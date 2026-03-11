2026 Women's Europa Cup final: All you need to know

The inaugural winners of the UEFA Women's Europa Cup will be crowned at the 2025/26 final, which will be played across two legs on 25 or 26 April and 2 or 3 May with each team contesting the final hosting a fixture.

The first edition of the Women's Europa Cup has involved 43 competing teams and is being played in a two-legged knockout format throughout.

When and where will the 2025/26 Women’s Europa Cup final take place?

The dates and venues for the two legs of the final will be determined following the outcome of the semi-finals, which are scheduled to take place on Wednesday 25 March and Thursday 2 April.

The first leg of the final will be hosted by the winner of the semi-final between Sparta Praha and Hammarby, and will take place on either Saturday 25 or Sunday 26 April.

The second leg of the final will be hosted by whoever wins the semi-final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Häcken, and will take place on either Saturday 2 or Sunday 3 May.

Fixtures and results

Will there be extra time and penalties in the Women's Europa Cup final?

The final will be played across two legs and if the scores are level on aggregate at the end of normal time of the second leg, there will be two 15-minute periods of extra time played. If one team scores more goals than the other during extra time, they will be declared the winners.

A penalty shoot-out will determine the winners if the scores remain level after extra time. The number of away goals a team scores in the final will not affect the result.

What do the Women's Europa Cup winners receive?

The winning team will be the first to lift the new Women’s Europa Cup trophy, which was crafted in Italy and features six stripes to represent each round of the competition.

The winners will also automatically qualify for the third qualifying round of the champions path of next season's Women's Champions League, leaving one round to navigate to gain a place in the 2026/27 league phase.

The UEFA Women's Europa Cup trophy (left) alongside the UEFA Women's Champions League trophy UEFA via Getty Images

When and where will the other 2026 UEFA club competition finals be held?

2026 Europa League final: Beşiktaş Park, Istanbul, on Wednesday 20 May

2026 Women's Champions League final: Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway, on Saturday 23 May

2026 Conference League final: RB Arena, Leipzig, on Wednesday 27 May

2026 Champions League final: Puskás Aréna, Budapest, on Saturday 30 May

What is the new format for UEFA women’s club competitions in 2025/26?

The introduction of the Women’s Europa Cup as a second European women’s club competition, to run in parallel with the Women’s Champions League, gives more teams the chance to test themselves against continental opposition.

The 2025/26 competition had 12 teams enter directly, with 31 others transferring in when they were eliminated in the Women's Champions League qualifying rounds.

The Women’s Europa Cup is played across six rounds of two-legged knockout ties, with each opponent hosting a leg.

A new format for the Women’s Champions League was also launched in 2025/26, with an expanded 18-team league phase replacing the previous group stage and the introduction of a knockout phase play-off round to complete the quarter-final line-up.