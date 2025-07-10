Norway 4-3 Iceland: Signe Gaupset and Frida Maanum star as two-time champions end Women's EURO 2025 Group A perfect

UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group A winners Norway rang the changes against eliminated Iceland but still secured a 4-3 win as Signe Gaupset came into the team and scored two before helping set up Frida Maanum with her own double.

Iceland knew their campaign would end tonight in Thun whatever happened but had hope of a win when they led early through Sveindis Jónsdóttir only to then concede twice from Gaupset. Maanum got the second-half goals for Norway, who next face the Group B runners-up in Geneva on Wednesday, while Hlín Eiríksdóttir finished off a team goal and Glódís Viggósdóttir converted a penalty (for which Marit Bratberg Lund was sent off) for Iceland late on.

Key moments 6' Jónsdóttir turns in Iceland's first goal of finals

15' Gaupset drives in equaliser

26' Gaupset strikes again from outside the box

49' Maanum makes it 3-1

76' Another Maanum goal

84' Eiríksdóttir finishes off Iceland combination

90+5' Viggósdóttir converts penalty

What happened?

With first place in Group A sealed thanks to the wins against Switzerland and Finland, Norway coach Gemma Grainger took the chance to rotate her team and make six changes, resting Caroline Graham Hansen, Ada Hegerberg and Guro Reiten, among others, and bringing Celin Bizet Ildhusøy, Elisabeth Terland and Signe Gaupset into the front three. Iceland, already out after two losses, brought in Gaupset's fellow 20-year-old attacker Katla Tryggvadóttir while Hildur Antonsdóttir returned from suspension and Sædís Heidarsdóttir began at left-back.

As it happened: Norway 4-3 Iceland

Iceland were determined to go out on a high and early on Tryggvadóttir forced Cecilie Fiskerstrand to save and Jónsdóttir's follow-up was deflected wide. From the resulting Karólína Vilhjálmsdóttir corner, Alexandra Jóhannsdóttir's initial effort was pushed on to the post by Fiskerstrand but Jónsdóttir turned in the rebound. Norway responded with a goal from a corner of their own as Vilde Bøe Risa's outswinger fell to Gaupset, who drove in a diagonal low volley for her second senior international goal.

Terland then went close, her shot on the turn tipped over by Cecilía Rán Rúnarsdóttir. Gaupset, though, did then beat the Iceland goalkeeper, swerving in a left-footed effort from outside the box. Norway were now well on top and it was 3-1 early in the second half, Terland and Gaupset combining to feed Maanum, who produced a composed, left-footed finish.

Frida Maanum emulated Signe Gaupset with her two goals UEFA via Getty Images

Gaupset set up Maanum again for Norway's fourth, her low pass finding the Arsenal midfielder in the centre, and she advanced into the box before shooting past Rúnarsdóttir. Still, Iceland gave their travelling fans some late hope as first Eiríksdóttir finished off a fine team combination.

Then, deep in added time, Marit Bratberg Lund brought down fellow substitute Eiríksdóttir in the box and received a second yellow card. Captain Viggósdóttir converted but time ran out for an Iceland equaliser.

Player of the Match: Signe Gaupset (Norway)

Player of the Match: Signe Gaupset

"With two goals and two assists, she was influential in the match just when it was in the balance. She was also statically high for key passes, penalty-box entries and ball carries, showing her influence on the game."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Story of the match

Reaction

Gemma Grainger, Norway coach: "I feel very happy! I'm really pleased tonight, you know we made six changes before the game and see that performance was really pleasing.

[On Gaupset] "She takes her opportunities. Tonight it's so nice to see her step on to the pitch and express herself. I see her do that every week in her club [Brann], I've seen her do it in the Women's Champions League, and now I've seen her do it here."

Thorsteinn Halldórsson, Iceland coach: "It was ups and downs. We started well, then there was a period where we had trouble with our press and they got through us. We didn’t start the second half well enough.

"At this moment, there is disappointment with part of the games but there were some positive things in the games as well. But we didn’t achieve our goals so we are disappointed."

Signe Gaupset, Player of the Match: "It's an incredible feeling and so exciting! Playing my first game from the start and being able to help the team win, it's big."

"It's absolutely amazing. Ever since I found out yesterday that I was starting, I've just been looking forward to the game. Being able to help the team win today feels incredible."

Frida Maanum, Norway double goalscorer: "It was a fantastic win for us. Getting out of the group with nine points, it's a very good feeling.

"It's nice to score goals, but it's also nice to win as a team which is the most important thing for us today. I'm just happy for us to get three points, four goals and a great evening."

Sveindís Jónsdóttir, Iceland forward: "We knew before the game that the tournament would be over for us, and we wanted to say goodbye with a win, of course. It did not happen today. But we fought back, and that is something we can take with us.

"[The fans] are always behind us, and that is something we needed today. We wanted to give them something great to watch. I think we probably played one of our best games in the tournament and wanted to show that we belong on this stage. It didn’t go as we wanted, but we will just come back stronger."

See the match stats

Key stats

Gaupset had only scored one senior Norway goal before tonight (at home to Albania last October in the play-offs, a 9-0 win where Maanum struck four).

Gaupset, at 20 years and 22 days, is the youngest player to score two goals in Women’s EURO final tournament match. She is exactly a year younger than previous record-holder Vivianne Miedema when she got a double in the 2017 final for the Netherlands.

Norway have won all three games in a major tournament group stage for only the third time after the FIFA Women's World Cups of 1995 (when they were to lift the trophy) and 1999.

Norway have made it out of a Women's EURO group for the first time since 2013 (when a squad including Hegerberg, Graham Hansen and Maren Mjelde reached the final).

Iceland scored more than one goal in a Women's EURO final tournament match for the first time and four is the most they have scored in total in a single edition.

Reporters' views

Sara Nilssen Kilen, Norway reporter

A good performance from a much-changed Norway side, showcasing the depth of their squad, with several players getting valuable minutes in a deserved victory. Norway managed to keep possession, connect through lines and make their chances count. Rising star Gaupset impressed once again, claiming two goals and a further pair of assists, making a clear statement ahead of their quarter-final tie.

Andri Valsson, Iceland reporter

Iceland depart the tournament without claiming a point. With their fate already sealed before this game, they dug deep and found motivation to play for their devoted supporters. An early goal was a good sign, as was the strong showing at the end. The fans have been incredible across the whole journey. Now the team need to use this experience to build upon ahead of future challenges.

Fantasy star performers

To follow.

Line-ups

Iceland fans were out in force in Thun for their nation's last game in this tournament UEFA via Getty Images

Norway: Fiskerstrand; Woldvil, Mjelde (Østenstad 79), Harviken (Bratburg Lund 46), T. Hansen; Bøa Risa (Kielland 46), Maanum, Naalsund; Bizet Ildhusøy (Jensen 73), Terland (Sævik 61), Gaupset﻿

Iceland: Rúnarsdóttir; Arnardóttir, Viggósdóttir, Sigurdardóttir, Heidarsdóttir; Jóhannsdóttir (Ágústsdóttir 82), Vilhjálmsdóttir (Andradóttir 71), Antonsdóttir (Brynjarsdóttir 57); Jónsdóttir, Jessen (Eiríksdóttir 71), Tryggvadóttir (Albertsdóttir 57)