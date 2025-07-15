England's Lauren James oozing confidence at her first Women's EURO

"You give LJ the ball and you know she's going to run through everybody and try to get her shot off," enthused team-mate Georgia Stanway as she spoke about Lauren James' contribution to England's UEFA Women's EURO 2025 campaign.

Chelsea forward James has been integral to a Lionesses attack that racked up 11 goals in three group stage games, scoring twice herself. James grew up playing football in the park with her brother Reece, who also plays for Chelsea and England. After excelling at youth level, she made her senior international debut a month after England won UEFA Women's EURO 2022 and has since earned 31 caps.

A hamstring injury threatened to rule the 23-year-old out of this tournament, but she won her race to return just in time. Although she had only played half an hour of football in three months, Sarina Wiegman started James in England's opening defeat to France.

However, it was in their second group game, against the Netherlands, that James hit her stride, as the Lionesses bounced back to win 4-0. With pressure on the title holders to deliver, James opened the scoring with a trademark long-range strike, taking on her opponent 1v1, taking three touches and finding the top corner.

Lauren James striving for 'dream' EURO glory

"As a team, we all came out and knew what we had to do," James tells womenseuro.com. "It was all or nothing that game, so everyone was on it and the four goals showed that."

While her first was a Goal of the Round contender, her second was a poacher's finish, following up on Ella Toone's blocked shot. "The second one was a bit of a 'scraps' type of goal," she explained. "But a goal's a goal at the end of the day."

Wiegman moved James from central midfield to the right of a front three after England's first game, where she has thrived. "Wherever I am on the pitch, I always feel comfortable and Sarina always allows me to be free and roam, and if I want to go inside, I can."

Lauren James (left) and Sarina Wiegman: "Sarina always allows me to be free" UEFA via Getty Images

The question of whether James would be fit enough to play to her potential dominated the build-up to England's tournament, but she has seized the opportunity to showcase her talent.

"Even without tournaments, I’m always motivated to come back as quickly as possible, but having the EURO around the corner was always in my mind that I wanted to make it," she said. "[Being back] is a great feeling; no one likes being injured, and it's just nice to help the team in any way I can."

James now has her eye on lifting her first major tournament trophy with England in Switzerland. "It's a dream of mine and a dream of the others who are new in the team as well," she said. "Hopefully we just take it game by game and keep progressing."