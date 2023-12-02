Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland provisional schedule: Match dates, venues
Saturday, December 2, 2023
Article summary
Check out the provisional UEFA Women's EURO 2025 match dates and venues from 2 to 27 July of that year in Switzerland.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA Women's EURO 2025 is scheduled to run from 2 to 27 July of that year in Switzerland with eight venues hosting matches.
The 16-team tournament will be played in four groups of four, with the top two in each section progressing to the knockout phase, and both the opening game (involving Switzerland) and final at St. Jakob-Park, Basel. Switzerland's 15 fellow finalists will be decided be Women's European Qualifiers running from April to December 2024.
The schedule below is provisional and subject to change while kick-off times will be announced at a later date.
St. Jakob-Park, Basel
Stadion Wankdorf, Bern
Stade de Genève, Geneva
Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich
Stadion St. Gallen, St. Gallen
Allmend Stadion Luzern, Lucerne
Arena Thun, Thun
Stade de Tourbillon, Sion
Group stage
Matchday 1
Wednesday 2 July
Group A: Switzerland vs A2 (Basel)
Group A: A3 vs A4 (Thun)
Thursday 3 July
Group B fixture (Bern)
Group B fixture (Sion)
Friday 4 July
Group C fixture (St. Gallen)
Group C fixture (Geneva)
Saturday 5 July
Group D fixture (Zurich)
Group D fixture (Lucerne)
Matchday 2
Sunday 6 July
Group A: Switzerland vs A3 (Bern)
Group A: A2 vs A4 (Sion)
Monday 7 July
Group B fixture (Geneva)
Group B fixture (Thun)
Tuesday 8 July
Group C fixture (Basel)
Group C fixture (Lucerne)
Wednesday 9 July
Group D fixture (Zurich)
Group D fixture (St. Gallen)
Matchday 3
Thursday 10 July
Group A: A4 vs Switzerland (Geneva)
Group A: A2 vs A3 (Thun)
Friday 11 July
Group B fixture (Bern)
Group B fixture (Sion)
Saturday 12 July
Group C fixture (Zurich)
Group C fixture (Lucerne)
Sunday 13 July
Group D fixture (Basel)
Group D fixture (St. Gallen)
Knockout phase
Quarter-finals
Wednesday 16 July
QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (Geneva)
Thursday 17 July
QF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D (Zurich)
Friday 18 July
QF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (Bern)
Saturday 19 July
QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C (Basel)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 22 July
SF1: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF1 (Geneva)
Wednesday 23 July
SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF2 (Zurich)
Final
Sunday 27 July
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (Basel)
Women's EURO 2025: Schedule requirements
- A minimum of three rest days is guaranteed for every team between matches.
- There are two geographical group clusters to optimise team travel.
- Each qualified team plays their quarter-final in the same cluster as their group matches.
- QF3 is played one day before QF2 in order to minimise the rest-day difference between the semi-finalists.
- Switzerland will play in three different venues throughout the country in the group stage.
- The opening game and all knockout stage matches are played in the four stadiums with the highest capacity.
- The total capacity for the tournament is around 725,000 seats.