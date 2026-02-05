Women's Europa Cup quarter-finals preview

The 2025/26 UEFA Women's Europa Cup resumes with eight quarter-finalists remaining in the race to be crowned the inaugural winners.

The bracket has been set to the final, which will be played across two legs in late April and early May. We preview the four upcoming quarter-final ties, being played across the next two Wednesdays, which involve teams from seven different nations.

﻿First legs: Wednesday 11 February﻿

Kick-offs listed in CET.

Sparta Praha vs Austria Wien (12:00 CET)

The hosts have not played a UEFA quarter-final for 20 years, while their opponents are breaking new ground by reaching the latter stages of a European competition for the first time, so both will be hungry to continue writing history.

Sparta will have taken confidence from their remarkable turnaround against Young Boys in the round of 16, when they reversed a 3-0 first-leg deficit to win 4-3 on aggregate; becoming the first team in UEFA women's club competition history to win a tie after losing a home first leg by three goals or more.

Austria Wien, meanwhile, experienced their own confidence-boosting result against Sparta's city neighbours Slavia Praha, winning on penalties in the second qualifying round before beating Anderlecht 3-1 on aggregate in the last 16.

There were joyous scenes when Sparta Praha came from behind to win their round of 16 tie against Young Boys UEFA via Getty Images

Häcken vs Breidablik (18:30 CET)

Breidablik's dramatic late comeback against Fortuna Hjørring in the last round was one of the games of competition, with the Icelandic club overturning a three-goal deficit to progress 4-3 winners on aggregate after extra time.

The Icelandic champions travel to Gothenburg to face a Häcken side that reached the last eight of the Women's Champions League two seasons ago.

The hosts conceded just one goal in their last four Women's Europa Cup games to eliminate Katowice and Inter, and are trying to reach their first UEFA semi-final after losing their previous three quarter-finals.

Anna Anvegård's Häcken knocked out Inter to reach the quarter-finals UEFA via Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nordsjælland (18:30 CET)

Frankfurt have the richest UEFA competition history of the eight remaining contenders, having won the Women's Champions League and UEFA Women's Cup four times. But 11 seasons have passed since their last triumph and the club's current generation of players will be keen to make their own mark on the European stage.

Nordsjælland, in their first fixture back from their winter break, are competing in Europe for just the second time, but cruised to the quarter-finals by 8-2, 5-1 and 5-0 aggregate margins in the previous three rounds.

Both sides scored ten goals across their last four Women's Europa Cup games, so this promises to be a thrilling encounter between two of the competition's top-scoring teams.

Eintracht Frankfurt were victorious against PSV Eindhoven in the round of 16 UEFA via Getty Images

Sporting CP vs Hammarby (20.45 CET)

Sporting CP are another quarter-finalist that delivered thrilling drama on their journey to the last eight, eliminating Glasgow City 4-2 on aggregate after extra time in their round of 16 tie.

The Portuguese side are playing at this stage of a UEFA tournament for the first time in their history, and face a Hammarby team that experienced their first taste of European football in the Women's Champions League group stage last season.

The Swedish side showed their pedigree by knocking out Ajax and Brann to reach this quarter-final, scoring 11 times across the four games, so this fixture promises to deliver goals and excitement.

Sporting CP beat Glasgow City to reach the quarter-finals Getty Images

Second legs: Wednesday 18 February 2026

All times CET

Nordsjælland vs Eintracht Frankfurt (18:00)

Hammarby vs Sporting CP (19:00)

Breidablik vs Häcken (19:00)

Austria Wien vs Sparta Praha (19:30)