UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round: Inter, Sporting CP, Frankfurt progress

The UEFA Women's Europa Cup last 16 is starting to take shape, with Inter, Sporting CP and Eintracht Frankfurt among the teams to book their places on Wednesday, and the remaining six ties set for Thursday ahead of the knockout draw on Friday.

Knockout round draw: Friday

Wednesday's second legs

Already leading 7-0 from the first leg, Inter cruised through by beating Vllaznia 5-0 in Albania to seal a 12-0 triumph on aggregate. Sporting CP also dominated their first leg, downing Rosengård 3-0, but they were made to work hard in the return, ultimately progressing after a 2-2 draw. Eintracht Frankfurt, meanwhile, enjoyed a comfortable evening in Czechia, defeating Slovácko 1-0 and 5-0 on aggregate.

Elsewhere, Austria Wien required penalties to overcome Slavia Praha, Anderlecht squeezed past Braga in extra time and Glasgow City struck twice late on to see off HB Køge. Breidablik, Fortuna Hjørring and Nordsjælland also went through on Wednesday, with Mura winning on Sunday.

Thursday's second legs

Two Dutch sides are among those hoping to book their place in Friday's draw, with PSV Eindhoven facing Minsk and Ajax taking on Swiss side GC Frauenfussball following a 0-0 draw in the first leg. Elsewhere, Häcken, YB Frauen and Hammarby will defend first-leg leads, with all to play between Ferencváros and Sparta Praha as they reconvene at 0-0 on aggregate.

Who is through to the round of 16 so far? Anderlecht (BEL)

Austria Wien (AUT)

Breidablik (ISL)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)

Glasgow City (SCO)

Inter (ITA)

Mura (SVN)

Nordsjælland (DEN)

Sporting CP (POR)

Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round ties

All times CET

Sunday 12 October

Dinamo-BSUPC 2-1 Mura (agg: 2-3)

Wednesday 15 October

Spartak Subotica 1-1 Breidablik (agg: 1-5)

Vllaznia 0-5 Inter (agg: 0-12)

Fortuna Hjørring 1-0 Vorskla Poltava (agg: 2-1)

Nordsjælland 5-0 Gintra (agg: 5-1)

Rosengård 2-2 Sporting CP (agg: 2-5)

Slovácko 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (agg: 0-5)

Austria Wien 2-1 Slavia Praha (agg: 3-3aet, Austria Wien win 5-3 on penalties)

Glasgow City 5-3 HB Køge (agg: 6-5)

Braga 2-3 Anderlecht (agg: 3-4)

Thursday 16 October

PSV Eindhoven vs FC Minsk (13:00) - For operational reasons, the tie will be played as a single match on neutral ground.

Ferencváros vs Sparta Praha (14:00, first leg: 0-0)

Katowice vs Häcken (18:00, first leg: 0-4)

SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs YB Frauen (18:00, first leg: 0-2)

Brann vs Hammarby (18:00, first leg: 1-4)

Ajax vs GC Frauenfussball (19:30, first leg: 0-0)﻿

Wednesday 8 October

YB Frauen 2-0 SFK 2000 Sarajevo

Slavia Praha 2-1 Austria Wien

Inter 7-0 Vllaznia

Mura 2-0 Dinamo-BSUPC

Vorskla Poltava 1-1 Fortuna Hjørring

HB Køge 2-1 Glasgow City

Sparta Praha 0-0 Ferencváros

GC Frauenfussball 0-0 Ajax

Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 Slovácko

Anderlecht 1-1 Braga

Breidablik 4-0 Spartak Subotica

Tuesday 8 October

Gintra 1-0 Nordsjælland

Häcken 4-0 Katowice

Hammarby 4-1 Brann

Sporting CP 3-0 Rosengård

Team guide

Glasgow City, Inter, Nordsjælland and PSV Eindhoven moved into the first qualifying round from the UEFA Women's Champions League, from where the remaining 20 contenders transferred into this stage.

Frankfurt (as 1. FFC Frankfurt) won the UEFA Women's Cup/Women's Champions League four times.

Fortuna Hjørring were 2002/03 Women's Cup runners-up. Ajax, Brann, Breidablik, Glasgow City, Häcken, Slavia and Sparta are former Women's Champions League quarter-finalists.

Ajax, Breidablik, Brann, Frankfurt, Häcken, Hammarby, HB Køge, Rosengård, Slavia and Vllaznia all played in the Women's Champions League group stage over the last four seasons. Gintra and Minsk reached the last 16 in the previous format.

GC Frauenfussball and Inter are making their European debuts this season.

SFK 2000 Sarajevo are in their record 23rd European women's club season.

2025/26 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates

Round of 16

Draw: 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 11/12 November

Second leg: 19/20 November

Quarter-finals

Draw: 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 11/12 February

Second leg: 18/19 February

Semi-finals

Draw: 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 24/25 March

Second leg: 1/2 April

Final (two legs)

Draw (to decide order of legs): 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 25 or 26 April

Second leg: 2 or 3 May