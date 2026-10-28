Women's Europa Cup round of 16 first legs round-up: Wolfsburg strike seven, Hammarby and Malmö among victors

Wolfsburg, Hammarby and Malmö are among the sides leading after the first legs of their UEFA Women's Europa Cup round of 16 ties.

Early goals in several of the first legs set up entertaining encounters, with two further ties getting under way on Thursday. We round up all of the action.

Last season's runners-up held off an attempted comeback from Spartak Myjava to take a two-goal advantage back to Stockholm.

Elin Sørum fired Hammarby into an early lead from the penalty spot before Katarína Vredíková equalised midway through the second half, pouncing on visiting goalkeeper Emma Holmgren's low block from Stela Semanová's initial effort to tap in from close range.

The Swedish side regained the lead seven minutes later, when Mari Nyhagen converted a bouncing cross from Stina Lennartsson. Nyhagen then turned provider by setting up Svea Rehnberg to volley in a late third for the visitors.

Hammarby celebrate taking the lead through Elin Sørum's penalty UEFA via Getty Images

Meet the last 16

Cora Zicai struck a hat-trick as two-time Women's Champions League winners Wolfsburg cruised past Feyenoord with a seven-goal display.

Lara Prašnikar's second-minute penalty got Wolfsburg off to a fast start, before Zicai found the net three times in eight first-half minutes to extend their lead to four by half-time – the first a long-range strike from the edge of the box.

Prašnikar tapped in her second shortly the interval and Cecilie Fløe converted another Wolfsburg spot kick ten minutes into the second half. Feyenoord midfielder Joni Paliama deflected into her own net to round off the German side's emphatic victory.

Wolfsburg were in prolific form in their first leg against Feyenoord UEFA via Getty Images

Knockout phase bracket set

Ajax kept themselves within touching distance of Malmö in a hard-fought first leg in Duivendrecht.

An end-to-end start to the game saw the visitors take the lead when Tuva Skoog broke forward and beat her marker, then crossed to Isabella D'Aquila to slot in a second-minute opener.

Skoog then took on the reverse role to double Malmö's lead in the second half, when she dashed into the box to expertly knock in a cross from Stinalisa Johansson. Ajax pulled a goal back through Amber Visshcher's neat first-touch finish to reduce the deficit at the halfway point of the tie.

Malmö held on to beat Ajax in Duivendrecht UEFA via Getty Images

Best of the rest

• Early goals from Hayley Raso and Laura Freigang gave last season's semi-finalists Frankfurt a two-goal lead to take into their home leg against PSV Eindhoven.

• Real Sociedad broke through in the second half to beat a Fenerbahçe side who finished with ten players after the dismissal of Maria Alves.

• Three goals within the opening 20 minutes, including a Brenna Lovera double, put Brann in control of their tie with Czarni Sosnowiec.

First leg fixtures and results:



Kick-off times CET

Wednesday 28 October

Brann 3-0 Czarni Sosnowiec

Spartak Myjava 1-3 Hammarby

PSV Eindhoven 0-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Real Sociedad 2-0 Fenerbahçe

Wolfsburg 7-0 Feyenoord

Ajax 1-2 Malmö

Thursday 29 October

Sparta Praha vs Torreense (18:00)

Rosenborg vs Brøndby (18:00)

Second leg fixtures:

Tuesday 10 November

Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg (19:00)

Wednesday 11 November

Czarni Sosnowiec vs Brann (17:00)

Brøndby vs Rosenborg (18:00)

Fenerbahçe vs Real Sociedad (18:00)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs PSV Eindhoven (18:30)

Torreense vs Sparta Praha (19:00)

Hammarby vs Spartak Myjava (19:00)

Malmö vs Ajax (19:00)