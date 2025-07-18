Reasons to be a referee from Women’s EURO 2025 trailblazers

Women’s football is on a steep upward trajectory in Europe and that means there are many more matches to officiate at grassroots and elite levels. The good news is that the increase in player participation across the continent in recent years has been mirrored by an increase in the number of women training to become referees.

Women’s EURO 2022 was used a catalyst to improve pathways for officials in England, with the number of female referees in the country increasing by 113% between 2020 and 2024. And 2025 hosts Switzerland are aiming for a similar impact, with a legacy target of 200 female referees by the end of 2027 – up from 130 currently.

An inspiring group of trailblazing female referees has been selected by UEFA to officiate the matches this month, and some of them sat down with us to offer some compelling reasons to be a referee.

Character development

"I think being a referee is a very good experience that teaches you a lot," says Italy’s Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi, who made history in 2023 as the first woman to take charge of a men’s Serie A match.

"You can grow up as a person, you learn to take decisions – especially for me, [when I took up refereeing] I was an age at which it’s not so common that young girls are used to taking decisions. For me that was very precious."

Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi took charge of the Group C match between Poland and Sweden in Lucerne AFP via Getty Images

Romania's Alina Peşu, who officiated Switzerland’s sold-out opening match against Norway in Basel, adds: "Refereeing builds personalities. After you start to be a referee, you start to be more mature – being confident in different situations, also [off] the field, and being in control."

A chance to perform on big stages – in a different capacity

"Refereeing gives us the chance to perform on big stages, in big tournaments like this one," says Portugal’s Catarina Campos. "I think this is something that could give the motivation to other girls to become referees.

"It’s a really credible way to be part of football and I hope that more and more girls decide to do it, challenge themselves to do it, because this is a real passion. It’s something that makes us feel really, really good and really proud."

Catarina Campos, who refereed the Group C match between Germany and Denmark, is passionate about inspiring the next generation UEFA via Getty Images

Become part of the football community

"With football, you will [meet] a lot of friends and lots of cultures," says Croatian referee Ivana Martinčić, who took charge of the Women’s Champions League final in May ahead of Women's EURO 2025.

"You will see other countries and continents, you will meet a lot of people – for me, this is really something. I never thought I would do this, but I really enjoy it – and that’s the most important thing."