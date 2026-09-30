Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round second legs: Hammarby, Frankfurt, Sparta Praha, Ajax, PSV among those into last 16

The line-up for the UEFA Women's Europa Cup round of 16 is complete after last season's runners-up Hammarby and 2025/26 semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt and Sparta Praha were among the teams to progress from the second qualifying round.

Also making progress were two further sides that also made the last 16 a year ago in Ajax and PSV Eindhoven, Frankfurt's fellow former European champions Wolfsburg, UEFA women's club competition newcomers Fenerbahçe, Malmö and Torreense, plus Slovakian history-makers Spartak Myjava.

We round up the action, with the bracket for the rest of the competition to be set in the draw on Friday at 13:00 CET.

Through to round of 16 Ajax, Brann, Brøndby, Czarni Sosnowiec, Fenerbahçe, Feyenoord, Frankfurt, Hammarby, Malmö, PSV Eindhoven, Real Sociedad, Rosenborg, Sparta Praha, Spartak Myjava, Torreense, Wolfsburg

Four-time European champions Frankfurt, who reached the inaugural semi-finals last season, took a 1-0 lead into their home leg against the UEFA competition debutants. However, that was wiped out 12 minutes in when Nia Christopher, who had already gone close early on, headed in a cross by 17-year-old Ingibjörg Magnúsdóttir and became the first Bermudan to score in any UEFA competition.

Frankfurt looked to restore their aggregate advantage and Rebecka Blomqvist, after intercepting a goal kick, was denied by a last-gasp Jónína Linnet tackle. FH held out until half-time but within 60 seconds of the restart Larissa Mühlhaus, newly brought off the bench along with Hanna Bennison, found the target for Frankfurt after a solo run.

Now Frankfurt were pouring forward and Laura Freigang made it 2-1 on the night, meeting an FH clearance with a first-time finish. Just past the hour Bennison pounced on the rebound following a blocked shot from Hayley Raso shot, who herself competed the scoring from close range after Aldís Gudlaugsdóttir parried a Vivienne Lia effort.

Runners-up last season, Hammarby took a further step forward in their bid to go one better. Defending a 2-0 lead from the first leg, Hammarby increased their overall advantage 14 minutes in tonight when Mathilde Janzen played through Anna Walter to shoot past Jenna Fife.

Their second arrived just past the hour mark, Walter launching a quick counter and setting Ída Marín Hermannsdóttir, an August signing from FH, clear to enter the box and slot home. It was 3-0 in the 77th minute, Mari Nyhagen cutting back for fellow substitute Svea Rehnberg to shoot, and although Fife saved, Fanny Peterson turned in the rebound.

The inaugural Women's Europa Cup produced more than its share of big second-leg comebacks, not least Rosenborg's qualifying elimination by PSV, but this time the Norwegian club turned the tables to progress having lost 3-1 in Czechia last week. It was a breathless start in Trondheim and Cille Nilsen scored twice in the first 14 minutes, striking from the outside the box and then turning home an Ine Berre cross.

Rosenborg led on aggregate in the 21st minute, Berre setting up Oline Fuglem to score from close range but Slovan quickly hit back, Kateřina Vithová pouncing after Radka Hlouchová's cross found its way through. There were chances at both ends, but with extra time looming Rosenborg captain Synne Aunehaugen headed in Milena Kokosz's 85th-minute corner.

Best of the rest



• Sparta Praha, like Frankfurt beaten semi-finalists last season, eased through.



• Real Sociedad secured their first UEFA competition win to progress, while Brann and Wolfsburg cruised through.

• Aktobe bowed out with their first-ever UEFA competition win but Ajax went safely through, like PSV reaching the round of 16 for the second year running, and despite their own defeat on the night, Feyenoord make it a Dutch treble.

• Spartak Myjava became the first Slovakian club to reach the last 16 of a UEFA women's competition.

• Czarni are the first Polish team to reach the last 16 of a UEFA women's club competition since AZS Wrocław in the 2005/06 UEFA Women's Cup.

• Brøndby knocked out last season's quarter-finalists Sporting CP but European debutants Torreense kept Portugal's hopes alive.

• Fenerbahçe and Malmö are also into the last 16 in their first UEFA women's club competition season.



Aktobe 1-0 Ajax (agg: 1-8)

Farul Constanța 0-4 Sparta Praha (agg: 1-8)

Vålerenga 2-1 Feyenoord (agg: 3-5)

Rosenborg 4-1 Slovan Liberec (agg: 5-4)

Brann 4-0 HJK Helsinki (agg: 6-0)

Fortuna Hjørring 0-0 PSV Eindhoven (agg: 0-1)

Spartak Myjava 1-1 PAOK (agg: 4-3)

Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 FH Hafnarfjördur (agg: 5-1)

Sturm Graz 0-2 Wolfsburg (agg: 1-8)

Fenerbahçe 1-0 FC Minsk (agg: 5-1)

Real Sociedad 4-0 Hearts (agg: 4-0)

Malmö 3-0 St. Pölten (agg: 5-0)

Czarni Sosnowiec 1-0 Breidablik (agg: 7-2)

Rangers 0-3 Hammarby (agg: 0-5)

Sporting CP 2-2 Brøndby (agg: 3-6)

Torreense 4-1 Metalist 1925 Kharkiv (agg: 6-2)

Fenerbahçe's first European season continues into the last 16 Anadolu via Getty Images

Women's Europa Cup knockout phase dates

Round of 16

First leg: 28/29 October

Second leg: 10/11 November

Quarter-finals

First leg: 3/4 February

Second leg: 10/11 February

Semi-finals

First leg: 23/24 March

Second leg: 31 March/1 April

Final

First leg: 1/2 May

Second leg: 8/9 May