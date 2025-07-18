Flamboyant France scoring for fun at Women's EURO 2025

With 11 goals in three group matches and nine different scorers, France have established themselves as one of the most spectacular attacking teams at UEFA Women's EURO 2025.

In line with coach Laurent Bonadei's principles, Les Bleues are thriving thanks to an attacking philosophy, a tight-knit squad and in-form individuals. "We want to play good football, enjoy ourselves and entertain the fans," explained Bonadei, who has been in charge of the team since October 2024.

The results speak for themselves. Under his leadership, France have scored 41 goals in 15 matches (an average of 2.73 per game) and they are fearsome on their day. At 2-1 down against the Netherlands in their final group stage game, they scored three goals in the space of six minutes en route to a 5-2 win.

"I've always been drawn to attacking football," Bonadei explained. "It's a performance – people come to the stadium to feel something."

Women's EURO 2025: Every France goal so far

France have had plenty of star performers in Switzerland. With two goals in three games, endless movement, and renewed confidence, Marie-Antoinette Katoto is clearly back at her best. "When Marie plays like this, we can go a long way," said captain Griedge Mbock Bathy. "She has that fire, that hunger to win. And when she's in this kind of form, it's contagious."

Katoto has been one of nine France scorers so far alongside Sandy Baltimore, Clara Matéo, Kadidiatou Diani, Amel Majri, Grace Geyoro, Sakina Karchaoui, Sandie Toletti and Delphine Cascarino. "We're unpredictable," explained Katoto. "Anyone can make the difference. And personally, I’m enjoying every minute of it."

Majri, one of four scorers in France's win against Wales, knows how many different threats her side pose. "Delphine [Cascarino] devours space, Sandy [Baltimore] constantly probes, Sakina [Karchaoui] surges forward, Clara [Matéo] reads the game so well, Kadi [Diani] is calm but lethal. We all complement each other. It's a real collective strength."

Space invader Delphine Cascarino UEFA via Getty Images

"The coach’s message is clear: anyone can score," added two-time Player of the Match Delphine Cascarino. "We play with freedom, we take risks — that's why so many of us have been on the scoresheet."

Against the Netherlands, Cascarino was exceptional, scoring a stunning goal, and delivering an assist as well as a series of dazzling runs. "We got overrun in the first half, but we responded," she said. "The coach told us to be more aggressive, and we immediately raised our level. Personally, I was frustrated — but then I let go and just played."

That seems to be very much France's style under Bonadei. "Playing beautiful football without scoring doesn't make sense," the coach said. "Football is a spectacle. I would rather win 4–2 than 1–0. We selected players with pace, power, skill and — above all — game intelligence."

France coach Laurent Bonadei. "I would rather win 4–2 than 1–0." AFP via Getty Images

Quarter-final opponents Germany will find them hard to handle. As Karchaoui put it: "We're not the favourites in this EURO. But with this kind of firepower, anything is possible."