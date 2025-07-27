Hannah Hampton named Women's EURO 2025 final Player of the Match
Sunday, July 27, 2025
England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton received the official Player of the Match award, presented by Visa, for her display in the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final.
England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has received the official Player of the Match award, presented by Visa, following England's penalty shoot-out victory against Spain in the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final.
UEFA's Technical Observers decide who is honoured, and said of Hampton: "In a match that was eventually decided on penalties Hampton made a huge contribution, saving two of them. During the match she was also excellent on the ball in building up moves and playing long passes."
Hampton said: "It's a special moment to say that I helped contribute in a small part of the game today. In 120 minutes, the team ran around and worked so hard for us all, so the penalty shoot-out was my moment to say thank you for putting in all the hard work and effort they did throughout the game."
Women's EURO final Players of the Match
2025: Hannah Hampton (England)
2022: Keira Walsh (England)
2017: Sherida Spitse (Netherlands)
2013: Nadine Angerer (Germany)
2009: Inka Grings (Germany)