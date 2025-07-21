New animated highlights series for Women's EURO knockout stages

Say hello to Maddli's Alpine Adventure, a brand-new series of animated highlights that bring the biggest moments of the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 knockout stages to life in a fresh and imaginative way. Blending real match data with fantasy storytelling and dynamic animation, the series offers fans of all ages – especially younger viewers – a whole new way to experience the tournament.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Swiss Alps, the series follows Maddli, the official tournament mascot, on a magical quest of rediscovery and togetherness. Deep in the mountains, Maddli stumbles upon a legendary crystal – a glowing gem said to awaken only in the presence of kindness, courage, and love for the game.

Women's EURO 2025: Maddli's Alpine Adventure quarter-final round-up

As the crystal's power is unleashed, it reawakens familiar faces from the past – the special mascots of Women's EURO 2022 – who return transformed, their colours shifting to reflect their spirit and purpose. Together, this team of animated heroes relive the tournament's most exciting moments, brought to life through real match data and stunning virtual recreation.

Episodes will drop after each knockout stage round concludes and will be available within this article, on UEFA.tv and UEFA's official YouTube channel, along with the platforms of select media partners.

Real moments, animated magic

Powered by virtual sports specialists Beyond Sports (a Sony Group company), the series transforms tracking data from Hawk-Eye Innovations into animated match action – every pass, goal, and movement recreated with pinpoint accuracy. But this isn't just data – it's storytelling. From first-person perspectives to fantastic visuals, the series turns every moment into something playful, powerful, and unforgettable.

Whether you're re-living a stunning goal or watching from a mascot's point of view, these highlights offer something new – a playful take on the passion and precision of elite football.