Silvia Gasperotti: 'Being a referee helped me grow as a woman'

Just a year after taking charge of the 2024 UEFA Women’s Under-19 EURO final, Italian referee Silvia Gasperotti has stepped onto an even bigger stage – her first Women's EURO.

"It’s an incredible opportunity, a privilege, and an honour to be here," said Gasperotti. "But above all, it carries the great responsibility of representing UEFA in this tournament."

The Women’s Under-19 EURO provided Gasperotti with the perfect opportunity to prove herself on the international stage. "Refereeing a final is always a great honour. It’s also a huge responsibility because you have to prove through your work and attitude that you deserve the trust of those who appointed you for that match," she said.

"At the same time, it serves as a business card – a way of introducing yourself to the world. It has also motivated me to keep getting better and strive for new goals."

Learning from the best

Gasperotti has grabbed that opportunity, having taken charge of Norway’s Group A clash with Finland and the Group C encounter between Sweden and Germany at Women's EURO 2025.

She sees the chance to learn from the wider refereeing team as key to her development.

"I've had the opportunity to speak with women who have already had this experience," she said. "Their insights helped me understand what was required and what I had to work on in order to be ready for this great opportunity.

"I’ve closely followed the suggestions and the plans provided by the fitness coaches with the aim of further improving my skills and trying to reach the high standard that is required by UEFA," she said.

"To prepare myself mentally, speaking with the other referees has been very helpful, giving me suggestions and helping me to understand how to handle this big commitment." Silvia Gasperotti

Referee Silvia Gasperotti speaks to Norway's Ada Hegerberg and Guro Reiten at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 UEFA via Getty Images

Gaining tools for life

Gasperotti grew up with a love for football, inspired by following her brother to matches. A friend encouraged her to take a refereeing course, which kick-started her journey.

"I started getting interested in refereeing as a way to experience the world of football through a different perspective," she recalled.

"Being a referee helped me grow as a woman. It helps you face difficulties, meet great people and get out of your comfort zone."

For Gasperotti, the Women’s EURO is just the beginning of her journey. "I want to work at my best in order to earn every next game," she said. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I want to get the most out of it.

"There will definitely be new milestones to reach and new goals to pursue."