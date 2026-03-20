Sparta Praha seize their moment on Europe's new stage

Sparta Praha have developed a habit of setting records.

Having already broken new ground as the first club from Czechia to reach the semi-finals of a UEFA women's club competition, victory over Hammarby IF would not only take Sparta one step further in the Women's Europa Cup, but make them the first Czech team to contest a UEFA club competition final.

Sparta qualified for the Women's Europa Cup by finishing as runners-up in last season's domestic league, embarking on a remarkable European campaign defined by dramatic turnarounds.

Home away from home

In qualifying, a goalless first leg against Ferencvárosi TC was followed by a stunning 5-0 away victory, while a 3-0 home defeat to BSC Young Boys in the round of 16 was overturned with a 4-0 win on the road. With that comeback, Sparta became the first team in UEFA women's club competition history to win a tie after losing the first leg at home by three or more goals.

"I saw the strong mentality in the team before, but you need special opportunities to achieve something special," said Sparta coach Michael Steiner. "[The Young Boys match] was the one for us. We called it our 'remontada' – we achieved that."

Sparta's resilience on the road was a defining feature of their quarter-final clash, too. After another 0-0 draw at Stadion Letná against FK Austria Wien, Sparta delivered once more away from home, winning 3-1 in Vienna. Incredibly, they have yet to score at home in the Women's Europa Cup, but have struck 12 times on their travels.

"It is true, away matches have suited us better so far," said Michaela Khýrová, currently joint top scorer in the competition, with four goals to her name. "We always started at home and didn't know what to expect from our opponents; in the second leg, we were then much better prepared, because the coaches analysed the first legs thoroughly for us."

Watch Bergford extra-time header in Sparta Praha Europa Cup win

Europe calling

Sparta's European run is exactly the sort of opportunity the introduction of a second women's club competition hoped to create – a chance for more teams to step onto the continental stage and test themselves against challenging opposition.

"The Women's Europa Cup suits us perfectly. We are finally playing tough international games throughout the season – exactly the kind of matches we have needed," said Khýrová. "Every tough match helps us gain confidence and experience. This new competition plays a big role in the form we are showing."

Captain Eva Bartoňová added: "High-profile games are more than welcome. We were always told we had to go abroad to play tough games regularly and develop. But this season, with our Women's Europa Cup campaign, I feel we are playing these types of games here with Sparta."

Women's Europa Cup joint top scorer Michaela Khýrová Pavel Jiřík Jr./FAČR

International impact

Sparta Praha's Women’s Europa Cup experience is having an impact on the international stage, with many of their players making telling contributions to Czechia's unbeaten start to the European Qualifiers for the 2027 Women's World Cup.

Bartoňová scored and assisted against Wales in a 2-2 draw, while Khýrová struck twice and team-mate Franny Černá once in a 5-1 away win against Albania.

"The girls are in great form, everything is clicking for them and they are enjoying their football," said Czechia women's national team coach Jitka Klimková. "When things are going well at club level, it naturally carries over to the national team.

"I am really grateful the Europa Cup has been launched. For Czech teams, it is very important to compare their quality against other European clubs. It's a really positive move."

For now, attention turns to the semi-final against Hammarby, with the first leg at Stadion Letná on 25 March and the return leg on 2 April.

"Swedish women's football is a bit ahead of Czech football," said Steiner. "I am curious whether we can match them in terms of quality and the physical aspects of the game. But I am sure one thing will be equal – the mental side and team spirit. We will do our maximum to reach the final!"