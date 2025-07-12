Poland 3-2 Denmark highlights: Ewa Pajor on target in historic win for Women's EURO 2025 debutants

On the same day that Iga Swiatek became the first Polish singles champion at Wimbledon, her footballing compatriots concluded their debut UEFA Women's EURO campaign with three landmark goals in a historic 3-2 victory.

Both Poland and Denmark were certain of elimination before a ball was kicked in Lucerne, but it was Nina Patalon's squad who ended their campaign on a high, scoring their first goal at a Women's EURO finals and recording their first victory.

Key moments 13' Padilla rolls in historic opener

20' Pajor header adds to Poland joy

59' Thomsen strike spills in

76' Wiankowska curls in

83' Bruun heads home

What happened?

Both sides were certain of elimination before kick-off at Allmend Stadion Luzern, but that did nothing to dampen the attacking intent of each side.

As it happened: Poland 3-2 Denmark

Denmark narrowly missed a great opportunity to take the lead in the eighth minute, Janni Thomsen volleying over Pernille Harder's cross from the right. They were quickly made to rue that missed chance as Poland scored their first-ever Women’s EURO finals goal at the other end to take a 13th-minute lead.

Natalia Padilla celebrates a landmark goal for Poland Getty Images

The move started with the goal scorer Natalia Padilla sliding in Ewelina Kamczyk down the right wing. Poland’s No8 then aimed a low cross towards the run of Ewa Pajor at the near post, which she was unable to turn goalwards under heavy pressure, but the ball rolled out invitingly for Padilla to stroke into the far corner with her left foot.

The trio at the heart of Poland's two first-half goals: Ewa Pajor, Natalia Padilla and Ewelina Kamczyk AFP via Getty Images

All three of those players were involved again as Poland doubled their lead seven minutes later, Pajor sparking the attack by winning the ball in the Denmark half and finishing it with an emphatic header while Kamczyk had fed Padilla before she assisted from the right wing.

Denmark then suffered another setback in the 24th minute when captain Harder was forced off with injury, Sofie Bredgaard taking her place in the forward line, and Poland almost had a third soon after.

Running onto a lovely back-heeled set-up from Pajor, Kamczyk’s powerful left-footed strike was spilled onto the crossbar by Denmark goalkeeper Maja Bay Østergaard.

Denmark coach Andrée Jeglertz instructs Emma Færge Getty Images

Signe Bruun then came close with two headed chances in added time, giving some positives for Andrée Jeglertz to point to as he prepared his team for the second half – his final one as Denmark head coach before taking charge of the women's team at Manchester City.

Within 14 minutes of the restart, his team had pulled one back – Thomsen's powerful effort from outside the box wriggling through the hands of Kinga Szemik.

Poland then restored their two-goal cushion, substitute Martyna Wiankowska curling in a fine finish with Padilla's miscued shot acting as an inadvertent set-up, but Denmark ensured a nervy ending as they struck back in the 83rd minute.

Poland's Martyna Wiankowska wheels away in celebration AFP via Getty Images

Agonisingly close with two first-half headers, Bruun finally got her goal as she leapt to meet Katrine Veje's excellent cross and inspired hopes of a late recovery.

Though Denmark came close with another header in added time – Nadia Nadim's back-post header saved smartly by Szemik – those hopes were ultimately disappointed.

Player of the Match: Natalia Padilla (Poland)

"She played a pivotal role in Poland’s victory, scoring her country’s historic first goal at a European Championship and assisting the second. Her quality in one-on-one situations, incisive passing, and intelligent movement energised Poland’s attack."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Story of the match

Reaction

Nina Patalon, Poland coach: "It was a fantastic match. We waited a long time for it. We wanted to score that one goal, and we scored three. Today I am so proud of my girls and just so, so happy. Those emotions are still with me, and will probably stay with me for the rest of my life."

Ewa Pajor, Poland captain: "It's a great feeling. We fought in every match from the first minute to the last and were finally rewarded for it. This win is another step towards development for us."

Natalia Padilla: 'The best moment of my life'

Pernille Harder, Denmark captain: "It was not good enough from us, in the first half especially. In the second half we tried to push for goals. It was close, but we are disappointed. We have to get back on track and get some confidence into the team."

Nadia Nadim, Denmark forward: "The match was a bit hectic in the end. In the second half we wanted to apply pressure. I think we managed it, but it was too late. I think for the first 25 minutes we were just not there. In the second half we tried to come back, and we scored two goals. But we are disappointed, this is not how we wanted to finish the tournament."

Nadim on playing her final international match "I don't know if it's emotional; I'm actually really clear in my head. It's just a bit upsetting we didn't get a better result. In terms of it being my last game, I'm mentally prepared. You know, all good things come to an end. I've done my part. I came, I saw, I conquered. Now it's time for the next generation."

See the match stats

Key stats

Tournament debutants Poland have scored their first-ever goal, earned their first-ever points and first-ever win at a Women's EURO finals.

Denmark had won three of the previous four international meetings between these nations before today (D1).

This is the first time Denmark have lost all three group stage games at a Women's EURO. They went winless but not pointless in 1997 and 2013.

Poland scoring means that all 16 teams have scored in the group stage at Women's EURO 2025.

Reporters' views

Joanna Markiš, Poland reporter

Poland came into this Women's EURO with the motto ‘It's time for our story’, and they made history this evening by claiming their first victory at a major tournament. It was an excellent evening for the team, who played courageous and confident football – as if major tournaments were a routine occurrence, backed by some excellent support from their fans. EURO 2025 ends on a high note for Poland.

Pelle Rasmussen, Denmark reporter

In a great advert for football, Denmark suffer a narrow defeat. They had spells of very good attacking football and created enough chances to claim at least a point, but were made to suffer in parts due to the pace of the Polish attack.

Fantasy star performers

Natalia Padilla (Poland) – 13 points

Janni Thomsen (Denmark) – 9

Martyna Wiankowska (Poland) – 7

Line-ups

The Poland 11 that made history UEFA via Getty Images

Poland: Szemik; Matysik (Wiankowska 58), Szymczak, Woś, Zieniewicz; Achcińska (Jedlińska 65), Pawollek, Kamczyk (Słowińska 82); Padilla, Pajor, Tomasiak (Kokosz 58)

Denmark: Østergaard; Færge, Ballisager, Veje; Thøgersen (Vangsgaard 82), Hasbo (K. Holmgaard 62), Kühl, S. Holmgaard (Nadim 62), Thomsen; Bruun, Harder (Bredgaard 24)