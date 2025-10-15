UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round: Inter, Sporting CP, Frankfurt progress
Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Inter, Sporting CP and Eintracht Frankfurt are among the first teams through to the last 16 of the inaugural UEFA Women's Europa Cup.
The UEFA Women's Europa Cup last 16 is starting to take shape, with Inter, Sporting CP and Eintracht Frankfurt among the teams to book their places on Wednesday, and the remaining six ties set for Thursday ahead of the knockout draw on Friday.
Wednesday's second legs
Already leading 7-0 from the first leg, Inter cruised through by beating Vllaznia 5-0 in Albania to seal a 12-0 triumph on aggregate. Sporting CP also dominated their first leg, downing Rosengård 3-0, but they were made to work hard in the return, ultimately progressing after a 2-2 draw. Eintracht Frankfurt, meanwhile, enjoyed a comfortable evening in Czechia, defeating Slovácko 1-0 and 5-0 on aggregate.
Elsewhere, Austria Wien required penalties to overcome Slavia Praha, Anderlecht squeezed past Braga in extra time and Glasgow City struck twice late on to see off HB Køge. Breidablik, Fortuna Hjørring and Nordsjælland also went through on Wednesday, with Mura winning on Sunday.
Thursday's second legs
Two Dutch sides are among those hoping to book their place in Friday's draw, with PSV Eindhoven facing Minsk and Ajax taking on Swiss side GC Frauenfussball following a 0-0 draw in the first leg. Elsewhere, Häcken, YB Frauen and Hammarby will defend first-leg leads, with all to play between Ferencváros and Sparta Praha as they reconvene at 0-0 on aggregate.
Who is through to the round of 16 so far?
Anderlecht (BEL)
Austria Wien (AUT)
Breidablik (ISL)
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)
Glasgow City (SCO)
Inter (ITA)
Mura (SVN)
Nordsjælland (DEN)
Sporting CP (POR)
Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round ties
All times CET
Second legs
Sunday 12 October
Dinamo-BSUPC 2-1 Mura (agg: 2-3)
Wednesday 15 October
Spartak Subotica 1-1 Breidablik (agg: 1-5)
Vllaznia 0-5 Inter (agg: 0-12)
Fortuna Hjørring 1-0 Vorskla Poltava (agg: 2-1)
Nordsjælland 5-0 Gintra (agg: 5-1)
Rosengård 2-2 Sporting CP (agg: 2-5)
Slovácko 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (agg: 0-5)
Austria Wien 2-1 Slavia Praha (agg: 3-3aet, Austria Wien win 5-3 on penalties)
Glasgow City 5-3 HB Køge (agg: 6-5)
Braga 2-3 Anderlecht (agg: 3-4)
Thursday 16 October
PSV Eindhoven vs FC Minsk (13:00) - For operational reasons, the tie will be played as a single match on neutral ground.
Ferencváros vs Sparta Praha (14:00, first leg: 0-0)
Katowice vs Häcken (18:00, first leg: 0-4)
SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs YB Frauen (18:00, first leg: 0-2)
Brann vs Hammarby (18:00, first leg: 1-4)
Ajax vs GC Frauenfussball (19:30, first leg: 0-0)
First legs
Wednesday 8 October
YB Frauen 2-0 SFK 2000 Sarajevo
Slavia Praha 2-1 Austria Wien
Inter 7-0 Vllaznia
Mura 2-0 Dinamo-BSUPC
Vorskla Poltava 1-1 Fortuna Hjørring
HB Køge 2-1 Glasgow City
Sparta Praha 0-0 Ferencváros
GC Frauenfussball 0-0 Ajax
Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 Slovácko
Anderlecht 1-1 Braga
Breidablik 4-0 Spartak Subotica
Tuesday 8 October
Gintra 1-0 Nordsjælland
Häcken 4-0 Katowice
Hammarby 4-1 Brann
Sporting CP 3-0 Rosengård
Team guide
- Glasgow City, Inter, Nordsjælland and PSV Eindhoven moved into the first qualifying round from the UEFA Women's Champions League, from where the remaining 20 contenders transferred into this stage.
- Frankfurt (as 1. FFC Frankfurt) won the UEFA Women's Cup/Women's Champions League four times.
- Fortuna Hjørring were 2002/03 Women's Cup runners-up. Ajax, Brann, Breidablik, Glasgow City, Häcken, Slavia and Sparta are former Women's Champions League quarter-finalists.
- Ajax, Breidablik, Brann, Frankfurt, Häcken, Hammarby, HB Køge, Rosengård, Slavia and Vllaznia all played in the Women's Champions League group stage over the last four seasons. Gintra and Minsk reached the last 16 in the previous format.
- GC Frauenfussball and Inter are making their European debuts this season.
- SFK 2000 Sarajevo are in their record 23rd European women's club season.
2025/26 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates
Round of 16
Draw: 17 October, Nyon
First leg: 11/12 November
Second leg: 19/20 November
Quarter-finals
Draw: 17 October, Nyon
First leg: 11/12 February
Second leg: 18/19 February
Semi-finals
Draw: 17 October, Nyon
First leg: 24/25 March
Second leg: 1/2 April
Final (two legs)
Draw (to decide order of legs): 17 October, Nyon
First leg: 25 or 26 April
Second leg: 2 or 3 May