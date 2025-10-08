UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round latest: Inter, Frankfurt, Hammarby, Häcken, Sporting secure big first-leg leads

Eintracht Frankfurt, Breidablik, Hammarby, Häcken, Inter and Sporting CP all claimed notable wins in the UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round first legs, with the 16 ties set to be decided between Sunday and Thursday.

Four-time European champions Frankfurt, among the teams transferring into this round from the UEFA Women's Champions League, secured a 4-0 win against Slovácko on Wednesday, when Inter also clinched a 7-0 victory against Vllaznia. As for Fortuna Hjørring, UEFA Women's Cup runners-up in 2002/03, they came from behind for a 1-1 draw with Vorskla Poltava.

There were mixed fortunes for five former Champions League quarter-finalists, meanwhile, as Breidablik beat Spartak Subotica 4-0, Slavia Praha defeated Austria Wien 2-1, Ajax drew 0-0 at GC Frauenfussball, Sparta Praha finished goalless at home to Ferencváros, and Glasgow City lost 2-1 at HB Køge. Wednesday's other winners were Mura and Young Boys, while Anderlecht drew with Braga.

Sporting CP won 3-0 against Rosengård Getty Images

The opening four first legs took place on Tuesday. Hammarby won 4-1 against fellow recent UEFA Women's Champions League group contenders Brann thanks to a hat-trick by Ellen Wangerheim in a 12-minute second-half spell. In Gothenburg, meanwhile, Helena Sampaio came off the bench to hit a 15-minute treble as Häcken beat Katowice 4-0.

There was no hat-trick of Swedish wins, however, as Rosengård lost 3-0 at Sporting CP. Lithuania's Gintra prevailed 1-0 against Nordsjælland in Tuesday's other game.

The 16 second qualifying round winners will go through to the knockout draw, setting the road to the final, on Friday 17 October.

Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round ties

All times CET

Tuesday 7 October

Gintra 1-0 Nordsjælland

Häcken 4-0 Katowice

Hammarby 4-1 Brann

Sporting CP 3-0 Rosengård

Wednesday 8 October

YB Frauen 2-0 SFK 2000 Sarajevo

Slavia Praha 2-1 Austria Wien

Inter 7-0 Vllaznia

Mura 2-0 Dinamo-BSUPC

Vorskla Poltava 1-1 Fortuna Hjørring

HB Køge 2-1 Glasgow City

Sparta Praha 0-0 Ferencváros

GC Frauenfussball 0-0 Ajax

Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 Slovácko

Anderlecht 1-1 Braga

Breidablik 4-0 Spartak Subotica

Sunday 12 October

Dinamo-BSUPC vs Mura (15:00, first leg: 0-2)

Wednesday 15 October

Spartak Subotica vs Breidablik (17:00, first leg: 0-4)

Vllaznia vs Inter (18:00, first leg: 0-7)

Fortuna Hjørring vs Vorskla Poltava (18:00, first leg: 1-1)

Nordsjælland vs Gintra (18:00, first leg: 0-1)

Rosengård vs Sporting CP (19:00, first leg: 0-3)

Slovácko vs Eintracht Frankfurt (19:00, first leg: 0-4)

Austria Wien vs Slavia Praha (19:45, first leg: 1-2)

Glasgow City vs HB Køge (20:35, first leg: 1-2)

Braga vs Anderlecht (21:00, first leg: 1-1)

Thursday 16 October

Ferencváros vs Sparta Praha (14:00, first leg: 0-0)

Katowice vs Häcken (18:00, first leg: 0-4)

SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs YB Frauen (18:00, first leg: 0-2)

Brann vs Hammarby (18:00, first leg: 1-4)

Ajax vs GC Frauenfussball (19:30, first leg: 0-0)﻿

PSV Eindhoven vs FC Minsk (Kick-off time TBC) - For operational reasons, the tie will be played as a single match on neutral ground.

Team guide

Slovácko are beginning at this stage, while Ajax, Anderlecht, GC Frauenfussball, HB Køge and Spartak Subotica entered directly in the first qualifying round.

Glasgow City, Inter, Nordsjælland and PSV Eindhoven moved into the first qualifying round from the UEFA Women's Champions League, from where the remaining 20 contenders are transferring into this stage.

Frankfurt (as 1. FFC Frankfurt) won the UEFA Women's Cup/Women's Champions League four times.

Fortuna Hjørring were 2002/03 Women's Cup runners-up.

Rosengård were 2003/04 semi-finalists when known as Malmö and have reached six other quarter-finals. Rosenborg (as Trondheims-Ørn) got to the 2002/03 last four.

Ajax, Brann, Breidablik, Glasgow City, Häcken, Slavia and Sparta are former Women's Champions League quarter-finalists.

Ajax, Breidablik, Brann, Frankfurt, Häcken, Hammarby, HB Køge, Rosengård, Slavia and Vllaznia all played in the Women's Champions League group stage over the last four seasons. Gintra and Minsk reached the last 16 in the previous format.

GC Frauenfussball and Inter are making their European debuts this season.

SFK 2000 Sarajevo are in their record 23rd European women's club season.

2025/26 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates

Round of 16

Draw: 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 11/12 November

Second leg: 19/20 November

Quarter-finals

Draw: 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 11/12 February

Second leg: 18/19 February

Semi-finals

Draw: 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 24/25 March

Second leg: 1/2 April

Final (two legs)

Draw (to decide order of legs): 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 25 or 26 April

Second leg: 2 or 3 May