Norway's Signe Gaupset itching for action against Italy

With a superlative performance in Norway's 4-3 Matchday 3 win against Iceland, Signe Gaupset has announced herself to the world at UEFA Women's EURO 2025. The 20-year-old stole the show with two goals and two assists in Thun, picking up the Player of the Match award and leaving fans, team-mates and pundits in awe.

Picked out by UEFA.com as one to watch in 2023 when she was just 17, Gaupset established her reputation with a run of precocious performances for Brann in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League; she scored against Lyon and earned praise from Barcelona coach Jonatan Giráldez during her meeting with the Spanish champions. She received her first senior Norway call-up and cap in early 2024, and is now in contention for more action as her side face Italy in the quarter-finals.

Confident and powerful, Gaupset credits some of her resilience on the pitch to playing with boys until she was 14. "I got to play at a high level and challenge myself all the way, both physically and because the game was faster from the start," she says.

Signe Gaupset on 'fantastic' Norway win

By the age of 16, she was ready to push herself further, leaving her family and friends in Molde to make the 450km move to Bergen-based Brann. "It was the right choice because I wanted to become the best player I could be," she told UEFA. It meant fending for herself – cooking, laundry and all – but she has had no regrets, explaining: "I feel I've grown a lot from it, both on and off the pitch."

It remains to be seen whether she will start against Italy, but she is certainly ready to step up. "It's always about being ready, whether you're starting or are on the bench," she explains. "You do the same preparations so that if you get the chance, you know what to do, and you know that you're ready and that you’ve done everything you can."

Signe Gaupset gets to grips with Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen in the 2023/24 Women's Champions League UEFA via Getty Images

The Italy match is a huge test for Norway, who have made it to the knockout phase at Women's EURO 2025 after failing to get through the group stage in the two previous editions. "It’s important that we stand together as a team," says Gaupset. "We have to perform at our best if we want to beat Italy. We all know that, and we will prepare ourselves really well."

It is a tense time, but Gaupset is fearless by nature, and is focusing on enjoying the experience. "That's how I've always thought about it," she says. "And that's also the main reason why I am where I am today."