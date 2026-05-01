Women's Europa Cup final second-leg highlights, report: Häcken 3-2 Hammarby (agg: 4-2)

Felicia Schröder's hat-trick was the key as Häcken won the inaugural UEFA Women's Europa Cup final against Swedish rivals Hammarby at Gothenburg's Hisingen Arena.

Already leading 1-0 through a Schröder goal in Saturday's first leg in Stockholm, Häcken added two more in front of their home fans within nine minutes thanks to their 19-year-old striker. Svea Rehnberg and Elin Sørum headed in to give Hammarby real hope of a comeback, but Schröder soon struck again ﻿to ensure Häcken their first UEFA trophy.

Key moments 6' Schröder adds to first-leg goal

9' Schröder strikes again﻿

26' Rehnberg pulls one back

47' Sørum levels scoreline on day

54' Schröder completes hat-trick

Match in brief: Felicia Schröder is Häcken's hat-trick hero

Häcken were unchanged from Saturday's first-leg win in Stockholm, while Vilde Hasund started in attack for Hammarby in place of 16-year-old Fanny Peterson, having come on for her in the 59th minute last week. Hammarby, who had not won away to Häcken since returning to the Swedish top flight in 2021, started with purpose, but they soon found themselves staring at an even bigger aggregate deficit.

As it happened: Häcken 3-2 Hammarby (agg: 4-2)

A sixth-minute Alva Selerud cross from the left was deflected to Schröder, who swivelled on the edge of the box and shot into the bottom right-hand corner. Three minutes later, Monica Jusu Bah's ball was volleyed on by Anna Anvegård into the path of Schröder to poke home.

Hammarby coach William Strömberg introduced Peterson on the quarter-hour in an attacking move. And 11 minutes later they had one back, Rehnberg meeting Stina Lennartsson's cross with a header at the far post.

Sørum then came close from outside the box and Hammarby looked to build on their momentum. Two minutes after the break, Sørum made it 2-2 on the day, rising to nod in Vilma Koivisto's looping corner.

However, not long afterwards Schröder dampened hopes of a comeback, completing her hat-trick on the day and striking her fourth of the tie, exchanging passes with Anvegård down the right and curling her effort unerringly past Melina Loeck. Last year's Swedish champions then kept Hammarby at bay as Häcken became the first name on the new UEFA Women's Europa Cup trophy.

Player of the Match: Felicia Schröder (Häcken)

Felicia Schröder with her Player of the Match award UEFA via Getty Images

"Felicia Schröder is a great finisher and scoring a hat-trick in a UEFA Women's Europa Cup final second leg that ends 3-2 is a fantastic achievement."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Jasmin Nur, match reporter

A tight, tactical final decided by small details. Häcken’s threat in transition and Hammarby’s spells of control balanced each other out, but the decisive edge came from efficiency in key moments. Häcken lift the UEFA Women’s Europa Cup after a final played at high intensity throughout. The star this evening? Felicia Schröder. Her movement inside the box gave Hammarby a constant threat whenever the ball arrived.

Reaction

Elena Sadiku, Häcken coach: "What a feeling. I'm super proud, really proud. I don't know what to say. This is historic. I'm proud of our team, our club."

Felicia Schröder, Häcken hat-trick scorer and Player of the Match: "It's an unbelievable feeling. Important for the team and for my self-confidence to get early goals in the match. An amazing feeling to end the tie in this way. We continued to stick to our game plan and showed courage today."

Alice Carlsson, Hammarby captain: "It's a dark and tough [feeling]. We get off to a terrible start where we conceded two goals. Then we put together a good attack and scored a goal, but it wasn't enough [in the end]."

Felicia Schröder starred with a hat-trick UEFA via Getty Images

Key stats

Häcken are the first Swedish club to win a UEFA competition since Umeå in the 2002/03 and 2003/04 UEFA Women's Cup (Häcken's neighbours IFK Göteborg won the men's UEFA Cup in 1982 and 1987).

Both sides were the first teams from Sweden to feature in any UEFA club final since Tyresö reached the 2014 UEFA Women's Champions League showpiece.

Schröder is only the third player to score a UEFA women's club final hat-trick after Inka Grings (for Duisburg away to Zvezda-2005 in the first leg of the 2009 UEFA Women's Cup final) and Ada Hegerberg (for OL Lyonnes against Barcelona in the 2019 UEFA Women's Champions League final).

Schröder's four goals is a record for a two-legged UEFA women's club final.

Schröder finishes as outright top scorer for the inaugural Women's Europa Cup season with eight.

Häcken's Aivi Luik became the oldest player to feature in (or win) a UEFA women's club final, aged 41 years and 44 days. In Saturday's first leg she broke the record set by Formiga (39 years, 90 days) for Paris Saint-Germain in the Women's Champions League in 2017.

Line-ups

Häcken: Birkisdóttir; Östlund (Löwing 78), Luik, Sandbech, Selerud (Pálmadóttir 46); Sanvig (Nyström 78), Tindell; Anvegård (Matriano 86); Akgün, Schröder (Karlsson 90), Jusu Bah

H﻿ammarby: Loeck; Carlsson, Bragstad, Arnardóttir (Peterson 15, Sprung 90+3); Reidy, Koivisto (Persson 85), Joramo, Lennartsson; Sørum, Rehnberg (Sjödahl 85), Hasund