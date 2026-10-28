Women's Europa Cup round of 16 first legs round-up: Wolfsburg strike seven, Hammarby and Malmö among victors
Wednesday, October 28, 2026
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A hat-trick from Wolfsburg's Cora Zicai and doubles from her team-mate Lara Prašnikar and Brann's Brenna Lovera were among the standout performances on the opening night of Women's Europa Cup last-16 action.
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Wolfsburg, Hammarby and Malmö are among the sides leading after the first legs of their UEFA Women's Europa Cup round of 16 ties.
Early goals in several of the first legs set up entertaining encounters, with two further ties getting under way on Thursday. We round up all of the action.
Spartak Myjava 1-3 Hammarby
Last season's runners-up held off an attempted comeback from Spartak Myjava to take a two-goal advantage back to Stockholm.
Elin Sørum fired Hammarby into an early lead from the penalty spot before Katarína Vredíková equalised midway through the second half, pouncing on visiting goalkeeper Emma Holmgren's low block from Stela Semanová's initial effort to tap in from close range.
The Swedish side regained the lead seven minutes later, when Mari Nyhagen converted a bouncing cross from Stina Lennartsson. Nyhagen then turned provider by setting up Svea Rehnberg to volley in a late third for the visitors.
Wolfsburg 7-0 Feyenoord
Cora Zicai struck a hat-trick as two-time Women's Champions League winners Wolfsburg cruised past Feyenoord with a seven-goal display.
Lara Prašnikar's second-minute penalty got Wolfsburg off to a fast start, before Zicai found the net three times in eight first-half minutes to extend their lead to four by half-time – the first a long-range strike from the edge of the box.
Prašnikar tapped in her second shortly the interval and Cecilie Fløe converted another Wolfsburg spot kick ten minutes into the second half. Feyenoord midfielder Joni Paliama deflected into her own net to round off the German side's emphatic victory.
Ajax 1-2 Malmö
Ajax kept themselves within touching distance of Malmö in a hard-fought first leg in Duivendrecht.
An end-to-end start to the game saw the visitors take the lead when Tuva Skoog broke forward and beat her marker, then crossed to Isabella D'Aquila to slot in a second-minute opener.
Skoog then took on the reverse role to double Malmö's lead in the second half, when she dashed into the box to expertly knock in a cross from Stinalisa Johansson. Ajax pulled a goal back through Amber Visshcher's neat first-touch finish to reduce the deficit at the halfway point of the tie.
Best of the rest
• Early goals from Hayley Raso and Laura Freigang gave last season's semi-finalists Frankfurt a two-goal lead to take into their home leg against PSV Eindhoven.
• Real Sociedad broke through in the second half to beat a Fenerbahçe side who finished with ten players after the dismissal of Maria Alves.
• Three goals within the opening 20 minutes, including a Brenna Lovera double, put Brann in control of their tie with Czarni Sosnowiec.
First leg fixtures and results:
Kick-off times CET
Wednesday 28 October
Brann 3-0 Czarni Sosnowiec
Spartak Myjava 1-3 Hammarby
PSV Eindhoven 0-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Real Sociedad 2-0 Fenerbahçe
Wolfsburg 7-0 Feyenoord
Ajax 1-2 Malmö
Thursday 29 October
Sparta Praha vs Torreense (18:00)
Rosenborg vs Brøndby (18:00)
Second leg fixtures:
Tuesday 10 November
Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg (19:00)
Wednesday 11 November
Czarni Sosnowiec vs Brann (17:00)
Brøndby vs Rosenborg (18:00)
Fenerbahçe vs Real Sociedad (18:00)
Eintracht Frankfurt vs PSV Eindhoven (18:30)
Torreense vs Sparta Praha (19:00)
Hammarby vs Spartak Myjava (19:00)
Malmö vs Ajax (19:00)
Women's Europa Cup dates
Quarter-finals
First legs: 3/4 February 2027
Second legs: 10/11 February 2027
Semi-finals
First legs: 23/24 March 2027
Second legs: 31 March/1 April 2027
Final
First leg: 1/2 May 2027
Second leg: 8/9 May 2027