Women's Europa Cup semi-final second legs round-up: Häcken and Hammarby reach inaugural final

Two Swedish teams will contest the first-ever UEFA Women's Europa Cup final after Häcken and Hammarby both won their semi-finals.

Häcken lost the second leg of their tie to Eintracht Frankfurt but progressed 3-1 on aggregate, while Hammarby extended their lead over Sparta Praha to triumph 5-2 across the two games.

UEFA rounds up all the night's action as the two finalists were decided.

Click on any scoreline to look back at all the action as it happened.

Häcken withstood immense Frankfurt pressure to claim a place in the inaugural final despite a narrow defeat in Gothenburg.

A wonderful piece of forward play from Nicole Anyomi shortly after the half-hour mark reduced the deficit, after Elisa Senss and Ereleta Memeti had already gone close. Nevertheless, the four-time UEFA Women's Champions League winners were unable to further claw their way back into the tie, with Fanney Birkisdóttir keeping Rebecka Blomqvist at bay early in the second half.

Häcken celebrate reaching the final UEFA via Getty Images

The hosts, who displayed great determination to restrict their opponents to few clear-cut chances late on, had their best opportunities either side of the interval courtesy of Felicia Schröder and Monica Jusu Bah, who were both expertly foiled by Lina Altenburg.

Line-ups:

Häcken: Birkisdóttir; Akgün, Östlund, Luik, Sandbech; Tindell, Selerud; Pálmadóttir (Nyström 66), Anvegård (Matriano 87), Jusu Bah (Karlsson 82); Schröder

Frankfurt: Altenburg; Riesen (Raso 64), Doorsoun (Gräwe 89), Østenstad, Lührssen; Reuteler (Ilestedt 78), Senss, Memeti; Anyomi (Markou 78), Blomqvist (Chiba 64), Freigang

Phil O'Connor, match reporter

Häcken are through to the first-ever final of the Europa Cup, despite losing 1-0 on the night to Frankfurt. Their 3-0 win in Germany laid the foundations for the aggregate victory, and the Damallsvenskan side rolled up their sleeves on a chilly night in Gothenburg and got the job done, despite conceding in a nervy first half.

Hammarby sealed their spot in the inaugural final in style, following up their 3-2 away success against Sparta Praha with another victory.

Fanny Peterson's late strike in Prague had decided the first leg and the 16-year-old was rewarded with a starting spot here, before delivering once again. Not long after the half-hour mark, the teenaged talent proved alert when Vilma Koivisto's corner was only partially cleared, striking a superb half-volley on the edge of the area to fire the hosts ahead.

Hammarby enjoy Vilde Hasund's goal UEFA via Getty Images

Her replacement Vilde Hasund was no less decisive in the second half, calmly finishing Elin Sørum’s cutback to cap another impressive attacking display and set up a first-ever all-Swedish final in UEFA women’s competition

Line-ups:

Hammarby: Loeck; Reidy, Bragstad, Carlsson, Arnardóttir; Sørum (Sjödahl 79), Koivisto (Sprung 90), Joramo; Lennartsson (Janzen 79), Rehnberg (Persson 90), Peterson (Hasund 56)

Sparta Praha: Harantová; Retkesová (Daníčková 69), Sonntagová, Pochmanová (Rancová 46), Bartoňová; Hansen (Bridges 69), Černá (Kotrčová 69), Stárová; Ospeck, Bergford (Kerešová 81), Khýrová

Jasmin Nur, match reporter

Hammarby progress to a historic final after a 5-2 aggregate result. The home side controlled proceedings and 16-year-old Fanny Peterson shone brightly once again, showcasing courage and excellence to bag her second goal in this semi-final tie.

Women's Europa Cup final The final of the Women's Europa Cup will take place across two legs, held on 25 April and 1 May. Hammarby will host the first leg and Häcken will host the second.

Final: All you need to know