Women's Europa Cup top scorer: Brenna Lovera, Elin Sørum, Cora Zicai lead

Brann's Brenna Lovera, Hammarby's Elin Sørum and Wolfsburg's Cora Zicai are the joint leaders in the UEFA Women's Europa Cup top scorer rankings on three goals with one round of 16 second leg to go.

Full top scorer standings

2026/27 Women's Europa Cup top scorers (main tournament, round of 16 onwards)

3 Brenna Lovera (Brann)

3 Elin Sørum (Hammarby)

3 Cora Zicai (Wolfsburg)



2 Lara Prašnikar (Wolfsburg)

Zicai struck an eight-minute hat-trick in Wolfsburg's first-leg win against Feyenoord to take the early lead in the scorers race, on a night when Lara Prašnikar scored twice.

Lovera produced a double in Brann's 3-0 first-leg win against Czarni Sosnowiec and then added another in the away return. Also on three is Sørum, who converted a first-leg penalty away to Spartak Myjava and scored twice in the second leg.

Brenna Lovera (right) celebrates with Brann team-mate Karoline Haugland after scoring against Czarni Sosnowiec in the round of 16 UEFA via Getty Images

Most assists in the 2026/27 Women's Europa Cup (main tournament, round of 16 onwards)

2 Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg)

2 Stina Lennartsson (Hammarby)﻿

2 Cecilia Marcos (Real Sociedad)﻿

2 Emma Peuhkurinen (Brann)﻿

2 Janaina Weimer (Torreense)

Elin Sørum is interviewed after scoring two for Hammarby in their second leg against Spartak Myjava UEFA via Getty Images

2026/27 Women's Europa Cup top scorers in qualifying

4 Ronja Arnesen (Vålerenga)

4 Klaudia Miłek (Czarni Sosnowiec)﻿

4 Brigitta Pulins (Sturm Graz)﻿