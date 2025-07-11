The volunteers powering UEFA Women’s EURO 2025

In partnership with the eight host cities and official sponsor AXA, 2,500 volunteers are giving their time across Switzerland, helping us to ensure an exceptional experience for fans, guests and media.

Identifiable in their matching light blue and purple uniforms and full of positive energy, the volunteers have a range of different responsibilities. From spectator services and ticketing to accreditation, fan zones and ceremonies, their contributions are vital to the smooth delivery of Women's EURO 2025.

"Volunteering at UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 is a unique opportunity to look behind the scenes at a major sporting event," said volunteer Kai, a 45-year-old from Switzerland.

"I think it is particularly rewarding to actively contribute to the visibility and further development of women’s football. This personal commitment will send a strong message for equality in sport and will hopefully boost enthusiasm for women’s football in the long term."

Volunteer Kai (far right) at Women's EURO 2025

A diverse pool of volunteers

The Women's EURO 2025 Volunteer Programme launched in October 2024, aiming to attract at least 5,000 applications, with a strong focus on diversity and inclusion.

The response was overwhelming. Nearly 12,000 applications poured in from people representing 133 nationalities, including 54% women.

From this pool, 2,500 volunteers were selected, representing 73 different nationalities and ranging in age from 18 to 82. The final group is made up of 55% women, 44% men and 1% non-binary. Notably, 83% of the 2,500 will be volunteering at a UEFA event for the first time.

"I applied as a volunteer because I like to meet new people and because I want to support women’s football. I’m looking forward to every single mission because I really enjoy being part of this journey." Nick, 27-year-old from Switzerland

Volunteer Nick (right) at Women's EURO 2025

Sustainability and legacy

The volunteer force will play their own part in meeting the Women's EURO 2025 Environmental, Social, and Governance strategy and legacy goals.

In each of the eight host cities is a dedicated team of accessibility volunteers. Easily recognised by their bibs marked with an accessibility icon, these volunteers help create an inclusive experience by assisting with wheelchair services, distributing sensory bags and supporting fans with additional needs.

Looking beyond the tournament, many volunteers have already expressed interest in staying involved through the UEFA volunteer database, while local volunteers have agreed to be contacted for future events in Switzerland.

This commitment ensures the skills and experiences gained during Women’s EURO 2025 will continue to have an impact for years to come.

"Football is more than a game - through volunteering at the Women’s EURO, I saw how it speaks to every heart, young or old, girl or boy, with the same beautiful voice," said Melanie, a 29-year-old volunteer from Switzerland.