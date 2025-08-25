2026 UEFA Champions League final: Puskás Aréna

History will be made when the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League season concludes in Budapest, Hungary.

Where is the 2026 Champions League final?

The most prestigious club competition in world football, the UEFA Champions League will host its 2025/26 final at the Puskás Aréna.

After hosting the UEFA Europa League final in 2023, the pinnacle of European football's club calendar arrives in Hungary and its capital for the first time.

When is the 2026 Champions League final?

The 2026 Champions League final is scheduled for Saturday 30 May 2026, marking the conclusion of the 71st season of Europe's elite club competition and the 34th since it was renamed the UEFA Champions League.

How to watch the Champions League final

Will there be extra time and penalties in the Champions League final?

If scores are level at the end of normal time, two 15-minute periods of extra time are played. If one of the teams scores more goals than the other during extra time, that team are declared the winners. If scores remain level after extra time, the winners are determined by a penalty shoot-out.

History of the Puskás Aréna

The Puskás Aréna officially opened as the new national stadium of Hungary on 15 November 2019. It was built on the site of the old Ferenc Puskás Stadion, which was demolished in 2017, and retains the brick walls of its predecessor in the main entrance. “The construction of the new Puskás Aréna stadium puts together the architectural values of the old stadium along with the implementation of the most modern techniques,” said Codina Architectural, the firm who designed and built its striking metal exterior.

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin described the 67,000 seater as the "the jewel in Hungarian football's crown" and praised the commitment of the Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ) to building new stadia.

Like its predecessor, the Puskás Aréna bears the name of legendary Hungarian forward Ferenc Puskás, a three-time European Cup winner with Real Madrid.

Sevilla claimed a record seventh UEFA Europa League title at the Puskás Aréna as they defeated Roma on penalties in May 2023, but the 2026 Champions League final will be the first time that Hungary has hosted the final of Europe's premier club competition.

The stadium also hosted four games at UEFA EURO 2020, including Hungary's 1-1 draw with World Cup holders France in Group F, and the 2020 UEFA Super Cup meeting between Bayern München and Sevilla which the German side won 2-1.

Located just east of central Budapest, the stadium is only a kilometre from Budapest Keleti central railway station and two kilometres from the historic centre of the Hungarian capital.

The arena opened with a friendly match between Hungary and Uruguay, which the visitors won 2-1. Former captain and current assistant coach Ádám Szalai became the first Hungarian player to score at the new stadium, clawing one back after Edinson Cavani and Brian Rodríguez gave Uruguay a two-goal lead.

Construction, which took place between 2017 and 2019, involved the production and installation of approximately 20,000 square meters of stainless steel wire mesh. Architect and project designer György Skardelli wanted to incorporate modern features and techniques while also preserving the distinctive character of the original building.

What do the Champions League winners get?

The UEFA Champions League trophy stands 73.5cm tall and weighs 7.5kg. "Everybody in football is keen to get their hands on it," said creator Jürg Stadelmann.

The winners will also earn the right to play against the winners of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup.

They will also gain an automatic place in the league phase of the 2026/27 Champions League, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

Where will the other 2026 finals be held?

2026 Europa League final: Beşiktaş Park, Istanbul

2026 Conference League final: RB Arena, Leipzig

2026 Women's Champions League final: ﻿Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo