Women's Europa Cup top scorer: Cora Zicai leads after hat-trick

Cora Zicai's eight-minute hat-trick in Wolfsburg's round of 16 tie makes her the outright leader in the UEFA Women's Europa Cup top scorer rankings.

Full top scorer standings

2026/27 Women's Europa Cup top scorers (main tournament, round of 16 onwards)

3 Cora Zicai (Wolfsburg)

2 Brenna Lovera (Brann)

2 Lara Prašnikar (Wolfsburg)

Cora Zicai struck a hat-trick and Lara Prašnikar was on target twice in Wolfsburg's 7-0 victory over Feyenoord in the round of 16.

Brenna Lovera also produced a double in Brann's 3-0 win against Czarni Sosnowiec at the same stage.

Brenna Lovera (right) celebrates with Brann team-mate Karoline Haugland after scoring against Czarni Sosnowiec in the round of 16 UEFA via Getty Images

Most assists in the 2026/27 Women's Europa Cup (main tournament, round of 16 onwards)

2 Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg)

2026/27 Women's Europa Cup top scorers in qualifying

4 Ronja Arnesen (Vålerenga)

4 Klaudia Miłek (Czarni Sosnowiec)﻿

4 Brigitta Pulins (Sturm Graz)﻿