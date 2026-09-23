Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round first legs round-up: Wolfsburg, Hammarby, Feyenoord win

Wolfsburg, Hammarby and Feyenoord were among the teams to triumph in their 2026/27 UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round first legs.

The return fixtures will take place on Wednesday 30 September and each tie's winner will progress to the draw on Friday 2 October, which will set the bracket from the round of 16 up to the two-legged final.

We round up the action as the first legs got under way.

Sixteen-year-old Fanny Peterson, who starred during Hammarby's run to May's inaugural final, was substituted on to wrap up victory for the 2025/26 runners-up. Ída Marín Hermannsdóttir nodded a long ball on to Elin Sørum to poke in for the opener after 29 minutes.

Hammarby pushed for a second after the break and Hermannsdóttir hit the crossbar with a close-range attempt just past the hour-mark, after Vilma Koivisto and Stina Lennartsson combined cleverly on the edge of the box during the build-up.

Substitute Peterson pounced on an attempted clearance and unleashed a fierce long-range effort to double the Swedish side's lead as full time approached.

Final: All you need to know

Feyenoord recovered from going behind to Ronja Arnesen's early goal to take a two-goal cushion to Oslo through three long-range strikes. Victoria Della Peruta equalised with a low shot from the edge of the box at the end of the first half, then edged her side ahead shortly after the interval with a looping effort from a similar distance.

Kirsten van de Westeringh extended the hosts' advantage spectacularly through a powerful strike from range that flew into the top-right corner of the diving Fanney Birkisdóttir's goal, and Fleur Stoit wrapped up the win late on.

Fleur Stoit struck late in a 4-1 victory for Feyenoord Getty Images

Last season's UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finalists secured a commanding first-leg lead with a dominant performance at Wolfsburg Stadion. Ella Peddemors broke the deadlock direct from a tenth-minute free-kick, and turned provider three minutes later by sending a pinpoint cross into the box for Lara Prašnikar to delicately tap in.

Smilla Vallotto struck Wolfsburg's third at the second attempt, after her initial attempt was blocked at the end of a neat passing move, and Svenja Huth pounced on a loose ball to make it four before half-time. Brigitta Pulins got a goal back for the visitors following a corner early in the second half, but Katharina Piljic and Lena Lattwein made sure of victory late on.

Best of the rest

• Last season's semi-finalists Sparta Praha broke away in the second half to ensure they take a 4-1 lead to Farul Constanța.

• Klaudia Miłek delivered four goals as Czarni Sosnowiec, who recently became the first team to progress from the first to the third round of Women's Champions League qualifying, hit six against 2025/26 quarter-finalists Breidablik.

• Rebecka Blomqvist's penalty on the hour-mark gave another semi-finalist from last season, Eintracht Frankfurt, a narrow win at FH Hafnarfjördur.

• Ella Touon netted a hat-trick for Ajax, who reached the round of 16 last term and built up an eight-goal lead in their tie with Aktobe.

• Jannie Lakip starred with both goals in Torreense's 2-1 victory over Metalist 1925 Kharkiv, with Yelyzaveta Molodiuk reducing the deficit late on.

Liz Rijsbergen scored the only goal of PSV Eindhoven's win against Fortuna Hjørring

All the second qualifying round first leg fixtures and results

Wednesday 23 September:

Metalist 1925 Kharkiv 1-2 Torreense

PAOK 2-3 Spartak Myjava

Breidablik 2-6 Czarni Sosnowiec

Slovan Liberec 3-1 Rosenborg

HJK Helsinki 0-2 Brann

FH Hafnarfjördur 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Sparta Praha 4-1 Farul Constanța

Brøndby 4-1 Sporting CP

St. Pölten 0-2 Malmö

Feyenoord 4-1 Vålerenga

Hammarby 2-0 Rangers

PSV Eindhoven 1-0 Fortuna Hjørring

Wolfsburg 6-1 Sturm Graz

Ajax 8-0 Aktobe

Hearts 0-0 Real Sociedad

Saturday 26 September:

FC Minsk vs Fenerbahçe (16:00 CET)

2026/27 final