Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Live stream: UEFA to announce host of Women’s EURO 2029

Wednesday, December 3, 2025

The host of Women's EURO 2029 will be announced on Wednesday, 3 December.

Live stream: UEFA to announce host of Women’s EURO 2029

The UEFA Executive Committee will select the host association(s) for UEFA Women's EURO 2029 final tournament in their meeting in Nyon, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

Following the final presentations from the three bidders – Denmark and Sweden (joint), Germany, and Poland – the committee will conduct a vote to determine the winning bid.

Follow the announcement ceremony live at the top of this page from 16:30 CET.

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, December 3, 2025