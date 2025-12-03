Live stream: UEFA to announce host of Women’s EURO 2029
Wednesday, December 3, 2025
The UEFA Executive Committee will select the host association(s) for UEFA Women's EURO 2029 final tournament in their meeting in Nyon, Switzerland, on Wednesday.
Following the final presentations from the three bidders – Denmark and Sweden (joint), Germany, and Poland – the committee will conduct a vote to determine the winning bid.
Follow the announcement ceremony live at the top of this page from 16:30 CET.