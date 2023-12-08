Women's European Qualifiers for EURO 2025: Who is in what league?

The new-look Women's European Qualifiers will run from April to December 2024 and decide the 15 teams joining hosts Switzerland at UEFA Women's EURO 2025.

The European Qualifiers league stage is played in the same format as the UEFA Women's Nations League, with teams split into three leagues: League A with 16 teams, League B with 16 teams and League C with 19 teams.

How Women's European Qualifiers work: Full details

How the leagues are formed

Each team's starting league position is determined based on the results of the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League. While 12 teams in League A, nine in League B and 16 in League C are known following the conclusion of the league stage, play-offs in late February will determine the remaining slots, with four ties determining potential further promotion and relegation between Leagues A and B, and three for movement between Leagues B and C.

Women's EURO qualifying

League phase

In qualifying, as per the Nations League league stage, teams compete in groups of four or three teams (League C) and over six matchdays between April and July, with each team playing one home match and one away match against all the other teams in their group.

For qualifying itself, the top two teams in each League A group will gain places in the July 2025 finals alongside hosts Switzerland. The remaining seven spots will be decided by two rounds of play-offs in October and November/December.

Play-offs

The first round of the play-offs is in two paths. In one path, the teams finishing third and fourth in League A will play the five group winners and three best-ranked runners-up in League C. The eight winners progress to the second round.

In the other first-round path, the four group winners and two best-ranked runners-up in League B will be drawn into six ties against the remaining two runners-up and four third-placed teams in League B. The six winners progress to the second round.

In the second round, the teams from both paths come together and will be drawn into seven ties, with seeding for the seven highest-ranked teams according to the European Qualifiers overall league rankings. The seven winners progress to the final tournament.

The play-off paths will be adjusted as necessary to take into account the performance of Women's EURO hosts Switzerland, who will compete in League B but are guaranteed a slot in the final tournament.

Promotion and relegation

Promotion and relegation will also be at stake ahead of the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Nations League:

• The winners, runners-up and third-placed teams of League A stay in League A;

• The runners-up and three best-ranked third-placed teams in League B stay in League B;

• The runners-up, third-placed and fourth-placed teams in League C stay in League C;

• The winners of Leagues B and C will be promoted to the next league;

• All fourth-placed teams in Leagues A and B, as well as the lowest-ranked third-placed team of League B, will be relegated to the next league.

Confirmed in League A

League A group winners: France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain

League A runners-up: Austria, Denmark, England, Italy

Promoted from League B (group winners): Czechia, Finland, Poland, Republic of Ireland

League A/B play-offs (four ties)

League A third place: Belgium, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

League B runners-up: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Hungary, Serbia

Confirmed in League B

Relegated from League A (fourth place): Portugal, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales

Promoted from League C (group winners): Azerbaijan, Israel, Kosovo, Malta, Türkiye

League B/C play-offs (three ties)

League B best three third-placed: Northern Ireland, Slovakia, Ukraine

League C best three runners-up: Bulgaria, Latvia, Montenegro

Confirmed in League C

Relegated from League B (fourth place and fourth-best third-placed): Albania, Belarus, Greece, Romania, Slovenia*

*Fourth-best third-placed team

League C fourth and fifth best runners-up: Estonia, Lithuania

League C third and fourth place: Andorra, Armenia, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Moldova, North Macedonia