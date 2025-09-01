UEFA Women's Europa Cup brand identity revealed

UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Monday, September 1, 2025

The brand identity for UEFA's newest club competition was unveiled at the first round qualifying round draw on Sunday.

The first round qualifying round draw at UEFA Headquarters on Sunday marked the debut of the UEFA Women's Europa Cup, UEFA's newest club competition, and unveiled its brand identity that takes inspiration from the competition's core mission; to give more clubs and their fans the opportunity of stepping onto the European stage.

The graphic patterns represent the journey of the winning team, progressing through the rounds of home and away knockout matches and culminating with the trophy lift at the end of the season.

The brand identity provides a bold and energetic background to the trophy that the winning team will lift in victory. The trophy will be unveiled later in the season.

