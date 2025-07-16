Vicky López breaking Spain barriers at UEFA Women's EURO 2025

Vicky López has already made history at UEFA Women's EURO 2025, her goal in the 5-0 Matchday 1 win against Portugal making her Spain's youngest ever Women's EURO scorer, aged 18 years and 342 days. However, those who have followed her career so far will not be too surprised; at every step, Vicky has been shattering milestones.

Born in Madrid in 2006, her potential was evident from an early age. She became the youngest player in the history of Spain's top flight when she made her Madrid CFF debut aged 15 years and 71 days on 5 September 2021. Signed by Barcelona in 2022, she became the club's youngest ever UEFA Women's Champions League player when she featured in a 7-0 win against Rosengård on 21 December 2023 aged 16 years 148 days.

A Women's U17 EURO runner-up with Spain in 2022 and 2023, she was Player of the Tournament as her side won the FIFA U-17 World Cup, and became the senior team's youngest debutant when she appeared in the UEFA Women's Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands on 23 February 2024 (age: 17 years 212 days), and then came off the bench as her side won the competition in her second appearance five days later.

Joining a squad packed with talent, including Ballon d'Or winners Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí, Vicky fit in seamlessly and her fearless attitude is still one of her defining traits. Technically gifted, creative, and surprisingly mature in her decision-making, Vicky stands out not only for what she does, but for how she does it.

At Women's EURO 2025, her mix of youth and poise has been much in evidence. Vicky started both of Spain's opening matches, and plays with such freedom and confidence that she is hard to miss. She evidently enjoys being on the pitch, and has said so herself: "Enjoying the game is one of the keys that has helped me get here."

Vicky López living the dream with Spain

With her quick feet, intelligent positioning and fearless approach in tight spaces, she brings a spark to Spain's midfield that feels refreshingly instinctive. Her performances so far have exceeded expectations and suggest that she is already becoming a vital part of Spain's senior team.

Parallels have been drawn with her Barcelona clubmate Lamine Yamal, who has also been showing maturity beyond his years for club and country. "We're both young and play with confidence," Vicky said a few months ago.

She added of her footballing role models: "I think the best player in history is [Lionel] Messi, but I've also watched Neymar a lot. He seemed a bit crazy, but his playing style added so much to the team. Now, I'd highlight Alexia [Putellas]'s vision and [Clàudia] Pina’s incredible goals."

The challenge now is for Vicky to keep developing while maintaining the qualities that make her unique. Vicky is a teenager who genuinely loves the game (she turns 19 on 26 July, the day before the Women's EURO final), but already looks like a player who could shape the future of her national team.

Amazing as she is, this is only the beginning.