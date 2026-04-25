Women's Europa Cup top scorers: Michaela Khýrová, Felicia Schröder

Häcken forward Felicia Schröder and Sparta Praha's Michaela Khýrová are the leading goalscorers in the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Europa Cup, having scored five goals apiece in the tournament phase.

Two players lie one goal back, with Eintracht Frankfurt's Nicole Anyomi and Sporting CP's Telma Encarnação on four. However, that pair, and Khýrová, have all been eliminated, with only Schröder involved in the final.

Top scorer standings

2025/26 Women's Europa Cup top scorers (main tournament, round of 16 onwards)

5 Michaela Khýrová (Sparta Praha)

5 Felicia Schröder (Häcken)

4 Nicole Anyomi (Eintracht Frankfurt)

4 ﻿Telma Encarnação (Sporting CP) ﻿

2 Rebecka Blomqvist (Eintracht Frankfurt)

2 Remina Chiba (Eintracht Frankfurt)

2 Laura Freigang (Eintracht Frankfurt)

2 Vilde Hasund (Hammarby)

2 Monica Jusu Bah (Häcken)

2 Princess Marfo (Nordsjælland)

2 Paulina Nyström (Häcken)

2 Joy Ogochuckwu (Fortuna)

2 Fanny Peterson (Hammarby)

2 Helena Sampaio (Häcken)

2 Alva Selerud (Häcken)

2 Antonie Stárová (Sparta Praha)

Felicia Schröder has scored first-leg goals in three rounds running for Häcken. The 19-year-old, already a full Swedish international, struck twice in the 7-0 home win against Breidablik in the quarter-finals before another double at Eintracht Frankfurt in the semis. Schröder was again on target with the only goal of the final first leg, away to Hammarby.

Michaela Khýrová's hat-trick in the round of 16 helped Sparta Praha turn around a three-goal deficit from their first leg against Young Boys to win 4-3 on aggregate, including a dramatic last-gasp decider in the 93rd minute. Khýrová also struck late in the quarter-finals, during extra time of Sparta's 3-1 second-leg victory against Austria Wien, and again in their semi-final opener at home to Hammarby.

Most assists in the 2025/26 Women's Europa Cup (main tournament, round of 16 onwards)

3 Monica Jusu Bah (Häcken)

3 Michaela Khýrová (Sparta Praha)

3 Stina Lennartsson (Hammarby)

3 Jarne Teulings (Eintracht Frankfurt)

3 Anna Walter (Nordsjælland)

2 Nicole Anyomi (Eintracht Frankfurt)

2 Beatriz Fonseca (Sporting CP)

2 Ereleta Memeti (Eintracht Frankfurt)

2 Elin Sørum (Hammarby)

2 Tabitha Tindell (Häcken)

2 Modesta Uka (Austria Wien)

Most goals and assists in the 2025/26 Women's Europa Cup combined (main tournament, round of 16 onwards)

8 Michaela Khýrová (Sparta Praha)

6 Nicole Anyomi (Eintracht Frankfurt)

5 Monica Jusu Bah (Häcken)

5 Felicia Schröder (Häcken)

4 Telma Encarnação (Sporting CP)

4 Anna Walter (Nordsjælland)

Nicole Anyomi scored four goals and assisted two for Frankfurt in the main tournament phase Getty Images

2025/26 Women's Europa Cup top scorers (qualifying)

5 Andrene Smith (Spartak Subotica)

5 Amélie Delabre (Anderlecht)

5 Mickaella Cardia (Anderlecht)

4 Elisa Polli (Inter)

All the fixtures and results