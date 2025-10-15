UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round: Inter, Sporting CP, Frankfurt progress

Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Inter, Sporting CP and Eintracht Frankfurt are among the first teams through to the last 16 of the inaugural UEFA Women's Europa Cup.

Anderlecht's Luna Vanzeir celebrates scoring in their win against Braga
Anderlecht's Luna Vanzeir celebrates scoring in their win against Braga NurPhoto via Getty Images

The UEFA Women's Europa Cup last 16 is starting to take shape, with Inter, Sporting CP and Eintracht Frankfurt among the teams to book their places on Wednesday, and the remaining six ties set for Thursday ahead of the knockout draw on Friday.

Knockout round draw: Friday

Wednesday's second legs

Already leading 7-0 from the first leg, Inter cruised through by beating Vllaznia 5-0 in Albania to seal a 12-0 triumph on aggregate. Sporting CP also dominated their first leg, downing Rosengård 3-0, but they were made to work hard in the return, ultimately progressing after a 2-2 draw. Eintracht Frankfurt, meanwhile, enjoyed a comfortable evening in Czechia, defeating Slovácko 1-0 and 5-0 on aggregate.

Elsewhere, Austria Wien required penalties to overcome Slavia Praha, Anderlecht squeezed past Braga in extra time and Glasgow City struck twice late on to see off HB Køge. Breidablik, Fortuna Hjørring and Nordsjælland also went through on Wednesday, with Mura winning on Sunday.

Thursday's second legs

Two Dutch sides are among those hoping to book their place in Friday's draw, with PSV Eindhoven facing Minsk and Ajax taking on Swiss side GC Frauenfussball following a 0-0 draw in the first leg. Elsewhere, Häcken, YB Frauen and Hammarby will defend first-leg leads, with all to play between Ferencváros and Sparta Praha as they reconvene at 0-0 on aggregate.

Sporting CP celebrate a goal in their first leg against Rosengård
Sporting CP celebrate a goal in their first leg against RosengårdGetty Images

Who is through to the round of 16 so far?

Anderlecht (BEL)
Austria Wien (AUT)
Breidablik (ISL)
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)
Glasgow City (SCO)
Inter (ITA)
Mura (SVN)
Nordsjælland (DEN)
Sporting CP (POR)

Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round ties

All times CET

Second legs

Sunday 12 October

Dinamo-BSUPC 2-1 Mura (agg: 2-3)

Wednesday 15 October

Spartak Subotica 1-1 Breidablik (agg: 1-5)
Vllaznia 0-5 Inter (agg: 0-12)
Fortuna Hjørring 1-0 Vorskla Poltava (agg: 2-1)
Nordsjælland 5-0 Gintra (agg: 5-1)
Rosengård 2-2 Sporting CP (agg: 2-5)
Slovácko 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (agg: 0-5)
Austria Wien 2-1 Slavia Praha (agg: 3-3aet, Austria Wien win 5-3 on penalties)
Glasgow City 5-3 HB Køge (agg: 6-5)
Braga 2-3 Anderlecht (agg: 3-4)

Thursday 16 October

PSV Eindhoven vs FC Minsk (13:00) - For operational reasons, the tie will be played as a single match on neutral ground.
Ferencváros vs Sparta Praha (14:00, first leg: 0-0)
Katowice vs Häcken (18:00, first leg: 0-4)
SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs YB Frauen (18:00, first leg: 0-2)
Brann vs Hammarby (18:00, first leg: 1-4)
Ajax vs GC Frauenfussball (19:30, first leg: 0-0)﻿

First legs

Wednesday 8 October

YB Frauen 2-0 SFK 2000 Sarajevo
Slavia Praha 2-1 Austria Wien 
Inter 7-0 Vllaznia 
Mura 2-0 Dinamo-BSUPC 
Vorskla Poltava 1-1 Fortuna Hjørring 
HB Køge 2-1 Glasgow City 
Sparta Praha 0-0 Ferencváros 
GC Frauenfussball 0-0 Ajax 
Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 Slovácko
Anderlecht 1-1 Braga 
Breidablik 4-0 Spartak Subotica

Tuesday 8 October

Gintra 1-0 Nordsjælland 
Häcken 4-0 Katowice 
Hammarby 4-1 Brann 
Sporting CP 3-0 Rosengård

Team guide

  • Glasgow City, Inter, Nordsjælland and PSV Eindhoven moved into the first qualifying round from the UEFA Women's Champions League, from where the remaining 20 contenders transferred into this stage.
  • Frankfurt (as 1. FFC Frankfurt) won the UEFA Women's Cup/Women's Champions League four times.
  • Fortuna Hjørring were 2002/03 Women's Cup runners-up. Ajax, Brann, Breidablik, Glasgow City, Häcken, Slavia and Sparta are former Women's Champions League quarter-finalists.
  • Ajax, Breidablik, Brann, Frankfurt, Häcken, Hammarby, HB Køge, Rosengård, Slavia and Vllaznia all played in the Women's Champions League group stage over the last four seasons. Gintra and Minsk reached the last 16 in the previous format.
  • GC Frauenfussball and Inter are making their European debuts this season.
  • SFK 2000 Sarajevo are in their record 23rd European women's club season.

2025/26 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates

Round of 16

Draw: 17 October, Nyon 
First leg: 11/12 November
Second leg: 19/20 November

Quarter-finals

Draw: 17 October, Nyon 
First leg: 11/12 February
Second leg: 18/19 February

Semi-finals

Draw: 17 October, Nyon 
First leg: 24/25 March
Second leg: 1/2 April

Final (two legs)

Draw (to decide order of legs): 17 October, Nyon 
First leg: 25 or 26 April
Second leg: 2 or 3 May

The trophy for the new Women's Europa Cup was unveiled when the second qualifying round draw was made
The trophy for the new Women's Europa Cup was unveiled when the second qualifying round draw was madeUEFA
