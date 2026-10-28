Women's Europa Cup top scorer: Cora Zicai leads after hat-trick
Wednesday, October 28, 2026
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Wolfsburg's Cora Zicai leads the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Europa Cup top scorer race.
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Cora Zicai's eight-minute hat-trick in Wolfsburg's round of 16 tie makes her the outright leader in the UEFA Women's Europa Cup top scorer rankings.
2026/27 Women's Europa Cup top scorers (main tournament, round of 16 onwards)
3 Cora Zicai (Wolfsburg)
2 Brenna Lovera (Brann)
2 Lara Prašnikar (Wolfsburg)
Cora Zicai struck a hat-trick and Lara Prašnikar was on target twice in Wolfsburg's 7-0 victory over Feyenoord in the round of 16.
Brenna Lovera also produced a double in Brann's 3-0 win against Czarni Sosnowiec at the same stage.
Most assists in the 2026/27 Women's Europa Cup (main tournament, round of 16 onwards)
2 Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg)
2026/27 Women's Europa Cup top scorers in qualifying
4 Ronja Arnesen (Vålerenga)
4 Klaudia Miłek (Czarni Sosnowiec)
4 Brigitta Pulins (Sturm Graz)
Previous Women's Europa Cup top scorers
2025/26: Felicia Schröder (Häcken), 8 goals