walsh cross somehow found Hemp, whose header was not far over. Daphne van Domselaar had to tip a Russo flick wide, the livewire James nearly forcing in the rebound. Russo's aerial threat continued, very close from an angled James cross. But the second goal, just before half-time, came from the right foot of Stanway with a trademark drive from distance after a free-kick was half-cleared.

Daphne van Domselaar looks on after Lauren James put England 1-0 up against the Netherlands Getty Images

The Netherlands made three half-time changes including the introduction of Lineth Beerensteyn, her appearances here so far restricted by a pre-tournament injury. And the Netherlands did pose more of a threat but on the hour they fell three behind, a Toone shot after a goalmouth scramble deflected to James, who produced a precise finish.

Toone did have a goal a few minutes later, slotting in after being teed up by Russo. James was replaced at that point, given a standing ovation from the England fans as she made her away around the famous Stadion Letzigrund running track.

The Netherlands, who will now need a result against France on Sunday, kept trying and Sherida Spitse, taking over the captaincy with her half-time introduction, made Hampton save. But England, with their chances now in their own hands against Wales on Sunday, wanted more and Russo was close to repeating her famous back-heel goal in the 2022 semi-final against Sweden, another famous 4-0 win.

Player of the Match: Alessia Russo (England)

Player of the Match: Alessia Russo

"Russo helped to set up England for a win today with three assists and a tireless work ethic. She was an integral part of pushing the Dutch team backwards and helped her team get up the pitch and create chances. She is such a strong target player and also very dangerous in the box, in the air, and on the ground.”

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Story of the match

Reaction

Sarina Wiegman, England coach: "We showed a lot of character to bounce back from the France game. I think the togetherness and the way we played was so good and I'm really proud of that, because [the defeat by France] was a big disappointment.

[On James's change of position] "It was clearly effective. We can play different players in the same positions and bring different things, and today we thought this was the best team to start with the players in these positions and it went really well."

Andries Jonker, Netherlands coach: "I think many things went wrong. We had a good plan, but we didn't manage to do what we intended to do. I think in the first half we were more or less lucky it was only 1-0. But the 2-0 in the dying seconds came at totally the wrong moment.

"In the second half there was another moment like that where we started better. And, in the first real attack of England, it was 3-0. And then it's done. Those two were the wrong moments for getting goals scored against you."

Alessia Russo, Player of the Match: "I knew we were capable of performances like that, and that’s what we want. We’ve set the standard now. We were obviously very disappointed after France, but knew that we had the ability to bounce back and we knew we needed to win at least two of the group games. The job didn’t really change, we definitely put on a performance today we are all proud of but that we want to continue with as well.”

[On setting up James's opening goal] "We see her do that in training all the time, when we give her the ball in training we know she can hit it with both feet. We all know she can do that and she is a special player, a great talent."

Lauren James, England forward: "I enjoyed it a lot – the goals say it all. We bounced back and showed that we're more than capable of showing the world what we can do."

Jackie Groenen, Netherlands midfielder: "I’d have to watch the game again to see [what the main problem was]. I think it's hard to tell right now. We didn't really manage to get our play [going]. We didn't get forward quickly enough. It's very disappointing for us.

"We knew they were going to press high. We just needed to find options a bit better. The times we did that, we managed to get out. But I think their second goal, just before half-time, killed us.”

See the match stats

Key stats

The Netherlands had never previously conceded more than two in a Women's EURO finals match.

James is only the second player to score twice against the Netherlands in a Women’s EURO finals match after Laura Österberg Kalmari for Finland in their 2-1 group stage win in 2009.

Spitse, making her European record 246th international appearance, played against England for the 11th time (including her August 2006 Netherlands debut).

This is the seventh consecutive Women's EURO where the holders have won on Matchday 2; the only exception since the group stage came in was in 1997 when Germany were held 0-0 by co-hosts Norway.

Reporters' views

Faye Hackwell, England reporter

In the build-up, England talked about "going back to what we're good at" and "putting in big-game performances". This statement victory shows just how hungry they are to retain their title, with a dominant display that thrilled their supporters inside Stadion Letzigrund. James starred with two goals on her third game back from injury, but there were standout performances throughout in what was a whole-team effort.

Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter

On a lovely summer’s evening in Zurich, the Netherlands had very little to be happy about as they were outplayed, virtually from start to finish, by a rampant England. The Oranje players rarely held possession for any length of time, and were consistently second-best in the duels. Only some alert keeping by Van Domselaar limited the damage to four. A huge test against France awaits, with the Netherlands' continued participation at Women’s EURO very much in the balance.

Fantasy star performers

To follow.

Line-ups

Ella Toone (No10) celebrated her return to the England starting line-up with a goal UEFA via Getty Images

England: Hampton; Bronze (Charles 84), Williamson, Carter, Greenwood; Toone (Clinton 76), Walsh, Stanway; James (Kelly 69), Russo (Beever-Jones 84), Hemp (Mead 76)

Netherlands: Van Domselaar; Casparij, Jansen, Buurman (Spitse 46), Brugts (Dijkstra 46); Kaptein, Groenen (Egurrola 85), Pelova; Grant, Miedema (Van de Donk 66), Roord (Beerensteyn 46)