Women's European Qualifiers for EURO 2025: Who is in what league?
Friday, December 8, 2023
See how the leagues are shaping up for the Women's European Qualifiers.
The new-look Women's European Qualifiers will run from April to December 2024 and decide the 15 teams joining hosts Switzerland at UEFA Women's EURO 2025.
The European Qualifiers league stage is played in the same format as the UEFA Women's Nations League, with teams split into three leagues: League A with 16 teams, League B with 16 teams and League C with 19 teams.
How the leagues are formed
Each team's starting league position is determined based on the results of the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League. While 12 teams in League A, nine in League B and 16 in League C are known following the conclusion of the league stage, play-offs in late February will determine the remaining slots, with four ties determining potential further promotion and relegation between Leagues A and B, and three for movement between Leagues B and C.
Women's EURO qualifying
League phase
In qualifying, as per the Nations League league stage, teams compete in groups of four or three teams (League C) and over six matchdays between April and July, with each team playing one home match and one away match against all the other teams in their group.
For qualifying itself, the top two teams in each League A group will gain places in the July 2025 finals alongside hosts Switzerland. The remaining seven spots will be decided by two rounds of play-offs in October and November/December.
Play-offs
The first round of the play-offs is in two paths. In one path, the teams finishing third and fourth in League A will play the five group winners and three best-ranked runners-up in League C. The eight winners progress to the second round.
In the other first-round path, the four group winners and two best-ranked runners-up in League B will be drawn into six ties against the remaining two runners-up and four third-placed teams in League B. The six winners progress to the second round.
In the second round, the teams from both paths come together and will be drawn into seven ties, with seeding for the seven highest-ranked teams according to the European Qualifiers overall league rankings. The seven winners progress to the final tournament.
The play-off paths will be adjusted as necessary to take into account the performance of Women's EURO hosts Switzerland, who will compete in League B but are guaranteed a slot in the final tournament.
Promotion and relegation
Promotion and relegation will also be at stake ahead of the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Nations League:
• The winners, runners-up and third-placed teams of League A stay in League A;
• The runners-up and three best-ranked third-placed teams in League B stay in League B;
• The runners-up, third-placed and fourth-placed teams in League C stay in League C;
• The winners of Leagues B and C will be promoted to the next league;
• All fourth-placed teams in Leagues A and B, as well as the lowest-ranked third-placed team of League B, will be relegated to the next league.
Confirmed in League A
League A group winners: France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain
League A runners-up: Austria, Denmark, England, Italy
Promoted from League B (group winners): Czechia, Finland, Poland, Republic of Ireland
League A/B play-offs (four ties)
League A third place: Belgium, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
League B runners-up: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Hungary, Serbia
Confirmed in League B
Relegated from League A (fourth place): Portugal, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales
Promoted from League C (group winners): Azerbaijan, Israel, Kosovo, Malta, Türkiye
League B/C play-offs (three ties)
League B best three third-placed: Northern Ireland, Slovakia, Ukraine
League C best three runners-up: Bulgaria, Latvia, Montenegro
Confirmed in League C
Relegated from League B (fourth place and fourth-best third-placed): Albania, Belarus, Greece, Romania, Slovenia*
*Fourth-best third-placed team
League C fourth and fifth best runners-up: Estonia, Lithuania
League C third and fourth place: Andorra, Armenia, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Moldova, North Macedonia
Women's EURO 2025 calendar
Qualifying draw: 5 March 2024
Qualifying matchdays 1 & 2: 3–9 April 2024
Qualifying matchdays 3 & 4: 29 May–4 June 2024
Qualifying matchdays 5 & 6: 10–16 July 2024
Play-off draw: 19 July 2024
Play-off round 1 (2 legs): 23–29 October 2024
Play-off round 2 (2 legs): 27 November–3 December 2024
Finals draw: 16 December 2024
Finals: 2–27 July 2025 (Switzerland)
