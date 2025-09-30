Read the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 technical report and physical analysis report

The UEFA Women's EURO 2025 technical report and physical analysis report are both now available to read, shedding fresh light on a tournament which concluded with England's penalty shoot-out victory against Spain in the final at Basel's St. Jakob-Park.

The 93-page technical report provides a detailed analysis of the leading tactics and defining trends of a EURO that lifted the European women's game to new heights.

Read the Women's EURO technical report

The 31-match tournament delivered unprecedented numbers both on and off the pitch, including an all-time high of 657,291 spectators and 106 goals at an average of 3.42 per game.

From the stands in Switzerland, UEFA's Technical Observer Group assessed the proceedings from a coaching perspective, identifying key tactical themes such as the use of combination play to unlock defences and strategies for exploiting space behind opposition back lines.

Spain's run to their first Women's EURO final was marked by their fluid positional rotations, while England's impressive crossing and formidable squad strength are also highlighted in the report. Notably, 31% of England's goals came from substitutes, with coach Sarina Wiegman saying: "Every player is ready to come on the pitch and show up straight away."

There is also an analysis of the goalkeeping in a tournament which showcased the prominent role in build-up play of some of the competition's leading custodians.

Additionally, after an event which signalled another forward step for the women's game, the report celebrates the individuals who illuminated the Swiss stage, providing profiles of Player of the Tournament Aitana Bonmatí and Young Player of the Tournament Michelle Agyemang, alongside a breakdown of the Team of the Tournament and the Goals of the Tournament.

The UEFA Technical Observers who contributed to the report are Britta Carlson (Germany), Lluís Cortés (Spain), Irene Fuhrmann (Austria), Jayne Ludlow (Wales), Ioan Lupescu (Romania), Tanya Oxtoby (Australia), Anna Signeul (Sweden) and Martin Sjögren (Sweden).

Alongside the technical report, UEFA has also published a dedicated physical analysis report on the tournament. This separate volume examines the running outputs, high-intensity demands and peak match periods of the finals, providing a benchmark resource for coaches, fitness staff and fans across the women's game.

The report notes not just the increased technical quality on display but also the greater intensity of the matches – a testament to the improved fitness levels of the players, who collectively recorded increased high-intensity outputs compared to the finals three years earlier in England.

Together, the two reports provide the most comprehensive overview yet of the technical, tactical and physical dimensions of a Women's EURO.

Click here to read the full UEFA Women's EURO 2025 technical report.

Click here to read the dedicated UEFA Women's EURO 2025 physical analysis report.