Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Hannah Hampton named Women's EURO 2025 final Player of the Match

Sunday, July 27, 2025

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton received the official Player of the Match award, presented by Visa, for her display in the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final.

Player of the Match: Hannah Hampton

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has received the official Player of the Match award, presented by Visa, following England's penalty shoot-out victory against Spain in the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final.

UEFA's Technical Observers decide who is honoured, and said of Hampton: "In a match that was eventually decided on penalties Hampton made a huge contribution, saving two of them. During the match she was also excellent on the ball in building up moves and playing long passes."

Hampton said: "It's a special moment to say that I helped contribute in a small part of the game today. In 120 minutes, the team ran around and worked so hard for us all, so the penalty shoot-out was my moment to say thank you for putting in all the hard work and effort they did throughout the game."

Women's EURO final Players of the Match

2025: Hannah Hampton (England)
2022: Keira Walsh (England)
2017: Sherida Spitse (Netherlands)
2013: Nadine Angerer (Germany)
2009: Inka Grings (Germany)

Every Women's EURO 2025 Player of the Match

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday, July 27, 2025