Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round first legs round-up: Wolfsburg, Hammarby, Feyenoord win
Wednesday, September 23, 2026
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Sixteen-year-old Fanny Peterson came off the bench to score for last season's finalists Hammarby and Klaudia Miłek struck four times for Czarni Sosnowiec, as the first legs of the UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round got under way.
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Wolfsburg, Hammarby and Feyenoord were among the teams to triumph in their 2026/27 UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round first legs.
The return fixtures will take place on Wednesday 30 September and each tie's winner will progress to the draw on Friday 2 October, which will set the bracket from the round of 16 up to the two-legged final.
We round up the action as the first legs got under way.
Hammarby 2-0 Rangers
Sixteen-year-old Fanny Peterson, who starred during Hammarby's run to May's inaugural final, was substituted on to wrap up victory for the 2025/26 runners-up. Ída Marín Hermannsdóttir nodded a long ball on to Elin Sørum to poke in for the opener after 29 minutes.
Hammarby pushed for a second after the break and Hermannsdóttir hit the crossbar with a close-range attempt just past the hour-mark, after Vilma Koivisto and Stina Lennartsson combined cleverly on the edge of the box during the build-up.
Substitute Peterson pounced on an attempted clearance and unleashed a fierce long-range effort to double the Swedish side's lead as full time approached.
Feyenoord 4-1 Vålerenga
Feyenoord recovered from going behind to Ronja Arnesen's early goal to take a two-goal cushion to Oslo through three long-range strikes. Victoria Della Peruta equalised with a low shot from the edge of the box at the end of the first half, then edged her side ahead shortly after the interval with a looping effort from a similar distance.
Kirsten van de Westeringh extended the hosts' advantage spectacularly through a powerful strike from range that flew into the top-right corner of the diving Fanney Birkisdóttir's goal, and Fleur Stoit wrapped up the win late on.
Wolfsburg 6-1 Sturm
Last season's UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finalists secured a commanding first-leg lead with a dominant performance at Wolfsburg Stadion. Ella Peddemors broke the deadlock direct from a tenth-minute free-kick, and turned provider three minutes later by sending a pinpoint cross into the box for Lara Prašnikar to delicately tap in.
Smilla Vallotto struck Wolfsburg's third at the second attempt, after her initial attempt was blocked at the end of a neat passing move, and Svenja Huth pounced on a loose ball to make it four before half-time. Brigitta Pulins got a goal back for the visitors following a corner early in the second half, but Katharina Piljic and Lena Lattwein made sure of victory late on.
Best of the rest
• Last season's semi-finalists Sparta Praha broke away in the second half to ensure they take a 4-1 lead to Farul Constanța.
• Klaudia Miłek delivered four goals as Czarni Sosnowiec, who recently became the first team to progress from the first to the third round of Women's Champions League qualifying, hit six against 2025/26 quarter-finalists Breidablik.
• Rebecka Blomqvist's penalty on the hour-mark gave another semi-finalist from last season, Eintracht Frankfurt, a narrow win at FH Hafnarfjördur.
• Ella Touon netted a hat-trick for Ajax, who reached the round of 16 last term and built up an eight-goal lead in their tie with Aktobe.
• Jannie Lakip starred with both goals in Torreense's 2-1 victory over Metalist 1925 Kharkiv, with Yelyzaveta Molodiuk reducing the deficit late on.
All the second qualifying round first leg fixtures and results
Wednesday 23 September:
Metalist 1925 Kharkiv 1-2 Torreense
PAOK 2-3 Spartak Myjava
Breidablik 2-6 Czarni Sosnowiec
Slovan Liberec 3-1 Rosenborg
HJK Helsinki 0-2 Brann
FH Hafnarfjördur 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt
Sparta Praha 4-1 Farul Constanța
Brøndby 4-1 Sporting CP
St. Pölten 0-2 Malmö
Feyenoord 4-1 Vålerenga
Hammarby 2-0 Rangers
PSV Eindhoven 1-0 Fortuna Hjørring
Wolfsburg 6-1 Sturm Graz
Ajax 8-0 Aktobe
Hearts 0-0 Real Sociedad
Saturday 26 September:
FC Minsk vs Fenerbahçe (16:00 CET)
Second qualifying round second legs
Wednesday 30 September:
All times CET
Aktobe vs Ajax (16:00)
Farul Constanța vs Sparta Praha (16:00)
Vålerenga vs Feyenoord (18:00)
Rosenborg vs Slovan Liberec (18:00)
Brann vs HJK Helsinki (18:00)
Fortuna Hjørring vs PSV Eindhoven (18:00)
Spartak Myjava vs PAOK (18:00)
Eintracht Frankfurt vs FH Hafnarfjördur (18:30)
Sturm Graz vs Wolfsburg (18:30)
Fenerbahçe vs FC Minsk (19:00)
Real Sociedad vs Hearts (19:00)
Malmö vs St. Pölten (19:00)
Czarni Sosnowiec vs Breidablik (19:00)
Rangers vs Hammarby (20:00)
Sporting CP vs Brøndby (20:45)
Torreense vs Metalist 1925 Kharkiv (21:00)