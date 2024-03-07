UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Women's European Qualifiers: All the matches

Thursday, March 7, 2024

England vs Sweden, Belgium vs Spain and Austria vs Germany are among the opening matches on Friday 5 April.

England and Sweden face off on Matchday 1, as they did in the Women's EURO 2022 semi-finals
England and Sweden face off on Matchday 1, as they did in the Women's EURO 2022 semi-finals UEFA via Getty Images

Belgium vs Spain, England vs Sweden and Austria vs Germany will be among the opening matches when the new-look Women's European Qualifiers kick off on Friday 5 April.

In total, 51 teams are competing across three leagues for a mixture of direct tickets to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland, play-off berths, and promotion and relegation places ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League.

See below for all the fixtures in the league stage (kick-off times to be confirmed).

Women's European Qualifiers groups

League A

Group A1: Netherlands, Italy, Norway, Finland

Group A2: Spain, Denmark, Belgium, Czechia

Group A3: France, England (holders), Sweden, Republic of Ireland

Group A4: Germany, Austria, Iceland, Poland

League B

Group B1: Switzerland (finals hosts), Hungary, Türkiye, Azerbaijan

Group B2: Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Israel

Group B3: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Malta

Group B4: Wales, Croatia, Ukraine, Kosovo

League C

Group C1: Belarus, Lithuania, Cyprus, Georgia

Group C2: Slovenia, Latvia, North Macedonia, Moldova

Group C3: Greece, Montenegro, Andorra, Faroe Islands

Group C4: Romania, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Armenia

Group C5: Albania, Estonia, Luxembourg

Group standings

League stage fixtures

Matchday 1

Friday 5 April 2024

Group A1 
Norway vs Finland
Italy vs Netherlands

Group A2 
Belgium vs Spain
Czechia vs Denmark

Group A3 
England vs Sweden
France vs Republic of Ireland

Women's EURO 2022 highlights: England 4-0 Sweden

Group A4 
Austria vs Germany
Iceland vs Poland

Group B1 
Switzerland vs Türkiye
Hungary vs Azerbaijan

Group B2 
Serbia vs Scotland﻿
Slovakia vs Israel

Group B3 
Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina﻿
Northern Ireland vs Malta

Group B4 
Ukraine vs Kosovo
Wales vs Croatia

Group C1 
Georgia vs Lithuania
Cyprus vs Belarus

Group C2 
Slovenia vs Moldova
Latvia vs North Macedonia

Group C3 
Montenegro vs Andorra
Greece vs Faroe Islands

Group C4 
Kazakhstan vs Bulgaria
Armenia vs Romania

Group C5 
Luxembourg vs Albania

Matchday 2

Tuesday 9 April 2024

Group A1 
Finland vs Italy
Netherlands vs Norway

Women's EURO 2017 highlights: Netherlands 1-0 Norway

Group A2 
Denmark vs Belgium
Spain vs Czechia

Group A3 
Sweden vs France
Republic of Ireland vs England

Group A4 
Germany vs Iceland
Poland vs Austria

Group B1 
Azerbaijan vs Switzerland
Türkiye vs Hungary

Group B2 
Israel vs Serbia
Scotland vs Slovakia

Group B3 
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland﻿
Malta vs Portugal

Group B4 
Croatia vs Ukraine
Kosovo vs Wales

Group C1 
Belarus vs Georgia
Lithuania vs Cyprus

Group C2 
Moldova vs Latvia
North Macedonia vs Slovenia

Group C3 
Andorra vs Greece
Montenegro vs Faroe Islands

Group C4 
Romania vs Kazakhstan
Bulgaria vs Armenia

Group C5 
Albania vs Estonia

Matchday 3

Friday 31 May 2024

Group A1 
Norway vs Italy
Netherlands vs Finland

Group A2 
Czechia vs Belgium
Denmark vs Spain

Women's EURO 2022 highlights: Denmark 0-1 Spain

Group A3 
Republic of Ireland vs Sweden
England vs France

Group A4 
Austria vs Iceland
Germany vs Poland

Group B1 
Türkiye ﻿vs Azerbaijan
Switzerland vs Hungary

Group B2 
Serbia vs Slovakia
Scotland vs Israel

Group B3 
Malta vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Portugal vs Northern Ireland

Group B4 
Kosovo vs Croatia
Wales vs Ukraine

Group C1 
Lithuania vs Belarus
Cyprus vs Georgia

Group C2 
Slovenia vs Latvia
North Macedonia vs Moldova

Group C3 
Faroe Islands vs Andorra
Greece vs Montenegro

Group C4 
Romania vs Bulgaria
Armenia vs Kazakhstan

Group C5 
Estonia vs Albania

Matchday 4

Tuesday 4 June 2024

Group A1 
Finland vs Netherlands
Italy vs Norway

Group A2 
Belgium vs Czechia
Spain vs Denmark

Group A3 
Sweden vs Republic of Ireland
France vs England

Women's EURO 2017 highlights: England 1-0 France

Group A4 
Iceland vs Austria
Poland vs Germany

Group B1 
Azerbaijan vs Türkiye
Hungary vs Switzerland

Group B2 
Slovakia vs Serbia
Israel vs Scotland

Group B3 
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Malta
Northern Ireland vs Portugal

Group B4 
Croatia vs Kosovo
Ukraine vs Wales

Group C1 
Belarus vs Lithuania
Georgia vs Cyprus

Group C2 
Latvia vs Slovenia
Moldova vs North Macedonia

Group C3 
Andorra vs Montenegro
Faroe Islands vs Greece

Group C4 
Bulgaria vs Romania
Kazakhstan vs Armenia

Group C5 
Albania vs Luxembourg

Matchday 5

Friday 12 July 2024

Group A1 
Finland vs Norway
Netherlands vs Italy

Group A2 
Belgium vs Denmark
Czechia vs Spain

Group A3 
England vs Republic of Ireland
France vs Sweden

Group A4 
Austria vs Poland
Iceland vs Germany

Group B1 
Azerbaijan vs Hungary
Türkiye vs Switzerland

Group B2 
Serbia vs Israel
Slovakia vs Scotland

Group B3 
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal
Malta vs Northern Ireland

Group B4 
Croatia vs Wales
Kosovo vs Ukraine

Group C1 
Cyprus vs Lithuania
Georgia vs Belarus

Group C2 
North Macedonia vs Latvia
Moldova vs Slovenia

Group C3 
Greece vs Andorra
Faroe Islands vs Montenegro

Group C4 
Armenia vs Bulgaria
Kazakhstan vs Romania

Group C5 
Luxembourg vs Estonia

Matchday 6

Tuesday 16 July 2024

Group A1 
Norway vs Netherlands
Italy vs Finland

Group A2 
Spain vs Belgium
Denmark vs Czechia

Group A3 
Sweden vs England
Republic of Ireland vs France

Group A4 
Germany vs Austria
Poland vs Iceland

Women's EURO 2022 highlights: Germany 2-0 Austria

Group B1 
Switzerland vs Azerbaijan
Hungary vs Türkiye

Group B2 
Scotland vs Serbia
Israel vs Slovakia

Group B3 
Portugal vs Malta
Northern Ireland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group B4 
Wales vs Kosovo
Ukraine vs Croatia

Group C1 
Lithuania vs Georgia
Belarus vs Cyprus

Group C2 
Slovenia vs North Macedonia
Latvia vs Moldova

Group C3 
Andorra vs Faroe Islands
Montenegro vs Greece

Group C4 
Romania vs Armenia
Bulgaria vs Kazakhstan

Group C5
Estonia vs Luxembourg

Women's national team competitions explained

How qualifying works

League phase

In qualifying, as per the league stage of the Nations League, teams compete in groups of four or three teams (League C) and over six matchdays between April and July, with each team playing one home match and one away match against all the other teams in their group.

For qualifying itself, the top two teams in each League A group will gain places in the July 2025 finals alongside hosts Switzerland (who will compete in League B although their automatic qualification is assured). The remaining seven spots will be decided by two rounds of play-offs in October and November/December.

Play-offs

The first round of the play-offs is split into two paths. In one path, the teams finishing third and fourth in League A will play the five group winners and three best-ranked runners-up in League C. (For ranking the three best runners-up, results against fourth-placed teams are not counted.) The eight winners progress to the second round.

In the other first round path, the four group winners and two best-ranked runners-up in League B will be drawn into six ties against the remaining two runners-up and four third-placed teams in League B. The six winners progress to the second round.

In the second round, the teams from both paths come together and will be drawn into seven ties, with seeding for the seven highest-ranked teams based on the European Qualifiers overall league rankings. The seven winners progress to the final tournament.

The play-off paths will be adjusted as necessary to take into account the performance of Women's EURO hosts Switzerland, who will compete in League B but are guaranteed a slot in the final tournament.

If Switzerland finish as a League B winner, runner-up or in third place, the best-ranked fourth-placed team of League B will complete the round 1 path 2 play-off line-up and the draw seeding for the six ties will be adjusted accordingly.

Promotion and relegation

Promotion and relegation will also be at stake ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League, beginning the 2025–27 competition cycle:

• The winners, runners-up and third-placed teams of League A stay in League A;

• The runners-up and three best-ranked third-placed teams in League B stay in League B;

• The runners-up, third-placed and fourth-placed teams in League C stay in League C;

• The winners of Leagues B and C will be promoted to the league above;

• All fourth-placed teams in Leagues A and B, as well as the lowest-ranked third-placed team of League B, will be relegated to the league below.

Women's EURO 2025 calendar

Play-off draw: 19 July 2024
Play-off round 1 (2 legs): 23–29 October 2024
Play-off round 2 (2 legs): 27 November–3 December 2024
Finals draw: 16 December 2024
Finals: 2–27 July 2025 (Switzerland)

