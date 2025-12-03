Germany to host UEFA Women's EURO 2029

The decision was announced by UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin at a special ceremony,﻿ with the DFB chosen following a process that also included a bid by the Polish Football Association, and a joint bid from the Danish and Swedish associations.

"I want to sincerely thank all three bid delegations for their tireless work and commitment throughout the process. Each bid showcased vision and exceptional teamwork between national associations, governments and local experts, all inspired by the benchmark set by Switzerland last summer," said President Čeferin. "Congratulations to Germany – we look forward to an unforgettable tournament in the summer of 2029!"

The 16-team tournament will take place in eight venues across Germany.

Cologne Stadium (Cologne)

BVB Stadion Dortmund (Dortmund)

Düsseldorf Arena (Düsseldorf)

Frankfurt Arena (Frankfurt)

Niedersachsenstadion (Hanover)

Leipzig Stadium (Leipzig)

Munich Football Arena (Munich)

Wolfsburg Arena (Wolfsburg)