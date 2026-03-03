Women's Europa Cup top scorers: Telma Encarnação and Michaela Khýrová lead the pack

Sparta Praha's Michaela Khýrová and Sporting CP's Telma Encarnação are the joint-leading goalscorers in the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Europa Cup, having scored four goals each in the tournament phase.

Frankfurt's Nicole Anyomi is one goal behind them on three, while nine players have a tally of two goals.

Top scorer standings

2025/26 Women's Europa Cup top scorers (main tournament, round of 16 onwards)

4 Telma Encarnação (Sporting CP)

4 Michaela Khýrová (Sparta Praha)

3 Nicole Anyomi (Eintracht Frankfurt)

2 Princess Marfo (Nordsjælland)

2 Helena Sampaio (Häcken)

2 Remina Chiba (Eintracht Frankfurt)

2 Felicia Schröder (Häcken)

2 Monica Jusu Bah (Häcken)

2 Paulina Nyström (Häcken)

2 Laura Freigang (Eintracht Frankfurt)

2 Rebecka Blomqvist (Eintracht Frankfurt)

2 Joy Ogochuckwu (Fortuna)

Michaela Khýrová's hat-trick in the round of 16 helped Sparta Praha turn around a three-goal deficit from their first leg against Young Boys to win 4-3 on aggregate, with the Czechia midfielder netting a dramatic last-gasp decider in the 93rd minute of the second leg. Khýrová also struck late in the quarter-finals, adding a fourth goal to her personal tally in extra time of Sparta's 3-1 second-leg victory over Austria Wien.

Telma Encarnação's audacious bicycle kick took Sporting CP's quarter-final against Hammaby to a thrilling penalty shoot-out, but, after the Swedish side eliminated her team on spot kicks, the Portugal forward will be unable to add to her joint-leading four goals in the competition.

Sporting CP's Telma Encarnação is the joint-leading goalscorer in the tournament phase of the 2025/26 Women's Europa Cup UEFA via Getty Images

Nicole Anyomi added to the double she produced in the second leg of Frankfurt's round of 16 tie with PSV Eindhoven by opening the scoring in the first leg against Nordsjælland, in a quarter-final the German side won 7-2 on aggregate.

Most assists in the 2025/26 Women's Europa Cup (main tournament, round of 16 onwards)

3 Anna Walter (Nordsjælland)

3 Jarne Teulings (Eintracht Frankfurt)

2 Michaela Khýrová (Sparta Praha)

2 Modesta Uka (Austria Wien)

2 Tabitha Tindell (Häcken)

2 Ereleta Memeti (Eintracht Frankfurt)

2 Stina Lennartsson (Hammarby)

2 Beatriz Fonseca (Sporting CP)

2 Nicole Anyomi (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Anna Walter was instrumental in Nordsjælland's round of 16 victory over Mura, setting up two goals in the Danish side's 4-0 second-leg win, and she added a third assist and scored herself in her team's quarter-final loss to Frankfurt.

Jarne Teulings has produced a joint-leading three assists for Frankfurt, while seven players sit one behind on two assists.

Most goals and assists in the 2025/26 Women's Europa Cup combined (main tournament, round of 16 onwards)

6 Michaela Khýrová (Sparta Praha)

5 Nicole Anyomi (Eintracht Frankfurt)



4 Telma Encarnação (Sporting CP)

4 Anna Walter (Nordsjælland)

Nicole Anyomi has scored three goals and assisted two for Frankfurt in the main tournament phase Getty Images

2025/26 Women's Europa Cup top scorers (qualifying)

5 Andrene Smith (Spartak Subotica)

5 Amélie Delabre (Anderlecht)

5 Mickaella Cardia (Anderlecht)

4 Elisa Polli (Inter)

