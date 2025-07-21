Lucy Bronze determined to keep giving her all for England

"As long as I've been playing, we've always got to the semi-finals, so we couldn't let ourselves down by not getting there," an ecstatic Lucy Bronze told womenseuro.com in the aftermath of England's UEFA Women's EURO 2025 quarter-final shoot-out victory against Sweden.

Few players can boast such a consistent record in international tournaments as Bronze, with the 33-year-old a mainstay of six successive England squads that have reached the last four of Women's EUROs and World Cups. Against Sweden, the Chelsea right-back delivered a game-changing performance. In the 79th minute of her 138th England appearance, she headed in Chloe Kelly's cross to kick-start her side's comeback, and later converted England's final spot kick in the shoot-out.

Watch Lucy Bronze's decisive penalty

In 2019, Bronze became the first defender to be named UEFA Women's Player of the Year, and she has five Women’s Champions League winners' medals from her time at Lyon and Barcelona. Three years ago, she lifted her first trophy with England as hosts of Women’s EURO 2022, and two years later started in the World Cup final, which England lost 1-0 to Spain.

When asked about her motivation for continuing to give her all for her country, Bronze answered: "My 'why' is that I just love working hard and I love the game. I started playing football because I loved it, and when I loved it, I wanted to work hard.

"I have a picture of myself against Sweden in 2019, of being absolutely exhausted at the end of the game, because I will give anything and everything when I play in an England shirt."

Lucy Bronze: 'What a way to win a game'

The cameras were also on Bronze as she lay on the ground, strapping up her own thigh during extra time against Sweden – strapping she later pulled off when her turn came in the shoot-out.

The defender was seventh in England's order of penalty takers, behind four team-mates whose spot kicks had been saved, and the pressure was on. But despite it being her first ever penalty for her country, she fired the ball confidently past Jennifer Falk – ultimately sending England through when Smilla Holmberg missed the next attempt for Sweden.

"I don't know about penalties – I'd never taken a penalty for England [before] – but I know that I'm confident in my ability and in Hannah [Hampton] as our goalkeeper, so I knew I had to step up to take one for the team," she reflected after the final whistle.

Bronze's role with England goes beyond the pitch. She is often the colleague whom less experienced players turn to in the team camp.

"Someone that's always got their arm around me is Lucy Bronze," midfielder Grace Clinton told womenseuro.com. "I've got so much respect for her as a player, but also as a person. She really looks out for me and gives me really good advice."

As a player who thrives under pressure, Bronze is relishing the prospect of facing Italy for a place in the final. "They're another top team we've watched who fully deserve to be in the semi-finals," she said. "We're really excited to play against them."