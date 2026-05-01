Women's Europa Cup top scorer: Felicia Schröder

Häcken forward Felicia Schröder's four goals across the two legs of the final moved her onto eight goals as outright top scorer in the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Europa Cup tournament phase.

The 19-year-old became only the third player to score a hat-trick in a UEFA women's club competition final when she found the net three times in the second leg against Hammarby.

Having scored the only goal of the first leg as well, Schröder also became the first player to score four goals across two legs of a women's European final, as her team won 4-2 on aggregate to become inaugural Women's Europa Cup champions.

Top scorer standings

2025/26 Women's Europa Cup top scorers (main tournament, round of 16 onwards)

8 Felicia Schröder (Häcken)

5 Michaela Khýrová (Sparta Praha)

4 Nicole Anyomi (Eintracht Frankfurt)

4 ﻿Telma Encarnação (Sporting CP) ﻿

2 Rebecka Blomqvist (Eintracht Frankfurt)

2 Remina Chiba (Eintracht Frankfurt)

2 Laura Freigang (Eintracht Frankfurt)

2 Vilde Hasund (Hammarby)

2 Monica Jusu Bah (Häcken)

2 Princess Marfo (Nordsjælland)

2 Paulina Nyström (Häcken)

2 Joy Ogochuckwu (Fortuna)

2 Fanny Peterson (Hammarby)

2 Helena Sampaio (Häcken)

2 Alva Selerud (Häcken)

2 Elin Sørum (Hammarby)

2 Antonie Stárová (Sparta Praha)

Watch Felicia Schröder Women's Europa Cup final hat-trick

Felicia Schröder scored first-leg goals in three rounds running for Häcken, striking twice in the 7-0 home win against Breidablik in the quarter-finals before another double at Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-finals. Schröder was again on target with the only goal of the final first leg, away to Hammarby, and added to her tally with a stunning hat-trick in the second leg at home.

Michaela Khýrová's hat-trick in the round of 16 helped Sparta Praha turn around a three-goal deficit from their first leg against Young Boys to win 4-3 on aggregate, including a dramatic last-gasp decider in the 93rd minute. Khýrová also struck late in the quarter-finals, during extra time of Sparta's 3-1 second-leg victory against Austria Wien, and again in their semi-final opener at home to Hammarby.

Most assists in the 2025/26 Women's Europa Cup (main tournament, round of 16 onwards)

4 Stina Lennartsson (Hammarby)

3 Monica Jusu Bah (Häcken)

3 Michaela Khýrová (Sparta Praha)

3 Jarne Teulings (Eintracht Frankfurt)

3 Anna Walter (Nordsjælland)

2 Anna Anvegård (Häcken)

2 Nicole Anyomi (Eintracht Frankfurt)

2 Beatriz Fonseca (Sporting CP)

2 Vilma Koivisto (Hammarby)

2 Ereleta Memeti (Eintracht Frankfurt)

2 Elin Sørum (Hammarby)

2 Tabitha Tindell (Häcken)

2 Modesta Uka (Austria Wien)

Most goals and assists in the 2025/26 Women's Europa Cup combined (main tournament, round of 16 onwards)

8 Michaela Khýrová (Sparta Praha)

8 Felicia Schröder (Häcken)

6 Nicole Anyomi (Eintracht Frankfurt)

5 Monica Jusu Bah (Häcken)



4 Telma Encarnação (Sporting CP)

4 Anna Walter (Nordsjælland)

Nicole Anyomi scored four goals and assisted two for Frankfurt in the main tournament phase Getty Images

2025/26 Women's Europa Cup top scorers (qualifying)

5 Andrene Smith (Spartak Subotica)

5 Amélie Delabre (Anderlecht)

5 Mickaella Cardia (Anderlecht)

4 Elisa Polli (Inter)

All the fixtures and results