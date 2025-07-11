Italy 1-3 Spain highlights: La Roja impress as quarter-finals await at Women's EURO 2025

They were tested by an ambitious Italy, but Spain’s march through the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 group stage was completed with a 3-1 victory in Bern.

It was a win that ensured top spot in the group, and a quarter-final against hosts Switzerland in Bern on Friday, while Italy’s defeat was not in vain, with Belgium’s 2-1 win over Portugal ensuring that the Italians qualified in second, and will play Norway in the first quarter-final in Geneva on Wednesday.

Key moments 10' Oliviero puts Italy in front

14' Athenea responds in style for Spain

49' Patri gives Spain their second

90+1' Esther González seals victory

What happened?

Spain’s success was sealed with a rotated line-up, making three changes in defence, while Aitana Bonmatí made her first start of the tournament in midfield and Salma Paralluelo and Athenea came into the side in attack.

As it happened: Italy 1-3 Spain

It was Athenea who made the biggest impact of the newcomers, but her contributions were necessary after a fast Italian start.

In a rapid flurry just before the 10 minute mark, Italy first launched a dangerous counterattack that ended with a Sofia Cantore cross just evading her team-mates, before skipper Elena Linari crashed a header off the crossbar from Manuela Giugliano’s corner.

But just when Spain thought they had stopped the onslaught, more impressive Italian combinations on the left wing led to the ball coming into the box, a stray shot from Martina Piemonte left Mariona Caldentey unable to clear her lines, and Elisabetta Oliviero was on the spot to score her first international goal.

Spain needed urgency, and the direct approach of Athenea was the perfect solution.

Four minutes after Italy had gone ahead, Athenea received the ball on the right, weaved her way between a cluster of Italian defenders, before playing a one-two with Alexia Putellas.

Alexia produced a touch of class with a nifty back-heel, and Athenea finished what she started, with a glorious first-time finish from the edge of the area seeing the ball sweep into the top-left corner.

Athenea celebrates her goal for Spain against Italy with Alexia Putellas Getty Images

Both sides had scored with their first shot on target, and there were no more to follow in the opening stanza – Patri Guijarro and Bonmatí sending speculative shots just wide, while the dangerous Cantore was looking to exploit Spain’s high line, and her ball into the box was headed over by Barbara Bonansea just before half-time.

Despite Italy's danger, Spain were dominating possession, and they made it count quickly after half-time. Another mazy run from Athenea caused problems for the Italian defence, before an attempted clearance fell right to Patri, who this time executed her speculative effort, slicing a first-time right-footed shot along the ground, off the post and into the back of the net.

From there, it wasn’t just possession Spain were dominating, with Italy struggling to get out of their half and facing a barrage of shots – 21 in total by the end of the match.

Italian goalkeeper Laura Giuliani produced a brilliant save to deny Bonmatí, but eventually the pressure told and substitute Esther González struck in added time - her fourth goal of the tournament, the ball being put on a plate by the brilliant Alexia - her fourth assist of the tournament.

All up, it was Spain’s 14th goal of the group stage, tying England’s record from 2022 and providing another indicator of their prowess as they move on to their next challenger – Switzerland await in the quarter-finals next Friday.

Player of the Match: Patri Guijarro (Spain)

Player of the Match - Patri Guijarro

"Patri radiated an incredible sense of calm in this game, which was reflected in her strong passing accuracy. She also scored the important goal to give Spain a 2-1 lead, and had the most shots on target. Additionally, she provided stability for Spain in defence."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Story of the match

Reaction

Montse Tomé, Spain coach: "We’ve started very well, we’re meeting the objectives we set for ourselves, and we have to keep working, keep being patient — above all, stay humble — and now look ahead to the next match."

Salma Paralluelo, Spain forward: "It was a very competitive match. The Italian national team is always a tough opponent — they start very strong, and that’s exactly what happened in the opening minutes. We had to withstand, so to speak, the storm. But we overcame it, managed to find our shape on the pitch, started playing our game, and from there, I think we began to create chances, and those opportunities eventually came.”

Andrea Soncin, Italy coach: "The first half was of the highest level, in the second we perhaps played with more focus on Portugal-Belgium in Sion than on our own. We came to play against Spain, the world champions, and we managed to do so for one half."

Elisabetta Oliviero, Italy goalscorer: "We knew there would be tough moments, but we gave it everything we had — heart, energy, and determination to make it to the quarter-finals. Spain are an incredible team, and I think we did an outstanding job standing up to them."

See the match stats

Key stats

Spain have won 11 of their last 12 international matches (L1).

Spain's 14 goals in the group stage ties the record set by England in 2022.

Esther González is the first Spanish player to score in four successive Women’s EURO final tournament appearances.

Italy have reached the knockout rounds of the Women's EURO for the first time since 2013.

Reporters' views

Francesco Corda, Italy reporter



Head coach Andrea Soncin changed Italy's tactical setup to contain Spain's strength, and the plan worked for a while. The Azzurre, after hitting the crossbar with Elena Linari, took the lead with Elisabetta Oliviero, only to be quickly equalised by Athenea. Over time, the power of the world champions came through and their victory was the logical result of their dominance. However, Italy can be proud of their performance and their qualification – in the quarter-finals, they will face Norway in Geneva on Wednesday.

Andrea De Ferrater, Spain reporter



Spain finish the group stage with three wins, showcasing their trademark style of possession, quick circulation, and attacking talent. They’ve shown solidity, the ability to react, and strong squad depth. Key players like Alexia, Mariona, and Esther González have stood out. Now, Montse Tomé’s side will face hosts Switzerland in the quarter-finals, with the confidence of a team that continues to grow with each match.

Fantasy star performers

To follow.

Line-ups

Italy: Giuliani; Lenzini, Salvai (Piga 77), Linari, Boattin; Oliviero, Giugliano (Severini 76), Caruso, Bonansea (Serturini 77); Cantore (Cambiaghi 85); Piemonte (Girelli 58)

Spain: Nanclares; Fernàndez, Paredes, Méndez, Ouahabi; Bonmatí, Patri (Zubieta 87), Alexia; Athenea (Vicky 58), Paralluelo (González 76), Mariona (Pina 76)