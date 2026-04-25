Women's Europa Cup final first-leg highlights, report: Hammarby 0-1 Häcken

Felicia Schröder's goal ensured Häcken secured a 1-0 win away against Swedish rivals Hammarby in the first leg of the inaugural UEFA Women's Europa Cup final in Stockholm.

Two young forwards so impressive in Häcken's run, Monica Jusu Bah and Schröder, combined midway through the first half to make the difference. Hammarby hit the post twice and Häcken once, but this tie remains in the balance at 1-0 ahead of Friday's return game in Gothenburg.

Key moments 22' Schröder gives Häcken lead

27' Jusu Bah close to second

43' Rehnberg hits post for Hammarby

52' Häcken's Anvegård strikes woodwork

60' Hammarby hit post again through Lennartsson

Match in brief: Schröder goal the difference

Häcken pipped Hammarby to the 2025 Swedish title and the Gothenburg side started the final strongly, with Felicia Schröder – the teenage attacker so crucial to their recent success – going close early on after being played through by Anna Anvegård. At the other end, Vilma Koivisto's free-kick was tipped around a post by Fanney Birkisdóttir.

The visitors made their pressure tell in the 22nd minute when Monica Jusu Bah broke clear down the left and played the ball to Schröder, who chipped in. Five minutes later, it was almost 2-0 thanks to the same duo, Schröder advancing on the right and sending in a low cross to Jusu Bah, but, under pressure from Alice Carlsson, the shot was wide.

As it happened: Hammarby 0-1 Häcken

Backed by the lion's share of a vociferous 7,597-strong crowd at their Stockholm Arena home, Hammarby ended the first half well, with Svea Rehnberg first forcing Birkisdóttir to save and then, from Koivisto's corner, heading against a post. Seven minutes into the second period, it was the visitors' turn to strike the woodwork, Anvegård curling her shot against an upright from outside the box.

Hammarby then hit the post again on the hour, Lennartsson shooting from a tight angle after combining with Carlsson. They were now pushing hard to level the tie, but the equaliser would not arrive, leaving them with a deficit to overturn away from home on Friday.

Player of the Match: Felicia Schröder (Häcken)

Felicia Schröder with the Player of the Match award UEFA via Getty Images

"With her versatile offensive qualities, she was a constant threat. She tried to always be available for the pass to feet or in behind, and scored a great goal that decided the outcome of the match."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Jasmin Nur, match reporter

A dramatic and hard-fought final between Hammarby and Häcken is coming down to fine margins. Around 7,500 supporters watched the rivalry unfold on the pitch. Häcken once again showed their attacking threat, particularly in transitions with their pace and direct runs in behind. Hammarby created more chances in the second half, with 14 attempts compared to Häcken's seven, but could not find the equaliser they sought. But this final is not over yet: the second leg is to come in Gothenburg next week.

Monica Jusu Bah enjoys victory UEFA via Getty Images

Reaction

William Strömberg, Hammarby coach: “The match was quite open at the start, when Häcken’s fast players found space. The result from the first match is only halfway there. If you win, you shouldn’t be overly happy, and if you lose, you shouldn’t get too down. There are still 90 minutes, possibly a bit more, left. It’s about getting revenge next week."

Elena Sadiku, Häcken coach: "I think it was an even match. Our start was exceptional, we started off very well. I’m proud of that type of football, both offensively and defensively. Then towards the end of the first half, I think we lost it a bit. What we are supposed to do defensively wasnt quite there, and Hammarby created a few chances. In the second half, I think we had good periods and less good periods."

[On Schröder and Jusu Bah] "They are very important. You can see their quality even in the national team. They’ve taken huge steps forward. We make sure to use their strengths in the best way, their speed and technical ability are not something every player has."

Felicia Schröder chips in her winner UEFA via Getty Images

Key stats

This is the first all-Swedish women's club final. These are the first teams from Sweden to feature in any UEFA club final since Tyresö reached the 2014 UEFA Women's Champions League showpiece.

Schröder's goal made her the joint-top scorer of the competition proper, tied with Sparta Praha's Michaela Khýrová on five.

Häcken's Aivi Luik became the oldest player to feature in a UEFA women's club final, aged 41 years and 38 days. She broke the record set by Formiga (39 years, 90 days) for Paris Saint-Germain in the Women's Champions League in 2017. Luik is older than both of today's head coaches.

Hammarby's players line up in front of their home support UEFA via Getty Images

Line-ups

Hammarby: Loeck; Carlsson, Bragstad, Arnardóttir; Reidy, Koivisto, Joramo, Lennartsson; Sørum, Rehnberg (Sjödahl 81), Peterson (Hasund 59)

Häcken: Birkisdóttir; Östlund (Löwing 89), Luik, Sandbech, Selerud (Pálmadóttir 73); Tindell, Anvegård (Nyström 89), Sanvig; Akgün, Schröder, Jusu Bah