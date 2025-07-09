France 4-1 Wales highlights: Grace Geyoro caps confident Les Bleues win at Women's EURO 2025

Four different scorers helped France earn a confident 4-1 win to remain top of Group D despite a landmark Wales goal.

Les Bleues have not assured their quarter-final spot, but they are well positioned to do so against Netherlands on Matchday 3. Wales, meanwhile, have faint qualification hopes against England.

Key moments 8' Mateo volleys in opener

13' Fishlock pokes milestone leveller

45+1' Diani penalty restores France lead

53' Majri finishes easily

63' Geyoro rolls in



What happened?

France coach Laurent Bonadei made seven changes to the 11 that defeated holders England on Matchday 1, but France picked up where they left off and led within eight minutes.

One of the three new faces in the front line, Clara Mateo impressively chested down and finished when Selma Bacha's inswinging corner reached her at the back post via a small deflection.

As it happened: France 4-1 Wales

But Wales disappointment turned to elation just five minutes later as all-time top goalscorer Jess Fishlock stretched to poke in her country’s first-ever Women’s EURO final goal following Ceri Holland’s charge down the left wing.

Jess Fishlock and her Wales team-mates celebrate a milestone goal AFP via Getty Images

Wales defended well in the face of renewed France pressure and looked to be heading into half-time with the scores level until Holland brought down Mateo in the box late in the half.

Kadidiatou Diani then converted the added-time penalty and restored France's lead despite a substantial touch from Wales goalkeeper Safia Middleton-Patel.

Kadidiatou Diani takes aim from the penalty spot AFP via Getty Images

Les Bleues added a third shortly after the break, Mateo turning from goalscorer to provider after dispossessing Middleton-Patel in the Welsh box and teeing up Amel Majri for a composed 53rd-minute finish.

Captain Grace Geyoro then put France firmly in charge ten minutes later, nipping in at the front post to finish Diani's cross from the right.

Grace Geyoro gets in front of her marker to convert the French fourth AFP via Getty Images

Wales saw multiple efforts blocked in the 82nd minute as they searched for a way back into the match, but could not breach the France defence in the closing stages.

Player of the Match: Amel Majri (France)

WEURO POTM: Amel Majri (France)

"She controlled the pace of France's attacking play and was pivotal in playing balls into dangerous areas. She was near the top on every attacking metric and scored a goal too."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Story of the match

Reaction

Laurent Bonadei, France coach: "I needed to give everyone a chance. This was the right moment to do so because we have a packed week with three big matches in eight days. It was important to preserve our energy – both physically and in terms of recovery. We’re not qualified yet; we know a huge match awaits us on Sunday against the Netherlands."

Amel Majri, Player of the Match: "I’ve always looked forward to playing at a Women's EURO, so I’m really happy. It was a great performance from my team-mate Clara Mateo and a really strong team showing from our attack. She’s always available in tight spaces, and she won that penalty at just the right moment. She had a big game."

Amel Majri: 'We'll do what we have to do'

Jess Fishlock, Wales goalscorer: "It was a good reaction from the group. I'm very proud of this team for tonight, result aside. Sometimes you look at the bigger picture. It’s just moments when we have to learn, and we're learning the hard way how to manage those moments at this level. But like I said, I could not be more proud of this group."

Angharad James, Wales captain: "We went out fighting, and the performance was head and shoulders above the first game. We had a lot more energy with a lot more composure. Of course, we're disappointed with the result, but there's so many positives to take from that game: Sophie Ingle coming on and Jess Fishlock scoring our first goal at a major tournament."

Jessica Fishlock on scoring Wales' historic first goal

Key stats

France have won all 10 of their international matches in 2025.

Grace Geyoro is now France's joint-highest scorer at Women's EURO finals with four goals, tying the record shared by Angélique Roujas and Marinette Pichon.

Les Bleues have won the last six international matches between these teams.

They are now 12 games unbeaten in the Women's EURO group stages, their last defeat coming against Germany in 2009.

Tournament debutants Wales have scored their first-ever goal at a Women's EURO finals.

Fishlock is the oldest scorer in Women's EURO history at 38 years and 176 days old. The previous mark was set by Northern Ireland's Julie Nelson, who was 37 years and 33 days old when she scored in 2022.

Reporters' views

Jérôme Vitoux, France reporter

Laurent Bonadei's trust in youth has paid off, with two 21-year-olds and Melween N'Dongala, aged 20, starting in defence. Clara Matéo had an outstanding game in Les Bleues' reshuffled front line – scoring one, assisting another and also winning a penalty. Their final group match against the Netherlands will be decisive.

Mark Pitman, Wales reporter

A tough night for Wales but once again there were positives for Rhian Wilkinson and her squad. Jess Fishlock made history as the oldest goalscorer in Women’s EURO history with her equaliser in the opening half, and that could be the defining moment of the tournament for Wales. However, they head into their final group match still in with a chance of qualifying, a situation they would have taken before a ball was kicked.

Line-ups

France's much-changed starting 11 UEFA via Getty Images

France: Peyraud-Magnin; N'Dongala, Samoura, Sombath, Bacha (Bogaert 66); Majri, Toletti (Karchaoui 78), Geyoro (Baltimore 75); Malard (Gago 66), Mateo (Katoto 75), Diani

Wales: Middleton-Patel; E. Morgan, Green, Evans, Woodham (Roberts 64); Barton (Cain 64), James, Rowe (Jones 78); Holland, Fishlock (Ingle 87), Ff. Morgan (Joel 78)