Clubs receive record €9m from UEFA Women’s EURO 2025

The fund reflects the growing success of the Women’s EURO, underlining its importance as a key driver in the continued growth of women’s football.

The payments reward both elite and amateur clubs whose players were selected for national teams at Women’s EURO 2025, recognising the essential role clubs at every level play in developing players and supporting national team success.

A wider commitment to women’s football

The huge jump in club benefit payments mirrored a broader series of increases in tournament distributions including a 156% growth in Women's EURO prize money, with players receiving a guaranteed percentage of the rewards for the first time.

These increases were matched by a tournament that broke records on and off the pitch, and reflect our ongoing commitment to women's football across Europe.

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin: "As women’s football continues to grow and thrive, we want everyone to share in its success. The club benefits programme is a reflection of the vital role that European clubs play in developing the players who made UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 such a groundbreaking and memorable tournament. The payments are not just a financial reward – they are an investment in the future of the game, strengthening the important collaboration between club and national team football.”

Nadine Kessler, UEFA women's football director: “The massive success of UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 was made possible through collective efforts, significant investment and outstanding performances by world class players proudly wearing their national team jerseys. The club benefits programme recognises the immense contribution of the clubs in developing this top talent.”

EFC Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi: “EFC is very pleased that more than 100 clubs from across the women’s game benefitted from releasing their players for the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 tournament. Club benefits programmes are a key pillar of our strategic partnership with UEFA and they strengthen the mutually important partnership between clubs and national teams in continuing to grow and develop the sport.”

Who received club benefits payments?

Overall, clubs from 16 leagues have received payments, and the total amount paid was calculated according to the number of days each player was released from their club for the final tournament. This included ten preparation days, the total number of days they participated in the tournament and one additional travel day.

The daily rate amounted to €1,095 per player, which guaranteed a minimum of €21,900 per player for teams eliminated after the group stage. For cases where a player was replaced during the tournament due to injury or registered with a new club during the tournament period, clubs received a pro-rata payment.

A full list of the clubs and the figures they each received can be seen here.