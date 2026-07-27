Clàudia Pina records and statistics: How brilliant is the Barcelona and Spain forward?

Known for making an impact off the bench, her one-touch passing and signature curled shooting technique from distance, Clàudia Pina has a habit of delivering in important moments for both club and country.

After finishing as top scorer in the 2024/25 UEFA Women's Champions League with ten goals, Pina went on to lift her third European trophy with Barcelona in Oslo in May 2026 – also ending the Spanish domestic league campaign with a personal-best haul of 21 goals.

What major titles has Clàudia Pina won?

• Three-time Women's Champions League winner (Barcelona)﻿

• Women's Nations League winner (Spain)

• Six Spanish Women's Primera División titles (Barcelona)

• Under-17 Women's World Cup winner (Spain)

Clàudia Pina's key moments and statistics

• Ten-goal top scorer in 2024/25 Women's Champions League, including coming off the bench to score twice against Chelsea in Barcelona's 4-1 semi-final first leg win

• Delivered two goals and two assists during Spain's run to the Women's EURO 2025 final

• Scored twice in Spain's 3-0 final win against Germany in the 2025 Women's Nations League

• Appeared as a substitute in all three of her Women's Champions League final wins

Clàudia Pina with her Women's Nations League winners' medal UEFA via Getty Images

What they say about Clàudia Pina

Pere Romeu, Barcelona coach: "She is a very complete player. When she approaches the final third, she has a great facility for scoring and for bringing calm where it is normally difficult to stay calm because many defenders arrive and you have to finish quickly."

Sonia Bermúdez, Spain coach: "Ultimately, she has innate talent. We try to help her with small details. She has a real eye for goal, she's in great form and we're very happy for her."

Patri Guijarro, Barcelona team-mate: "She’s a machine, a scoring machine, because she's got goals in her boots. If you need to score, you just call Clàudia."

Irene Paredes, Barcelona team-mate: "Everything she does, she does really, really well. She accepts when she's on the bench but her goals give us life."

Watch stunning Pina strike in Barcelona training

Career path: From Montcada futsal to European triumph

Pina was obsessed with football from an early age, saying: "When I was little, I'd place a bib in the corner and just wanted to kick the ball there. My dad said I never stopped shooting."

She started out playing futsal in Montcada i Reixac but, with no girls' football team in her home town, she joined Espanyol aged 12, then switched to city rivals Barcelona two years later, after their girls' football co-ordinator Jordi Ventura went to check out one of her team-mates.

He remembered: "After five minutes, I left the game and called [then-Barcelona coach] Xavi Llores and said: 'The one they told us about is doing very well, but the one we should sign is Clàudia. She is one of the best I’ve seen in a long time. She has something different.'"

Clàudia Pina (left) and her role-model Alexia Putellas UEFA via Getty Images

Club career with Barcelona

Following success in Barcelona's youth set-up, Pina became the senior team's youngest-ever debutant, at 16, in January 2018 before joining Sevilla on loan in 2020/21.

She slotted back into Barcelona's first team upon returning, and has scored ten or more league goals in every subsequent campaign – hitting a career-best 21 in 2025/26.

She has won the Women's Champions League three times, but she did not start any of those final successes. She did start in Barcelona's 2025 final loss to Arsenal, and ended that campaign as the competition's ten-goal top scorer.

She signed a new contract with the club in December 2025, committing herself until 2029, and said: "It's the club of my life. Honestly, it's exciting to stay here for three more years. I'm very happy at Barça, it's where I want to be."

Clàudia Pina's 2025 Women's Champions League goals

International success with Spain

Pina's first Spain success was in the 2018 Women's Under-17 World Cup finals in Uruguay, where she was seven-goal joint-top scorer, Player of the Tournament and scored both of Spain's goals in their final success against Mexico.

She made her senior debut in 2021 and was in Spain's squad for Women's EURO 2022, as well as coming off the bench in their Women's EURO 2025 final loss to England.

She won her first senior international tournament in December 2025, when she scored twice in Spain's two-legged 3-0 Women's Nations League final win against Germany. "It was completely special," she said. "A day I will never forget. Hopefully the first of many."

2025 Women's Nations League final, second leg: Spain 3-0 Germany

What you might not know about Clàudia Pina

Her mother, Beatriz Medina, runs a sports bar, Bar Gol, in Montcada i Reixac; Pina's shirts from the FIFA U17 World Cup and 2023 Women's Champions League finals are on the wall, and there is a 'Clàudia' sandwich on the menu in her honour.

Alexia Putellas, who recently left Barcelona after 14 years at the club, was Pina's mentor. "She supported me since day one," said Pina. "It was very hard for me to imagine Barça without Messi, and I think Alexia means the same to the women's team."

She has celebrated goals by drawing an 'L' with her fingers in tribute to her younger sister Lucía, who she shares a close bond with.

Watch Pina strike for Spain's WU17s

What Clàudia Pina says

"You have to try to focus on yourself, be better every day and enjoy what you do. I think that's how you build the confidence to play and become a better player."

"Playing for Barça is very easy because I'm surrounded by the best. The style of play suits me, helping me feel comfortable on the field. I'm happy and enjoying myself, which is the most important thing."

Clàudia Pina being interviewed during the 2024/25 Women's Champions League UEFA via Getty Images

"Being right-footed on the left, I tend to cut inside if I see space. I don’t think twice – I just strike for the far post. Goalkeepers are starting to anticipate it more, so I also try going to the near post."

"I played for fun and because I was good at it, I kept on improving. Then one day it dawns on you that you are in the Barcelona B team. I then got a chance to play with the first team... When you make it you just want to go as far as possible and be like a player you looked up to."