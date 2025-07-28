WEURO Replay Simulator launches on Roblox

The magic of the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 is continuing beyond the final whistle for gaming fans with the launch WEURO Replay Simulator, a new Roblox experience that invites fans to relive the biggest moments of the tournament by stepping straight into the action.

In the WEURO Replay Simulator, fans can pause, rewind, fast-forward or even switch to slow motion as they explore real tournament highlights. As the action unfolds, UEFA-branded tokens spawn from the ball, ready to be collected in a dynamic, interactive environment.

The simulation environment itself is a love letter to the host country. Set atop a mountaintop in the Swiss Alps, the virtual pitch is surrounded by waterfalls, alpine bridges, and glowing chalets in the clouds designed to feel both magical and native to Roblox.

Developed in collaboration with Beyond Sports, a Sony Group company and pioneer in immersive sports technology, the experience uses real optical tracking data from Hawk-Eye Innovations to transform actual match moments into interactive gameplay. The unique build and integration is enabled through their virtual recreation engine, which reimagines the highlights through vivid animation.

The UEFA-branded tokens power a built-in progression system. Players can unlock new content packs, boost abilities like speed and magnet range, and move through a battle pass packed with rewards, from gameplay upgrades to exclusive UGC items. In this world, engagement is everything. The more fans play, the more the experience expands.

To help bring the experience to life across digital platforms, UEFA has partnered with a group of influential creators from key markets spanning football, gaming, and lifestyle to elevate the simulation and share it with new audiences around the world.

Because sometimes, the best moments in football don't happen on the pitch. They happen in replay.

WEURO Replay Simulator is free to play on Roblox via most devices, including games consoles, Windows and Mac, iOS and Android mobile, tablets and VR headsets.