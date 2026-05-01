Games of the 2025/26 Women's Europa Cup season

The first edition of the UEFA Women's Europa Cup delivered drama, comebacks, emotion and passion all the way to the all-Swedish final.

We take a look back at some of the best games of the inaugural season.

Glasgow City 5-3 HB Køge

15/10/2025, second qualifying round second leg

"Every player on the pitch gave us everything and we got the result I think we deserved," said Glasgow City coach Leanne Ross, after her side recovered from a 2-1 first-leg defeat to make it to the round of 16. The Scottish side conceded early in the second leg and remained behind on aggregate until the 90th minute; but last-gasp goals from Emma Brownlie and Lisa Forrest turned the tie around, with the hosts progressing 6-5 on aggregate.

Young Boys 0-4 Sparta (agg: 3-4)

19/11/2025, round of 16 second leg

Trailing 3-0 from the home leg of their tie, Sparta faced a difficult challenge in the return leg in Berne. But they were back on level terms by the interval, with Franny Černá's 15th-minute finish followed by two goals from Michaela Khýrová, before the latter completed her hat-trick in added time to win the tie. "It was a great match with a lot of emotion, especially at the end," said Khýrová. "What we did was unbelievable."

Franny Černá and Michaela Khýrová (pictured right) celebrate Sparta's victory in Bern UEFA via Getty Images

Fortuna Hjørring 2-4 Breidablik (aet, agg: 3-4)

19/11/2025, round of 16 second leg

Coach Nik Chamberlain described his final game before leaving Breidablik for Kristianstad as "the perfect ending". Already 1-0 down from the first leg, the Icelandic side went 2-0 down in Denmark but levelled on the night before an own goal deep in added time enabled Edith Kristín Kristjánsdóttir to eventually win the tie in extra time. "The final minutes were stressful to say the least!" Breidablik midfielder Kristín Dís Árnadóttir said afterwards.

Hammarby 0-1 Sporting CP (aet, agg: 1-1, 5-4pens)

18/02/2026, quarter-final second leg

"This match ended up being unnecessarily tense," Hammarby captain Alice Carlsson told UEFA. But her side eventually prevailed after a decisive penalty shoot-out, for which Sporting had brought on 18-year-old goalkeeper Julia Woźniak for her European debut. Hammarby led from the away leg, and pushed to extend their advantage, but Telma Encarnação's 70th-minute overhead kick led to the tension of a shoot-out. "It was a great football game," concluded Sporting assistant coach Sérgio Silvestre. "Both teams did a lot to promote women’s football today."

Watch Hammarby's Women's Europa Cup quarter-final winning penalty

Sparta Praha 2-3 Hammarby

25/03/2026, semi-final first leg

A 92nd-minute winner from 16-year-old Fanny Peterson set Hammarby on their way to the final, after momentum swung in a thrilling encounter in Prague. Elin Sørum put the Swedish side ahead at the end of the first half, but Sparta fought back to lead 2-1 through Antonie Stárová and Michaela Khýrová. Hammarby replied immediately, with right-back Sofia Reidy levelling the scores, before teenager Peterson's late goal gave them an advantage they built on in the second leg to progress to the final 5-2 on aggregate.

Hammarby 0-1 Häcken

25/04/2026, final first leg

Both sides hit the post and key saves were made at each end, as Hammarby and Häcken battled to secure an advantage heading into the second leg of the inaugural final. Player of the Match Felicia Schröder scored the game's only goal in the 22nd minute, when she was set up by Monica Jusu Bah to chip over Hammarby goalkeeper Melina Loeck. Häcken's Anna Anvegård and Hammarby's Svea Rehnberg and Stina Lennartsson all struck the woodwork in an end-to-end contest between the Swedish rivals.

Women's Europa Cup final first leg highlights: Hammarby 0-1 Häcken

Häcken 3-2 Hammarby

01/05/2026, final second leg

Finely poised after Häcken's 1-0 first-leg victory, the final's second fixture more than lived up to expectations. The hosts got off to a flying start, increasing their aggregate advantage to three within ten minutes courtesy of Felicia Schröder's clinical double, but Hammarby struck back through a pair of headers – the first from Svea Rehnberg and the second from Elin Sørum – to move level in the match with 47 minutes played. The steam was taken out of the Hammarby fightback just six minutes later, though, Schröder finishing expertly to complete her hat-trick and propel Häcken to glory.