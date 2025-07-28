Celebrating a clean and fair UEFA Women's EURO 2025

UEFA Women's EURO 2025 will be remembered for the excellent action on the field, but behind the scenes, UEFA's dedicated action plan for anti-match-fixing was playing an important role in guaranteeing a fair competition for everyone.

Working alongside participating national associations, we ensured that every player at the tournament received education to help them understand and combat match-fixing threats, while also running advanced monitoring and intelligence-gathering operations.

Building on the experiences of previous tournaments, and strengthened through close collaboration with key integrity partners, we were able to ensure a fair, transparent and competitive Women's EURO.

Empowering players through education

As part of the anti-match-fixing action plan, all 16 teams attended bespoke anti-match-fixing awareness sessions, delivered by UEFA-trained national association integrity officers, ahead of the tournament kick-off.

To maximise impact, we developed a specialised presentation tailored to elite players, highlighting recent trends, real-world case studies, and the importance of reporting suspicious approaches, including those made via social media. Integrity officers then adapted the content to reflect each team’s national context and language.

Match officials also received special integrity briefings when they convened at their tournament basecamp close to UEFA HQ in June, with sessions focusing on emerging risks, including social media, and spot-fixing manipulations.

Strengthening integrity through global collaboration

UEFA’s commitment to fighting match-fixing extends beyond the tournament itself. Earlier this month, the European Football Anti-Match-Fixing Working Group convened in Nyon for its annual meeting, bringing together integrity experts from across the globe.

Alongside core members – UEFA, the Council of Europe, the Group of Copenhagen, Europol, and Interpol – the meeting welcomed representatives from CONMEBOL, the International Olympic Committee, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Switzerland’s national gambling supervisory authority (Gespa), Sportradar, and the United Lotteries for Integrity in Sports (ULIS).

Discussions focused on key achievements and ongoing challenges in the fight against match-fixing, such as enhancing detection methodologies in response to new, more sophisticated match-fixing tactics, including use of artificial intelligence.

Several new project ideas were also put forward for consideration in the coming year, reflecting the group’s ongoing commitment to innovation, collaboration and the protection of sport.